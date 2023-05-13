‘The gentleman involved.. I wouldn’t pass the slightest remarks about what he would say about anything’ – O’Rourke hits back at Donal Og

Meath GAA manager Colm O’Rourke has dismissed the criticism levelled at the Tailteann Cup by his former colleague on the Sunday Game Donal Og Cusack.

The ex-Cork goalkeeper described the competition as ‘Gaelic football’s Grand National for disappointed also-rans’ in a radio interview on Friday.

O’Rourke hit back tonight declaring: “The gentleman involved; I wouldn’t pass the slightest remarks about what he would say about anything. I didn’t find it any way insulting. I thought it was a reflection of him rather than anything else.

“The Tailteann Cup is a great competition. It did a lot for the likes of Westmeath last year and we saw Cavan and so many others taking it seriously.

“We didn’t want to find ourselves in this position. Finishing sixth in the second division we thought we would be in the top group (the Sam Maguire championship). But so be it. We are fully immersed in it and our players and taking it very seriously.

“As I said after the Offaly game, our history and tradition of winning is no guarantee of success now. I don’t suffer from any illusion of grandeur and neither does any of the fellas who are involved”

O’Rourke expressed his delight at winning the first-round match against Tipperary.

“I am very happy. It is February since we won a game. We have had a lot of serious setbacks since that. In fairness to the lads, they have been great. They are committed every night of the week we asked them too.

“It could have been a huge blow too after losing to Offaly (in the Leinster quarter-final). But the following Wednesday night we got together every single player on the panel and they were all winning to get stuck into the competition.

“There was no such thing as anybody opting out and saying we don’t think with is worth taking part in. We are delighted with the commitment; they are a great bunch of fellows and I don’t think any other Meath team I have been involved with had any more commitment.

“We are playing the long game here. We are very patient with these fellows. Six players made their championship debuts against Offaly, three more made their debuts tonight. If people are patient, we have a big future,” said O’Rourke. Meath meet Waterford in Round 2 next weekend in Dungarvan.