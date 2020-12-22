The GAA funding debate: Why investment alone won't solve Leinster's big conundrum

IN June of 2016, Leinster Council published a review into how €1 million, allocated to five counties for hurling development over five years, had been spent.

Then Leinster Council chairman John Horan described it at the time as “one of the most significant reports to be published in the GAA for many years.”

The five – Offaly, Laois, Carlow, Westmeath and Antrim – had been awarded €40,000 per annum. The aim was to help them make the leap from Tier 2 of inter-county hurling to Tier 1.

Effectively, they were being funded to ‘raise the bar’. Investment would be in the areas of coaching, technical and physical, as well as nutrition, health and well-being.

The review focused on spending in four counties – Leinster Council had not administered Antrim’s funds so they weren’t part of the review.

Undertaken by another former GAA president Nickey Brennan, along with Michael Dempsey, head of the Sports Academy at Carlow IT, Shane Flanagan, Leinster Council operations and games manager, and Colm Clear, Leinster Council education manager, the report was informed by interviews conducted with managers at senior, U-21 and minor levels and relevant board officers.

Effectively, they followed the money.

The report, an 18-page document, made for concerning reading. It painted a slapdash picture of poor administration, sub-standard communication and a shortage of basic expertise.

Despite all four county boards being genuine in their intentions, their efforts were undermined by a basic lack of know-how, poor structures or both.

“Key stakeholders did not appear to possess sufficient knowledge or awareness of both long- and short-term outcomes in order to manage the funding in such as a way as to bridge the gap with Tier 1 counties,” the report found.

“In many cases senior managers, county board officers and staff stated that they had inadequate understanding of the basic elements of high performance.”

The report also found that “there was a significant lack of coherence among all the stakeholders in the operation of the funding within the counties, poor communication, confused agendas and a lack of clear direction lessened the likelihood that the funding programme would deliver a positive outcome”.

An area of major concern for the review group was the haphazard application of sports science.

They discovered a lack of awareness and poor planning at administrative level, while independent service providers (coaches, nutritionists, etc) were employed in an ad hoc, uncontrolled and unmonitored way. In a question about this particular topic, one such manager interviewed said: “I don’t have any time for this sports science stuff.”

Leinster Council hadn’t blindly doled out the funds. Páraic Duffy, then the GAA’s director-general, had stipulated that the monies would only be made available to the counties if overseen by the Leinster Council.

Each county had to submit claims that met certain criteria for how the finances would be used and at all times officers from the provincial body maintained contact to advise on best practice.

And yet, despite their shadowing of the project, Horan wrote in an overview that “one of the chief findings is confirmation that we could be getting a better return on our financial investment”.

Complex

The method by which units of the GAA are funded is a more complex issue than often portrayed.

The autonomy granted by Croke Park to county boards to organise their own games, to appoint their own personnel, to run their own affairs, has its drawbacks.

Here, the 2016 Leinster Council report provided an insight into the specific decisions taken by four counties in the area of high performance.

Read More

For all their Trojan work in organising games and, increasingly, in the area of fundraising, it’s clear that not every county board possesses the requisite expertise in modern elite sports performance.

The evidence of the 2016 report suggests that directing money at the issue, even in a supervised, controlled way, had limited effect.

Given the lack of cash flowing into the GAA just now, it is unlikely to be an option either in the near future.

Asked last year how the GAA could elevate counties through funding, president-elect Larry McCarthy insisted: “If they produce good plans, they’ll be funded.”

But in the current financial climate, the GAA may see the logic behind a more centralised, collaborative approach.

Leinster Council’s 2016 review included the recommendation that the GAA centrally builds its own technical expertise base by employing people with the required skills “to design, manage, monitor and deliver effective programmes to support our amateur players and coaches”.

From that recommendation, Laois and Carlow began working with Carlow IT, utilising its facilities and tapping into the knowledge base of its sports science faculty.

Offaly and Westmeath have since engaged with Athlone IT to various degrees along similar lines.

And members of the review panel are satisfied that in the years since their report was published, good habits were developed in each of the counties with regard to spending at elite level.

Address

All of which will colour Croke Park’s thinking if and when they decide to address the issue of competitive balance in Leinster football at senior inter-county level.

With no sign of crowds being allowed into matches and cash flow stemmed to a trickle, everything the GAA spends money on is up for review.

And as the evidence of the 2016 Leinster Council report showed, assisting counties in making significant, sustainable improvement at elite level is a more complex task than is often portrayed.