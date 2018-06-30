Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 30 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

Full Time

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

The ecstatic reaction as Kildare back up their victory off the field with a win over Mayo on it

Eoin Doyle of Kildare celebrates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Eoin Doyle of Kildare celebrates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's hard to remember a win of as much significance for Kildare as their victory Mayo in Newbridge this evening.

Kildare's battle to force the GAA to honour their home advantage and play the game in St Conleth's Park was justified after their stunning 0-21 to 0-19 win over Stephen Rochford's side.

The sides were level at nine points apiece and although outnumbered in their own ground, Kildare outplayed the Connacht side in the second half and were thoroughly deserving of their win.

There were joyous scenes at the final whistle and an equally ecstatic reaction on social media.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport