Meath GAA footballing legend Graham Geraghty is offering a large reward for the return of his six Leinster medals, taken in a burglary at his home on Friday night.

'The good thing is that the kids didn't come downstairs' - Meath legend Graham Geraghty has medals stolen from home

Graham captained Meath to the last All-Ireland success in 1999 at Croke Park against Cork

In an emotional Facebook post, his wife Amanda said: "Will the scumbags that broke into our home on Friday night while our three children were here and stole my husband's six Leinster medals, please return them.

"They are not worth much in monetary value but it took blood, sweat and tears to win these over a period of eleven years - one minor, two under 21s and three senior medals

"A lifetime of memories taken. We will gladly give you what the cash for gold shops will give you for them."

The break-in occurred at the couple's home at Higginstown, Athboy between 9.20pm and 12.30am and Amanda says they are offering a 'large reward' for any information leading to the recovery of the medals.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Geraghty said his three children were upstairs in the house when the thieves stole the medals.

He said that in total eight medals from his playing career were taken, including three senior Leinster SFC medals.

Also included was a Meath championship medal that he won with Seneschalstown in 1994 and a Leinster junior medal won with Clann na nGael in 2007.

The medals were from Meath’s victories in 1996, 1999 and 2001.

"They [the medals]were in my bedroom in a box, usually they do be put away but must have been showing them to someone," he said.

"It [the robbery] was probably between half 9 and half 11. The good thing is that the kids didn't come downstairs," he added.

Geraghty said there was sentimental value attached to the medals rather than monetary - believing the only thing they could be used for by the thieves would be cash for gold.

