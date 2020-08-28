'The games should go ahead' - Donegal's Michael Murphy wants All-Ireland to proceed even if behind closed doors

MICHAEL MURPHY wants the All-Ireland senior football championship to proceed this year – even if it means playing behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Look, best case scenario, we want to play in front of fans,” the Donegal skipper stressed.

“You see the followers there, you know the workers inside the stadiums, you see the managers, the coaches. That is what it’s all about, that collective going to a venue.

“You know if we can, towards the back end of the year, get more people in, well then brilliant.

“But if we can’t, I still believe the games should go ahead.”

Donegal are currently fourth favourites for Sam Maguire – behind odds-on holders Dublin, Kerry and Galway.

However, they face a daunting Halloween weekend opener against fellow Ulster heavyweights Tyrone - and this time without the luxury of a ‘back door’ as the GAA reverts to straight knockout in a bid to complete the All-Ireland in the midst of a pandemic.

Read More

The talismanic Murphy is central to Donegal hopes of repeating their 2012 glory run but, for the moment, he has been happy to play his part in helping Glenswilly steer clear of Donegal SFC relegation play-off trouble.

“I’ve massively enjoyed it,” said the three-time All Star, speaking after the release of AIB’s The Toughest Summer.

“We took a couple of big beatings there in the championship, but we’d counter that in the fact we have a very young side, of which six, seven, eight are debutants coming out of minor, so there is a bit of breathing space in that we are rebuilding.

“But even to get back out with them again, and get travelling around. It certainly has been different in the way the games have worked out, with the dressing-rooms for example.

“But it is exciting to get back, it’s been brilliant, and I’ve enjoyed it, defeats and all included.”

Online Editors