The GAA were given a goldmine of All-Ireland tickets – but kowtowed to the vaccine-hesitant brigade again

It was one of the great days. Brian Cody’s all-star, all-talented, all-conquering Kilkenny were heading for an historic All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

Tipperary stood in their way. However, Lar Corbett stopped them in their tracks on a wet day in Croke Park 11 years ago this week. Thankfully, I had a ticket on a day a fellah from my home town of Thurles scored a remarkable hat-trick to kill the Cats. Unfortunately, I wasn’t there as I was at home too sick to move from the bed.

All week long, I had been hoping to recover in time, pumping in the antibiotics, lemon drinks and inhalers, putting off the fitness test until the last minute. Come 2:30pm, it was time to give up. A few text messages were sent out looking for a genuine Tipp supporter hanging around Jones Road ticketless.

Mattie McGrath, the Independent TD, came back with the name of a man from Ardfinnan who was outside Gills Corner. A real loyal fan. A friend ran down and gave him the Hogan Stand ticket. Yer man won the lotto. He’ll remember the day.

All-Ireland final tickets are coveted, cherished and clung to. You’re never sure to be going until the ticket is physically in your hand. And when you don't have a ticket, there’s always the hope of someone having a spare. From the Marina entrance to Páirc UÍ Chaoimh to The Square in Roscommon, on a big day, there’s always a lad holding a sign saying: ‘Ticéad ag teastáil do tacaí dílís’, ‘Ticket wanted for loyal fan’. No doubt there’ll be plenty of Mayo and Tyrone fans to be found around Drumcondra in 12 days time.

This year, with the reduced Covid-19 capacity, tickets are like gold-dust. Fortunately ahead of the football decider, the GAA hit a potential goldmine of tickets with the increased numbers allowed to attend as pandemic restrictions drop.

Rather than the half-full 40,000 at the All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Cork, a three-quarters full 60,000 is allowed on Saturday week. The extra 20,000 tickets is the ultimate bonanza.

The only catch is the all fans would have to be vaccinated.

No problem there, Mayo has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, coming seventh in the league table in the Republic with a 94.8pc vaccine update, well above the 91.86 national average. Out of every 20 Mayo people, 19 are vaccinated.

The Digital Covid Certificate has been in operation in the county all summer for the tourist season. As the county bids to end the curse and win an All-Ireland for the first time in 70 years, that would be an extra 10,000 tickets on the table.

Except the GAA isn't taking them up.

The excuse that it's too late to introduce checks hardly stacks up.

Anyone who has ever gone to a concert at Croke Park will be familiar with the bag checks at the turnstiles. You often meet the same stewards at concerts as you do at matches.

And the New York-based GAA President Larry McCarthy has clearly never gone through the security checks at Madison Square Garden if he thinks the expertise is not available and it's complicated.

Security checks are the norm at many stadia across the US and Europe. Fans just have to factor in the additional time it will take to queue into their arrival for the game.

The reality is across the border in Tyrone, the vaccine programme hasn’t been quite as efficient. The take up in Northern Ireland is far lower than the Republic and even slightly lower than the rest of the UK: 76.9pc of people aged 16 and over in Northern Ireland have had two doses of a Covid vaccine, compared with 77.2pc in England, 79.5pc in Scotland, and 83.3pc in Wales.

Officials in Northern Ireland estimate that around 5pc of the population there, roughly 90 000 people, are staunchly opposed to getting the vaccine.

The Northern Executive, in their wisdom, decided to drop the restrictions a lot earlier than their Southern counterparts and there was no need for a vaccine passport to get into a pub or restaurant. Of course, Stormont’s hastiness to be ‘back to normal’ has come at a cost.

The British Medical Journal says medical experts in Northern Ireland are striving to pinpoint why the country has such a high death rate from Covid-19. Its current seven day death rate per 100 000 people is more than twice as high as in the wider UK and 10 times as high as in the Republic of Ireland.

“Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser, Ian Young, has said that while there have been cases of young, unvaccinated people dying from covid-19 recently, the majority of deaths remain among elderly people,” the BMJ reported in a paper yesterday.

The spread of the virus was not linked to any single event or outbreak but rather is down to widespread community transmission. The highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a single day in Northern Ireland to date was 2397, on August 20. Experts are pointing the finger at a decline in the use of face coverings, a higher increase in the number of contacts between people and local politicians sending out “mixed messages” regarding the necessity of social distancing restrictions.

“That has probably led to a certain amount of apathy towards the pandemic,” Mark Tully, professor of public health at Ulster University, explained.

Add in Northern Ireland having higher levels of chronic disease and social deprivation than other parts of the UK, which could also be influencing its death rate. Many of Northern Ireland’s hospitals have reported being at or over capacity for months now, with a mix of Covid-19 and other condition.

This week, hospitals in Northern Ireland asked people to avoid going there if possible as the emergency department was under extreme pressure. Tyrone is in the eye of the storm. The region around Omagh has the worst case numbers in Northern Ireland. The area around Strabane has the second worst figures.

Northern Ireland does have a Covid-19 passport for those going abroad on their holidays. It’s had a troubled few months and the NI COVID Certification Service is experiencing extremely high levels of demand.

The prospect of fans from Tyrone being able to get a Covid-19 passport to prove they are vaccinated in time for the match were slim, but it would have been worth a shot to see if the Northern Executive could operate a fast-track system.

But Tyrone GAA has hardly lead the charge to set a good example for the community to encourage vaccine take-up. The county’s semi-final game against Kerry had to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Ulster Champions squad.

Fair enough, cases have happened in professional football and rugby teams too. Tyrone were accommodated with the postponement, but there was some astonishment when it emerged some of the players were not vaccinated. In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Tyrone joint-manager Fergal Logan admitted “there are a series of players in the panel who are vaccinated”, but he also added that management didn’t make vaccination mandatory as they were anxious that players “might go under for two weeks” following vaccination and have their performance inhibited.

Plus, there are unanswered accusations about social events being attended by panel members where distancing wasn't observed. GAA players in every county are role models for young people, but Tyrone have put results above safety. The irony of a team winning an All-Ireland after ignoring the clear advice to get vaccinated will be quite hard to take.

Northern Ireland’s complacency towards Covid-19 will again have an impact south of the border.

One of our greatest national organisations had a chance to take a stand for the vaccination effort. Worse yet, by not insisting on match-going fans being vaccinated the GAA will be kowtowing to the vaccine hesitant – again.