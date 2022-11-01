‘The first thing that struck me was the amount of prisoners missing limbs ... lads with no arms everywhere’

Pattaya, Thailand December, 2000

​JOHNNY

There were two types of cells in the police station ... a big inner chamber, and smaller cells near the front.

We were placed in a cell by the reception, which wasn’t too bad. At least we were somewhat visible to the outside world. Visitors could talk to us through the bars. It wasn’t brilliant, but it wasn’t terrible either. After a while, the Thai police led us down a hallway that had more cells on either side.

We entered this open plan area ... maybe 30 by 30 feet in size. There wasn’t any natural lighting, apart from a skylight way above on the ceiling that allowed a sliver of light in.

There were about 30 of us in that cell. Concrete walls, concrete floors. No beds. Everyone was lying on the ground. The first thing that struck me was the amount of prisoners missing limbs. There were lads without arms and legs everywhere.

Space was confined. Everyone was lying across one another. Some, we learned afterwards, were illegal immigrants in Thailand, without travel papers or whatever.

There was one toilet over in the corner, up on a big high pedestal. Basically a hole in the ground for everyone to share.

The condition of the chamber was disgusting. Everywhere you looked there were these little flies and maggots running up and down ... hundreds and thousands of these insects crawling all around the walls and floor. At certain times this bell would go off.

All the prisoners would rush to the front bars to queue for this tiny little bag of rice. Needless to say, we weren’t queueing up. Our appetite had long since deserted us.

There was another cell across the way that had a big, huge guy in there all on his own. I was thinking to myself, ‘What’s this lad’s story?’ It looked like he was the King Kong of the jail.

All sorts of things flashed through my mind. Every hour felt like a week. I tried to get some sleep. I shut my eyes for a few minutes to see if I could forget about where I was. It wasn’t easy.

You hear stories about people getting locked up abroad ... the conditions in cells and all these things. But you couldn’t even imagine how grim this was.

When we were escorted into the cell, I glanced across at a few of my Offaly team-mates. They didn’t say a word ... but the look in their eyes told its own story.

How have we managed to get ourselves into this mess?

* * * * *

​BILLY

Team holidays are a great way for a squad to tighten bonds and friendships away from the field. Nowadays, county teams go on more in-season training camps than we ever did, but the trips away at the end of a season, particularly after winning an All-Ireland, were the real icing on the cake.

Hard training sessions and winning trophies bring a group closer together, yet there’s nothing quite like the stories and slagging that emerge from a team holiday.

The trips away with your own crew open a different window into the soul of your squad.

You see the other side of fellas. Hurling talk tends to be kept to a minimum. The hours spent sitting sipping cold ones and dining out together are where you really get to know their character. Chatting about stuff that would never come up when you’re beside a lad togging out in a dressing-room or on a bus to a game.

Of course, lads cut loose. They find themselves in hairy situations. The unplanned, unscripted stuff ... that’s the real gold. It’s funny.

In the depths of January, we could be standing on the end line in Birr about to begin one of Derry O’Donovan’s infamous 20-minute runs, when Johnny Pilkington might remind everyone of an incident involving one of the lads from a trip away. His comedic timing always second to none.

We’d be in stitches laughing, briefly forgetting about the physical torture ahead of us. That’s the kind of stuff that can get you through a winter of slogging on mucky pitches, when Croke Park on a summer’s evening seems like light years away.​

* * * * *

JOE

We were fortunate with Offaly during the 1990s that we got a few trips away on the back of our success. We had some great holidays over the years. Our first one as a group came after the 1994 All-Ireland. Having fallen at the first hurdle in Leinster the previous two years, we sort of came out of nowhere to win it.

Our reward was a two-week holiday to Florida after Christmas. We had to raise some money for the trip and I was the player representative on the fundraising committee.

It was chaired by Kieran Keenaghan, a great Offaly hurling man, who was well supported by some good GAA men from around the county ... Seán Maunsell, Liam Claffey, Peadar Kavanagh and Tony Murphy among them.

