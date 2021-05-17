‘The GAA are trying to mess with the game’ – Cunningham slams new rules after Rossies pay heavy penalty

Fergal Lennon of Roscommon is issued with a black card by referee Derek O'Mahoney during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Roscommon and Dublin at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Anthony Cunningham has accused the GAA hierarchy of trying to “mess with the game” after Dublin were awarded two penalties against his Roscommon team for fouls outside the large rectangle.

Cunningham was scathing of the amended black card rule, under which cynical fouls inside the 20-metre line or arc can be punished not just by a sin-binning but by a penalty if the referees adjudicates that a goal-scoring chance has been denied.

“I think it wasn’t a rule that was required in the game at all. It’s ridiculous that the rules committee come up with these rules year on year to try and mess with the game,” Cunningham complained after their 1-22 to 0-16 defeat in Division 1 South of the Allianz Football League.

“I am also reliably told that there isn’t a top-class referee on the rules committee, which is startling, and there was certainly nobody in inter-county coaching asked.”

The Roscommon manager said the new rule was “very unfair on the referees” and stressed that he wasn’t “giving out” about Tipperary whistler Derek O’Mahoney, who awarded Dublin three penalties in total.

Asked if he believed referees were under pressure to award penalties once they brandished a black card, Cunningham replied: “It’s extremely hard when you’re live, in play, to know. You have to decide is he the last man back? If there’s another player running side by side or at an angle, or he could have cut out a score or made a block.

“How is a referee at that speed of a game going to decide that?”

The former Galway hurling boss suggested that players being “dragged down blatantly” was more of an issue in hurling, and he urged the authorities to row back on the rule change before championship.

“I think they’ll reassess it. I hope they do,” he said. “If this continues in the next two or three weeks, it’s going to cause a lot more debate.”