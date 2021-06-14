| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Galway footballers have gone from Fancy Dans to Desperate Dans

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Galway footballers have gone from Fancy Dans to Desperate Dans. Their loss to Monaghan means they’ve completed a hat-trick of the most humiliating league defeats possible in just eight months.

First came October’s 15-point mauling by Mayo after Pádraic Joyce had previously enjoyed a flying start to his inter-county managerial career. No-one saw a defeat of that magnitude coming. They didn’t expect Kerry to beat Galway by 22 points last month either.

But both those results seem almost predictable compared to the disastrous denouement of yesterday’s relegation play-off. Five points up with two minutes of normal time left, the Tribesmen appeared entirely in control.

Most Watched

Privacy