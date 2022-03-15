Sixty years ago this Thursday, two Dublin players created history, one through a remarkable feat of athleticism and endurance, the other for being in the right place at the right time.

St Patrick’s Day 1962 entered the record books as the occasion when Des Foley became the only player to win Railway Cup hurling and football medals on the same afternoon.

The 21-year-old midfielder played the full game for both Leinster teams, partnering fellow Dub Mick Kennedy (hurling) and Westmeath’s Mick Carley (football) as they beat Munster and Ulster respectively.

Foley’s outstanding achievement has been well documented as one of the most memorable exploits from the interprovincial series but that was also the day when his Dublin colleague Fran Whelan recorded another first.

He became the first player to score in a ‘live’ televised game, hitting a point early in the second half of the hurling final.

Yes, there were scores in the first half too, but they weren’t seen on TV because for some bizarre reason, Teilifís Éireann, as it was known at the time, decided to dip its toes into ‘live’ coverage by joining the hurling game for the second half, before showing all of the football final which followed.

The Railway Cup finals were big attractions back then. The 1962 finals attracted 40,429 to Croke Park, eight years after the highest crowd (49,023) was recorded.

The interpros were regarded by the public as a central part of St Patrick’s Day, while the GAA power-brokers saw them as the ideal way to showcase the national games on the national holiday.

It didn’t last and crowds dropped rapidly from the second half of the 1960s. ‘Live’ coverage probably played its part, with people opting for the novelty of watching games on TV.

County team management changed in the 1970s and that too hit the Railway Cups. As the cult of the team manager grew, many of them didn’t want their players training and/or playing for the provinces.

The GAA was slow to react and, by the time it did, it was too late. The Railway Cups headed towards a slow death and while they were kept on life support for many years, it was switched off in 2016.

The All-Ireland senior club finals had long since taken over as the big St Patrick’s Day attractions. They were a good fit. It looked and felt right – a real celebration of the GAA at community level.

Alas, that didn’t last either. It wasn’t down to dwindling interest but rather to the view that March 17 was too late for the club finals. In the new era when squeezing competitions into short time-scales (and filling the rest of the time with training) appears to be an imperative, completing the club championship pre-Christmas became the new target.

It’s not quite there yet, but there are certainly no plans to return the senior club finals to St Patrick’s Day. Instead, it’s left idle, except for the All-Ireland colleges hurling and football finals, which take place in Croke Park on Thursday.

Good luck to Naas CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney (football), Ardscoil Rís, Limerick and St Kieran’s, Kilkenny (hurling) in what will be a great occasion for all four. But really, is that all the GAA can come up with?

Having decided that the club finals should not be delayed until now, they had a responsibility to find alternative attractions to showcase hurling and football on St Patrick’s Day.

Options were available. Why wasn’t the final round of the Allianz Hurling League group games fixed for St Patrick’s Day? Round 4 was completed last Sunday week and with the semi-finals/ relegation play-off scheduled for the weekend after next, it would have been an ideal date for Round 5.

Alternatively, the football programme could have been scheduled to accommodate games on the bank holiday. Instead, it’s left free of big attractions. Presumably, the power-brokers believe it doesn’t matter, no more than they seem to think that completing the All-Ireland championships in July is fine too.

They are wrong. Our national games should have high-profile action on St Patrick’s Day and the promotional value of the championships should not be wasted by finishing them so early.

The old GAA was more aware of issues like that and acted accordingly. They didn’t get everything right, but neither did they take the easy way out every time some self-interested group complained about something.

GPA returns to childish stunt days

YOU would think the GPA should have passed the childish stage and dealt with issues in a mature way rather than pulling stunts, which was a tactic in the earlier years. Not so.

They returned to it last weekend, with players refusing to talk to the media after games as part of their row with Croke Park over expenses. It was beyond infantile and only served to weaken their arguments.

Many managers also took the vow of silence in support, but one who didn’t was Galway’s Pádraic Joyce who declared: ‘I’ve no interest in the GPA – never had.’

He has good reason for not being a fan. In 2001 he was told formally by the GPA that he had been voted Footballer of the Year by the players. However, on presentation night (he wasn’t there as he was on Railway Cup duty with Connacht), his colleague Declan Meehan was announced as the winner.

The GPA claimed a late voting surge had swung it Meehan’s way but could never offer a credible explanation as to why Joyce had been told days earlier that he had won.

Ball and bas – why different approach?

BRENDAN CUMMINS made an interesting comment at the launch of the new ‘smart sliotar’, which is designed to bring uniformity.

Sliotar specifications have varied for years but now the aim is to have one that can be scanned easily to show if it meets official regulations.

Cummins was involved in testing the new ball and believes it will work well. Commenting on another area of inconsistency – the width of the hurley bas – here’s what he had to say. “If I can get a bas that’s slightly bigger, then I’m going for it, and that’s what everybody is doing. For the time being, that seems to be OK.”

He’s 100pc right – it is OK. But why? Most players use hurleys with a wider bas than allowed by rule (5.1 inches).

In the case of goalkeepers, they are virtually tennis-racquet size, but there’s isn’t a word about it from Croke Park.

They invested substantially in getting the sliotar right but have done nothing to implement the rule on hurley sizes as of yet. Why the difference?