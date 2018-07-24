It was fitting that young Sean Groves was alongside Dublin's John Small at today's fantastic announcement that the logo of Aoibheann's Pink Tie (APT) will adorn the jerseys of the All Ireland champions in Croke Park in their Super 8s clash with Roscommon.

'The first time I saw the jersey, I shed a tear' - Dublin and AIG's classy gesture to children's cancer charity

In an era when the commercialisation of the GAA has become a main talking point, AIG produced a real feel-good story.

Jim Gavin's men, along with the Dublin ladies All Ireland winners and the camogie team, will ditch the AIG logo for that of the progressive children's cancer charity for their respective upcoming championship games.

It was just shy of two months ago when Sean (8), whose two-year-old sister Evie (also at today's announcement) is bravely fighting cancer, attended an APT fundraiser in Ploughman's Pub.

There he met Jimmy Norman, father of Aoibheann who lost her battle with cancer nine years ago.

Young Sean showed maturity beyond his years and handed over €100 he had saved up for a Playstation because Aoibheann's Pink Tie had "done so much for his sister".

It was a gesture that brought a significant amount of the attendees to tears when Jimmy regaled the tale later on in the evening. The owners of Ploughman's added a grand to the kitty because of Sean, another publican quickly followed suit.

The warmth that embraced the room that night is indicative of the values and mission statement of Aoibheann's Pink Tie. Jimmy welled up and promised avid Dublin fan Sean that he was first in line if anything centred around the Dubs was to come up in the future.

That day came sooner than expected.

AIG recently chose APT as charity partners for the next two years and following a series of meetings, the insurance giant's "mind blowing plan" to Aoibheann's Pink Tie was revealed today.

"It's a remarkable and thoughtful initiative from AIG," said Jimmy.

"I never thought that they would put the logo on the jerseys in a Championship match. We all know how superstitious sports people can be. I was really taken aback that the senior team will wear the logo in a championship match at Croke Park.

"The women's team have been very supportive of us so it's brilliant to have the women's footballers and the camogie team on board.

"The action pictures will be there forever, iconic shots with the APT logo."

Jimmy and APT have strong links to the GAA and sport in general. A staunch Dublin fan, he previously succeeded in getting the Dublin players to wear the APT wristband during matches.

This, however, is the stuff of dreams.

"The first time I saw the jersey was extremely moving. I shed a tear. To think that Aoibheann will be remembered so beautifully is extremely touching.

"To think her legacy can help so many other kids. As a Dublin supporter, it's impossible to explain how I feel."