Everyone arrived in Dublin Airport to get the flight wearing the official team gear. We felt important, like we were the best hurlers in Ireland. It was great to be going away and especially with wives and girlfriends and a nice bit of spending money in our pockets as well.

We were all young. It was the first time everybody really got to know each other well. I was closest to Michael Duignan on the team and we generally socialised together. Edel, Michael’s girlfriend at the time, and my wife Marie became great friends.

They were very close right up to the time of Edel’s sad passing in 2009. She was a lady and great fun on a night out. We’ve a lot of great memories from our time together.

One night the team ended up singing karaoke in the hotel bar in Clearwater. Some lads could sing and others didn’t have a note in their head.

I’d put Billy and Martin Hanamy in the latter category. They did a duet of ‘I Shot the Sheriff’ and almost cleared out the hotel. That performance is remembered to this day – for all the wrong reasons. They haven’t sang since. They weren’t asked to either.

* * * * *

BILLY

We weren’t long back from that holiday when we played Galway in the league in Ballinasloe.

They beat us out the gate, 1-28 to 1-1. At half-time, we still hadn’t scored and Galway had 20 points on the board. For a team that had been in the All-Ireland four months earlier, it was shocking stuff. We were never a league team, but that was embarrassing. They walked all over us.

Éamonn Cregan went berserk in the dressing-room. I never saw him as angry, before or after. I’d say he wasn’t far from walking away before the second half threw in. He knew there was going to have to be a lot of cobwebs blown out – and quickly.

* * * * *

​JOE

In 1998 we flew to South Africa via London. It was a long flight but we took full advantage of the complimentary food and drink on board. It was a brilliant trip, with plenty of tourist attractions in and around Cape Town, wonderful sights and scenery. We visited the Cape of Good Hope, Table Mountain and Robben Island. We spent another enjoyable afternoon in the Stellenbosch wine region visiting wineries.

Some great friends and supporters of the team came with us. Simon Lyons from Banagher video-recorded most of the holiday. Tom and Eileen Mangan, owners of Doheny and Nesbitt, and Seamus and Mary Coakley from Clareen travelled as well.

If we’d won the 2000 All-Ireland we were to go to Australia, but Kilkenny beat us, and that put an end to that. We had to settle for Thailand.

We started off in Bangkok for a few days. We were staying in a fabulous hotel and at the entrance there was a small shebeen. It was a fairly rough and ready kind of place. And we all took a shine to it.

That became our meeting up point every evening after our day’s sightseeing. The owner of that shebeen almost became a millionaire over our few days there ... she was heading to the supermarket every hour to try and restock the fridges with refreshments. Our next stop was Pattaya, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Thailand.

During the week about 12 of us, some players and their partners, went on an activity day and took a boat out to an island. We did some jet-skiing and paragliding. Then we hired out these motorbikes. They were like Honda 50s. We did a tour of the island on dirt track roads. We arrived at a shooting range and got to test our accuracy with some Magnum P45s.

One of the younger members of our panel, Colm Cassidy, nearly killed himself on the motorbike. He lost control on a gravel road and managed to jump off before it careened off into a deep valley. Fortunately, Colm wasn’t harmed. He got a lift back with one of the lads.

The motorbike wasn’t recovered!

We arrived back at the base and returned the rest of the motorbikes. The lads in the rental shed looked them up and down every way they could, searching for any marks or damage. That was their gig. If any were damaged, they’d charge you for it. But they forgot to count them, and we forgot to tell them. We jumped on our boat and headed back to the mainland as quickly as we could – scot-free, we thought. When we arrived, there was a delegation there waiting for us.

‘Where’s the motorbike?’

We had to part with a few bob to try and calm things down. It wasn’t a great start to the day, but things were about to get a lot worse. We went our separate ways, and a few of us went for dinner and had a few drinks. We were probably dehydrated from all our activities. One drink led to another and before long, a handful of us ended up in some dingy bar playing pool.

