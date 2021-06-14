The Galway footballers have gone from Fancy Dans to Desperate Dans

Galway footballers have gone from Fancy Dans to Desperate Dans. Their loss to Monaghan means they’ve completed a hat-trick of the most humiliating league defeats possible in just eight months.

First came October’s 15-point mauling by Mayo after Pádraic Joyce had previously enjoyed a flying start to his inter-county managerial career. No-one saw a defeat of that magnitude coming. They didn’t expect Kerry to beat Galway by 22 points last month either.

But both those results seem almost predictable compared to the disastrous denouement of yesterday’s relegation play-off. Five points up with two minutes of normal time left, the Tribesmen appeared entirely in control.

Dessie Ward’s two points on the trot looked like mere consolation scores. But two minutes into injury-time Niall Kearns was allowed to pick out Darren Hughes whose shot on the turn left Conor Gleeson helpless. Both pass and shot were excellent but there wasn’t a challenge made on either player.

Read More

The visitors had been easily the better team in a second half which saw Monaghan endure an 18-minute scoreless spell. That superiority was apparently underlined when they went down the other end to take the lead again. Galway just needed to hold out for one minute but they couldn’t do it and Conor McManus propelled the game into extra-time.

Having led at half-time in extra-time Galway were pegged back once again and the game appeared destined for penalties when, with the scores level, they regained possession with just ten seconds left. Yet they contrived to lose it while under no pressure a few seconds later, giving the brilliant Jack McCarron a chance to land a match-winning point and perhaps convincing Joyce that his players are involved in a sinister plot against his sanity.

For all Monaghan’s late heroics Galway should have been out of sight before Hughes struck. Matthew Tierney was unlucky to see an exquisite lob over Rory Beggan come back off the crossbar four minutes into the second half but Johnny Heaney’s missed goal chance six minutes later seemed to sum up Galway’s failings.

Put through by Seán Kelly just a few yards from goal Heaney tried to flick the ball home with the outside of his boot but missed his kick to let Monaghan off the hook. They received a further reprieve entering the final five minutes when Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty kicked wides which seemed almost inexplicable for players of their ability.

It’s that ability question which makes Galway the most frustrating team in football. Only Kerry and Dublin possess a more gifted set of players. Their three All-Ireland Under-20/21 titles in the last decade is the same as the Dubs while they’ve reached three of the last four minor deciders. Add in Corofin’s record breaking All-Ireland club title hat-trick and Galway are the definition of a sleeping giant.

They’ve been here before. When two prodigiously talented U-21 teams won All-Irelands in 2002 and 2005 the future seemed bright. Instead Micheal Meehan, Seán Armstrong et al never reached a final at senior level. It’s 20 years since Galway made the decider. That’s the county’s longest absence since making their first final in 1919. The fear must be that another golden generation could go to waste in a decade of drift.

Galway’s problems are rooted not in a lack of fighting spirit or effort so much as a lack of concentration which almost verges on absent mindedness. A sublime move on the stroke of half-time which began with the goalie and ended with Kieran Molloy’s superb pass giving Finnerty the chance to finish emphatically past Beggan summed up what they’re capable of at their best.

But they ended up leaving the game behind them just as they’d done in last year’s Connacht final when Mayo were there for the taking in the closing stages but Galway were seized by a combination of panic and uncertainty.

A similar late meltdown in Clones saw them hand victory to a side whose ability to year after year maximise their resources and leave everything on the field makes them the exact opposite to the western underachievers. Galway resemble not the great team Joyce played on but the much derided ’80s side whose litany of big day failures saw football reach a historically low ebb in terms of public esteem within the county.

John O’Mahony’s famous “Fancy Dan,” speech after the drawn 1998 Connacht final would have been all the more powerful because the players knew a parallel was being drawn between them and their least illustrious predecessors.

It must have been hard to listen to but Joyce and his team-mates probably needed to hear it. They went on to become the most successful Connacht team of the past half-century.

The current side possesses just as much potential as that of 1998-2001. But days like yesterday make the promised land seem impossibly far away for the third most successful county in football history. Galway need to find a O’Mahony figure. The hurlers found one in Micheál Donoghue who bridged an even longer gap between All-Ireland titles by getting the best out of a hurling team who’d also married flair with flightiness.

Is Joyce that kind of manager? Time will tell but he shouldn’t be panicked into adopting the dour tactics of his predecessor. Kevin Walsh did bring Galway back on a par with Mayo but the limitations of his approach were repeatedly made obvious when they journeyed beyond the province. The new manager has the players to adopt a more expansive approach and has sought to do so. It remains Galway’s best route back to the top. Their current problems seem psychological rather than tactical. The morale sapping defeats of the last eight months present both manager and team with a real test of mental toughness.

If Galway want to start reeling in the big guns, they’ll need to become Steely Dans.