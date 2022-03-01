The five key areas Dublin need to address if they’re to turn their season around

The last time Dublin completed the five-in-a-row – as in, lost five league and championship games on the spin – their team was weighed down with multiple All-Ireland winners.

But there was one key difference between the side that lost to Cork in early 1973 and the fallen heroes who succumbed to Kildare on Sunday.

Paddy Cullen, Seán Doherty, Pat O’Neill, Alan Larkin, Robbie Kelleher and Anton O’Toole had all yet to sup from Sam. Champions-in-waiting, they didn’t know it.

Mired in a ‘pre-Heffo’ malaise, they had followed a 1972 Leinster semi-final loss to Kildare with league defeats to Offaly (by 13 points), Galway (six), Longford (13) and Cork (seven).

Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey and Bobby Doyle also featured in that ill-starred campaign. Dublin would stop the rot – against Kildare – only for the losing habit to resume against Kerry and Roscommon. Cue relegation.

Now, 49 years on, demotion once again looms. If this were any other year in the last decade, you might consider their remaining Division 1 dates – Tyrone away, Donegal at home and Monaghan away – and conclude that the fixture list looks problematic on paper but, hey, you wouldn’t back against Dublin in a tight corner.

Right now, however, you couldn’t back them against anyone.

The increasing probability is that Dublin will, indeed, find themselves back in the second tier of the Allianz League for the first time since 2008.

But that, per se, is not the important detail. Dessie Farrell might even accept the short-term pain if he can spy enough nuggets of progress in the coming weeks.

Here’s the thing: Dublin can still turn their season around. And here’s the clarifying follow-up, perverse as it sounds: by that we mean winning another Leinster title and being competitive in the All-Ireland series.

Recapturing Sam looks no more than a pipedream right now. True, Tyrone conceded six goals to Kerry last June and were top of the world three months later; so why can’t Dublin be the renaissance men of 2022?

But too many things need to go dramatically right – and wrong for the likes of Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo. For now, Dublin cannot set their ambitions beyond the next game, and that means Omagh on Sunday week.

But let’s park the league. For Dublin to re-emerge in late April as re-emboldened contenders, here is what needs to happen …

1. KEEP IMPROVING

How do you sugarcoat a first defeat to Kildare in 22 years? By acknowledging that there were hints of improvement. Seán Bugler was a beacon of attacking hope.

With Jonny Cooper restored from the start, Mick Fitzsimons not so rusty on his second appearance and intensity levels up a notch, the defence was less vulnerable. That said, Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland and Daniel Flynn shared 1-8 and were two of the game’s prime influencers.

2. GET EVERYONE FIT ... AND FIRING

Every heavyweight contender has been missing several front-line players, so Dublin can hardly expect sympathy – but it has contributed to the perfect storm that has battered them this spring. One-third of the team that fell to Mayo last August were absent in Newbridge: James McCarthy, Con O’Callaghan and Paddy Small have yet to feature in the league; Cormac Costello and Eoin Murchan were injured on the first night.

If those five come back, in top working order, Dublin become a different proposition. But again there’s a caveat: the consistently majestic McCarthy turns 32 today and O’Callaghan, after years of plunder and a very decent 2021 league, is coming off his least effective summer in blue. McCarthy remains pivotal (in defence or midfield) while the lack of an inside focal point in O’Callaghan’s absence has been, in a word, scary.

3. FIND A SYSTEM THAT WORKS

There are two elements to this. The full-back line has been exposed too easily and often, especially via quick delivery towards the ‘D’; Farrell must settle on his best defensive personnel (not too difficult, because the options are limited) and then find a structure that suffocates space and protects them. Pat Gilroy did something similar in 2010; Jim Gavin in 2015. But this requires huge work on the training ground, while probing questions about the strength of Farrell’s coaching ticket will persist as long as performance labours.

The bigger issue, right now, is the painful search for an attacking identity. There is no discernible game-plan or even pattern. Alternative theories have been floated – one, that they’re struggling to implement a tactical shift to a kicking game, hence all those ugly turnovers from stray passes; and the counter-argument that their build-ups are still too slow, too lateral, too predictable.

Wherein lies the truth? Some of the errant passing – most of it by regulars, not rookies – has been most un-Dublin-like. Our suspicion is that a chunk of the blame lies in a lack of movement. Stationary inside targets have been far too easy to defend against, resulting in either turnovers when the ball is kicked, or delays and recycling that sap momentum.

The good(ish) news? Dublin created three glorious goal chances against Kildare. If they could only start converting them, the wheel might turn.

4. FIX THE REGULARS IN A RUT

By this we don’t mean the team leaders like Ciarán Kilkenny and Brian Fenton who, while scarcely performing at peak levels, have battled manfully in a crisis. There’s another layer, central to Dublin’s success through the latter Jim Gavin years who, for whatever reason or reasons, have struggled more than anyone.

Brian Howard is a two-time All-Star, blessed not just with versatility but sublime balance. Niall Scully was an All-Star in 2020: behind the ‘unseen work’ cliché is a player with innate ability to pass accurately, link moves and ghost into scoring positions.

Yet both Howard and Scully have been unrecognisable in recent weeks.

In his record-breaking pomp, Dean Rock was worth a lot more than his outrageous free-taking percentages … but in this campaign he has offered little from open play (one point in three-and-a-half games) and he even missed a couple of frees on Sunday.

David Byrne has suffered without the ball (chasing Rian O’Neill, David Clifford and Daniel Flynn) and sometimes with it. But he’s merely one of several Dubs in a rut of form.

5. ROOKIE REDEMPTION

For all the ‘newbies’ given game-time, only Lee Gannon has made a compelling case, thus far, for a summer start. Farrell has been unlucky with injuries (to Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and James Doran) but he could badly do with a couple of bolters. Trouble is, even household names such as Cooper, Rock and Philly McMahon took several years and omissions before they became starting mainstays.

Transition takes time, and for Dublin there is no obvious quick fix.