I brought a good camera with me on that trip and carried it around in a plastic bag that day. Two of the lads were playing pool and I went to move the bag, the camera was gone!

There were a good few locals in the bar at the same time. We were fairly certain one of them had taken it. We brought it up with them that a camera had gone missing. We had a bit of drink on board ... and one word borrowed another. Things quickly heated up... it went from zero to 90 in a matter of seconds.

A small melee broke out and there were Thai lads coming at us from every direction. There were plenty of punches thrown. ​

​* * * * *

​JOHNNY

We all ended up out on the street, which was very busy. I looked up the street and saw Thai lads swinging out of some of the Offaly boys.

While things were starting to get a little out of hand, it was, by and large, handbags. There was some pushing and shoving with a few punches thrown in, but nothing out of the ordinary. There were a few punches aimed in my direction. I never threw a punch in my life and I wasn’t about to start in Thailand.

Click ... click.

As quick as a flash, I felt these two handcuffs latching onto my wrists. Before you could snap your fingers, the police had arrived on the scene and cuffed a few of us. We were led on up into the back of this paddy wagon and brought on down to the local cell.

In the big open plan cell, I got chatting to an English lad who had been in there for three months. There was some issue with his passport. He had no contact from the outside world since he was brought in. He reminded me of Tom Hanks in ‘Castaway’ with his big beard.

When he told me about his plight, I started to get a bit nervous. Are we ever going to get out of here?

We weren’t being told anything by the police. The language barrier didn’t help. We didn’t even know why we were in there. We couldn’t understand what we were supposed to have done wrong. It all happened so fast. To me it felt like a bit of a stitch-up of some description. Why are we all in here?

We only had to spend one night there. We were released the next day. We were probably only held for about 16 hours ... but it felt a lot longer. By the following morning, word was starting to spread back to the rest of the team and the partners about what had happened.

I’d have paid whatever I had in my bank account, which wasn’t too much at the time, just to get out of there.

* * * * *

​JOE

The police were effectively looking for a bribe.

We paid a ‘fine’ of around a couple of hundred euros each which is big money over there. That solved everything. But we didn’t have enough on us, so we had to wait for our partners to arrive.

They had been on a bit of an evening out themselves. So they didn’t arrive at the police station until sometime the next morning. They got wind that we were all in bother. It must have been some shock when they heard about us, but they went to an ATM and came up with the cash to bail us out.

* * * * *

​JOHNNY

We were expecting there would be a bit of fuss with the team management and county board when we got back, but in fairness they never said a word. We didn’t care anyway, we just wanted to get out of there.

I hopped straight into the shower and tried to wash away all the slime and dirt. Wash away the memory of it all ... but, it’s one of those things that you can’t undo. Thankfully, we can look back and laugh at it now. It was all part of the experience of going to Thailand.

Whenever my kids are going on holidays and I advise them to be careful, they’re quick to remind me of my past! It’s all in good humour.

It wasn’t a laughing matter by any means at the time. We were all more than a bit sheepish going back to the hotel. The other guys did some sniggering and laughing at our expense after that.

​* * * * *

​JOE

We’d often laugh about that story now. We didn’t for a long time, but now we can look back on it and say it was a bit of craic. Something to tell your grandchildren about. Word got back fairly quickly and it probably spread around the county as well, but it was never spoken about publicly.

Not to us anyway. We were surprised it never became a story in the media back home as we were a fairly high-profile team at the time. We’d played in four All-Ireland finals over the previous seven years.

And we were one of four county teams in Pattaya at the time ... Kilkenny were out there as well, as were the Kildare and Armagh footballers.

It was just one of those things. We had a lot of drink on board but a camera was stolen and that’s what started it. Nobody ever owned up to taking it.

And needless to say, I never got the camera back!