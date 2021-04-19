| 4.8°C Dublin

The Gap Year: Inter-county demands see many opting out to catch their breath

Connolly, Mannion, Murphy, Cunningham and Mone on the trend that’s here to stay

Diarmuid Connolly of Donegal Boston GFC celebrates after the Boston GAA Men's Senior Football Championship Final match between Wolfe Tones GFC and Donegal Boston GFC at the the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton, outside Boston, MA, United States in August 2018. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Connolly of Donegal Boston GFC celebrates after the Boston GAA Men's Senior Football Championship Final match between Wolfe Tones GFC and Donegal Boston GFC at the the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton, outside Boston, MA, United States in August 2018. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Several familiar faces will be nowhere to be seen when inter-county action recommences over the coming months with many opting to step off the treadmill to catch their breath.

Be it six-time All-Ireland SFC winner Paul Mannion (Dublin), Corofin ace Ian Burke (Galway) or their illustrious hurling counterparts Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) and most recently Paudie Foley (Wexford), the casualties of the inter-county game are beginning to rack up.

