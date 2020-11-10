| 11.2°C Dublin

The football championship needs more than just one shock result

Martin Breheny

Cork produced one of the biggest championship shocks in years with their win over Kerry. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Cork produced one of the biggest championship shocks in years with their win over Kerry. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

When the hollering stopped, the lights were switched off and the drama subsided around Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening, a sense of giddiness took flight for various parts of the country.

First stop Tipperary, who will feel their chances of winning Munster for the first time since 1935 were, at least, doubled by the prospect of playing Cork, rather than Kerry, in the final. It is, after all, only four years since they beat Cork in the semi-final.

On the same day out west, Galway and Mayo were quietly musing to themselves that their chances of being in Croke Park on December 19 increased significantly.

