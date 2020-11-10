The football championship needs more than just one shock result

When the hollering stopped, the lights were switched off and the drama subsided around Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening, a sense of giddiness took flight for various parts of the country.

First stop Tipperary, who will feel their chances of winning Munster for the first time since 1935 were, at least, doubled by the prospect of playing Cork, rather than Kerry, in the final. It is, after all, only four years since they beat Cork in the semi-final.

On the same day out west, Galway and Mayo were quietly musing to themselves that their chances of being in Croke Park on December 19 increased significantly.

Dublin’s giant shadow, which has left the rest of Leinster choked in moss for so long, is also a problem up north, but if the Ulster winners were to make it to the final, they would prefer to meet Cork, Tipp, Galway or Mayo than Kerry.

Donegal, Ulster favourites again, can speak from experience. They stunned Dublin in 2014, only to be beaten by Kerry in the final.

And then there’s the Dubs. They would never admit it, but their six-in-a-row flame sparked even brighter – they still remember the close call against Kerry last year, so best avoid them if possible.

Winners everywhere then, except Kerry. They’ll get over it.

They performed badly (0-10 in normal time was their lowest return in 20 championship games against Cork, extending back to 2006) so they can have no excuses. And, in fairness, they won’t be making any.

It was one of those days which opted to go against them.

Privately, they will regret that it’s not an ordinary year, one where a provincial defeat merely inconvenienced, rather than ended, the drive towards Croke Park. Kerry lost in Munster in 2002, ’06, ’08, ’09 and ’12, but recovered via the qualifiers to reach four All-Ireland finals – winning two.

This defeat was different, not just in the dramatic circumstances surrounding Mark Keane’s winning goal, but also in the seismic impact it has on the overall championship.

The combination of those two factors engaged GAA followers everywhere in a manner not experienced after a provincial game since the opening of the ‘back door’ in 2001.

And so, there are calls for a return to a straight knockout championship on the basis that Cork’s win restored the ‘wow’ factor to the provinces.

Steady on! Who wants to revert to the days when counties were guaranteed one day out in the premier competition? That’s after investing massive time and financial resources into preparing for the championship.

And since the provinces are based on unfair carve-ups to start with, they carry little legitimacy. So, if there were ever to be a straight knockout, they would have to be scrapped as the starting point. It should happen anyway.

A more intriguing issue arising from last Sunday’s game is the reaction to one unexpected result. It shouldn’t be any big surprise that the largest county in the country beat a neighbour, but it was.

That’s down to Cork’s slump since winning the 2010 All-Ireland title. Dropping to Division 3 and beating Kerry only once in a decade marked the result as something significant.

It was, but only in the context of Cork’s fall-off. The extent of the decline is starkly illustrated by their failure to record a single championship win against Division 1 opposition in seven seasons (2013-’19).

That made Sunday’s victory so special on Leeside, while also highlighting just how desperately the football world craved a sizeable shock. Cork beating Kerry was a fairly common occurrence between 1987 and 2012 (13 wins) but the decline thereafter meant whenever Kerry’s dominance was halted, it would be a big story. All the more so, since upsets are so rare everywhere.

Carlow beating Kildare in 2018 – their first win over the Lilywhites for 65 years – was the biggest eye-catcher in Leinster in recent times, but you have to go back to 2010 when Meath put five goals past Dublin for a shock result involving the province’s biggest beasts. Even then, it was the manner of the victory rather than the win itself that made it so noteworthy.

The only result which will count as a real shock in Leinster is when Dublin are eventually beaten. But there’s little sign of that happening after five All-Ireland-winning seasons when Dublin won their 15 Leinster games by an average margin over 17 points.

Over the years, Sligo and Leitrim had their great occasions against Galway, Mayo and Roscommon but it looks a lot less likely nowadays.

Surprise results electrify the championship, especially when they come in such dramatic circumstances as Cork’s. It’s a pity there aren’t more of them.

Still, that’s no reason to even contemplate going back to straight knockout, irrespective of what system is eventually introduced as part of the fixtures revamp.