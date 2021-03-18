'The game against Carlow didn't help my mindset and it probably influenced my decision a small bit' - Diarmuid Connolly

3 June 2017; Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin argues with linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Carlow at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, in Co. Laois. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Connolly has shed light on his decision to quit the Dublin football squad in 2018, saying he wasn't "willing to pay the price that year."

Connolly missed Dublin's four-in-a-row, landing in Boston for the summer which he says now was one of the best decisions he ever made.

Speaking as co-host of the new 'JC/DC Am Seo' podcast with Johnny Courtenay, his former employer in the sportswear industry, Connolly has acknowledged that his retrospective three-month ban arising out of the 2017 Leinster quarter-final against Carlow for shoving linesman Ciaran Branagan after a disputed line ball was also somewhat influential in his March 2018 to cut ties.

Connolly returned midway through the 2019 season as Dublin completed five-in-a-row before quitting for good ahead of the 2020 season resumption.

"It was a lot of things," he said of the decision to go first during the 2018 league. "Certainly, the game against Carlow didn't help my mindset and it probably influenced my decision a small bit.

"I remember coming back the following season and I was just demotivated. It wasn't that I didn't want to be there but I just wasn't the same person there around the guys," he reflected.

"When I was training I wasn't putting it in like I used to, I wasn't doing my extra bits, I wasn't doing all that sort of stuff," he recalled.

"I actually had a great chat with my girlfriend at the time. My motivation wasn't there anymore and if I'm not whole in it I'm going take something away from somebody else. I decided 'look what are the options out there, just play club football for the season?' Then somebody approached me, that (Boston) option was on the table to go to the States and I said 'what have I got to lose here and experience life in a different country.'

"I wasn't willing to pay the price for that year. I wanted to take something for myself and that's what I did."

Connolly said going to Boston for somewhere like it as he did should be on everyone's radar at some stage in their careers.

"The price I paid was worth it. Jim Gavin used to always say, 'what is the price you are willing to pay'. Do you want to be the best performing player? How much time are you willing to give to this?

"I would definitely tell any young kid coming out of college to do your J1 and go over and experience something like that. It was something that I missed out on and thankfully I didn't before the end of my career. Then when I came back I had a small bit of a different perspective. I wasn't the No 1 guy anymore, but I still had to train like I was the No 1 guy.

"Taking the year out gave me a bit of a broader scape on the world and it wasn't all just about GAA football. I had to start working on other aspects of my life."

Connolly also opened up on his relationship with media. Speaking in the context of the fall-out from horse trainer Gordon Elliott's suspension, the St Vincent's man acknowledged any piece that he sensed was negative about him in his early years could set him back.

"I would start reading everything that was put out with my name in it. When it was good I would get a lift and feel great and would drive me to do things but when it wasn't so good and was a little bit negative, I used to take it on myself, I would get angry and would wonder why people would cut me down."

Salvation came from top golfer Padraig Harrington in a talk on high-performance culture, he recalled.

"He is so particular about his game and how he prepares. The talk was about preparation and high-performance sport but it was also about dealing with the media side of things and this is where I took a keen interest in it. He told me when he was younger and he was in the media for positive stuff, whether he'd have a great round or weekend he'd read it and get a massive lift and feel great for a couple of weeks, then somebody would write something negative about him in the paper and it would demotivate him to go training and his normal routine.

"So what he did was cut it out completely and that meant he was in control of it. I took from that, I was never one for big social media or reading papers. So I literally, and that's high-performance culture, completely cut it out and I found that you don't get the highs lows. It took that talk to make me realise it."

