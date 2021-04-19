The Gap Year: Inter-county demands see many opting out to catch their breath

Several familiar faces will be nowhere to be seen when inter-county action recommences over the coming months with many opting to step off the treadmill to catch their breath.

Be it six-time All-Ireland SFC winner Paul Mannion (Dublin), Corofin ace Ian Burke (Galway) or their illustrious hurling counterparts Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) and most recently Paudie Foley (Wexford), the casualties of the inter-county game are beginning to rack up.

It may be a relatively new GAA phenomenon but ‘The Gap Year’ looks like it is here to stay with many taking time out from their inter-county careers to recharge the batteries before parachuting themselves back into the bubble once again.

In 2018, an ESRI report highlighted that GAA players can spend up to 31 hours per week on their senior inter-county commitments with other aspects of life often compromised as a result of the demands of the modern game.

While the GAA has never been in a better place in terms of skill and athleticism, one of the by-products of such dedication to their craft is reaching a saturation point where respite is needed to avoid mental and physical burn out or to divert energy to chase job opportunities.

Gap years were traditionally associated as a time between school and college, or third-level and the working world, and there was little talk of inter-county time-outs at the turn of the millennium but it’s something that most managers now have to deal with annually.

Despite unprecedented success, Dublin’s footballers have had their fair share of drop-outs with the prospect of regular silverware not deterring the likes of Mannion and Jack McCaffrey from both stepping aside on two separate occasions with the pair currently out of the Sky Blue fold and unsure to return.

Diarmuid Connolly also took his leave in the early stages of 2018 before spending the summer in the US and making a shock return the following summer with the talismanic attacker recommending a stint abroad to any aspiring footballers.

“It was something that I’d never done, and I thought what have I got to lose here? It was one of the best things I did and I would definitely tell any young kid coming out of college to do your J1 and definitely go over and experience something like that,” Connolly said on his ‘Am Seó’ Podcast recently.

“It was something I missed out on and thankfully I did it before the end of my career. When I did come back then I had a small bit of a different perspective. I wasn’t the number one guy anymore.

“But I still had to train like I was the number one guy. Taking the year out gave me a bit of a broader scope on the world and it wasn’t all just about football. I had to start working on other aspects of my life.”

It is often remarked that inter-county stars put their lives on hold to fulfil their dreams as a player, but it is a commitment which is questioned far more than it had been in the past with less and less blindly pledging their allegiance to the cause.

There are more distractions than ever outside of the GAA and Sligo footballer Niall Murphy found himself needing to temporarily cut the inter-county chord after eight consecutive years involved since graduating from the minor ranks.

“I’m probably hypocritical in the fact that I was always telling lads not to go away down through the years and I’d probably say the same now still, the fact that I’m back in it from a selfish point of view,” the former Sligo captain told the Irish Independent of his travels during 2020.

“But each player has to do what you gotta do. I’m not back on the field yet but I think the year out will benefit me in the long run. I got to take a step away, see the world and meet new people and see new things and you learn a bit about yourself in that way.”

Murphy believes that a shorter inter-county season and a definitive club schedule might help to maintain involvement as “players will still have the time to get away and to explore different avenues in the off-season” but he sees a gap year as a wholly positive experience.

“I think I came back a lot more mature and grateful for different types of things. You learn a lot about yourself and if someone wants to get away, they should do it and do whatever you think is right for yourself,” Murphy added.

“Football will always be here if you’re at a young age, you’ll always have a chance to get back in the mix. The players just have to do what they have to do now.”

A return to the county fold from a year in the wilderness is anything but plain sailing, however, with Mannion detailing his physical struggles in 2016 having spent the previous season far away from Hill 16 as he immersed himself in Chinese culture as part of his college degree.

“It was tough, January and February were tough months. I remember the first league game of the year against Kerry, the first half I was absolutely knackered at half-time, I came in and got sick in the sinks at Croke Park,” Mannion recalled at the end of that season.

“It raised eyebrows a little bit. It took a long time to get back up to that level. I came in at the start of the year and all of the rest of the lads were pushing hard in the gym, doing runs, I was falling behind a bit so I said I need to pull my socks up a bit here.

“It never happened to me before, even after the hardest training sessions I’ve ever done in my life, long runs and sprints, that never happened me. I knew after coming back from the year I had I wasn’t in the best of shape. So it wasn’t really surprising.”

With that season under his belt, Mannion would subsequently win a hat-trick of All-Stars from 2017 to ’19 and played the best football of his career before opting out of Dessie Farrell’s squad this year as the Dubs eye seven-in-a-row.

The hardships associated with re-integrating body and mind back to inter-county life is something that Clare hurler Aaron Cunningham appreciates more than most having taken two years away from the Banner to travel and feeling left behind at stages last season.

Brian Lohan has lost Seadna Morey from his plans as he takes a step back this year but Cunningham should be a greater asset having encountered plenty of turbulence when trying to get back up to speed upon his return last year.

“The first couple of weeks were absolute torture and I was miles behind. It was kind of demoralising and then even though you know yourself you were miles behind, you’d be reassured afterwards with the GPS that you were miles behind,” Cunningham told this paper last year.

“We played Waterford in a challenge game in WIT in early February and I’d only a couple of weeks training done, but I was feeling good and Brian threw me on for I’d say the last seven or eight minutes only and I just felt so out of my depth.

“I couldn’t get near the ball and when I was near it I was getting pushed off it and I just thought to myself ‘Oh no, I’m nowhere near it’ but since then I’ve progressed a good bit again and got a bit of time in the league and felt a lot better. I felt completely out of my depth that night whatever it was.”

While those who have briefly stepped away from inter-county action regularly convey its benefits, others are adamant that continuity is imperative to success at the highest level.

Having given an unbroken service to Monaghan – even travelling back from England every Thursday and heading back each Sunday when studying abroad in 2013 – Dessie Mone believes it is essential that squads stick together.

Monaghan have regularly punched above their weight – particularly at Division 1 level in the league where they have retained top-flight status since 2015 – with the former Farney defender insisting that cohesion among a panel is a requisite for success.

“That Monaghan squad were sticking together and you barely had anyone leaving, anyone that did they were retiring, the key was lads sticking together and even if we didn’t go well one year we held that Division 1 status,” Mone told the Irish Independent.

“I don’t understand playing for a year and then giving up for a year and then playing for another year. Lads would enjoy it far more if they just gave that consistent few years.

“They’d get a lot more out of it and probably see more success if they stayed with their county for that three or four or five years. They’d probably get more success than taking a year out and going back.

“I would definitely encourage any young lad if they’re going down the inter-county route to stick at it rather than going for a year and giving up and going at it again. It’s a great opportunity and a great honour.

“I know a lot of lads are giving out about travelling and stuff like that but if you enjoy it, do it. It’s a great opportunity to play for your county, when you’re able to.”

A high-profile returnee like Donegal star Odhrán Mac Niallais is a major injection of optimism into a squad for the season ahead but the number of prominent absentees shows no sign of abating as ‘The Gap Year’ has become a necessity for many.