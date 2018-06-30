It's hard to remember a win of as much significance for Kildare as their victory Mayo in Newbridge this evening.

The ecstatic reaction as Kildare back up their victory off the field with a win over Mayo on it

Kildare's battle to force the GAA to honour their home advantage and play the game in St Conleth's Park was justified after their stunning 0-21 to 0-19 win over Stephen Rochford's side.

The sides were level at nine points apiece and although outnumbered in their own ground, Kildare outplayed the Connacht side in the second half and were thoroughly deserving of their win.

There were joyous scenes at the final whistle and an equally ecstatic reaction on social media.

Great result for the people of Kildare after the board, players and management showed courage all week. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 30, 2018

The trick is to play for something bigger than yourself and Kildare found that place today — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 30, 2018

Kildare. Justified. Took on the establishment & won. Full of respect for them. Deserve their success — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) June 30, 2018

Some win for Kildare. Fully deserved. They’re a very good footballing team. Home advantage counts, imagine administrators tried to take that off them — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) June 30, 2018

Kildare's greatest win since 2000. Amazing, and it proves why democracy matters. Incredible performance from a team that deserves endless respect. WOO HOO — Ger Gilroy (@gergilroy) June 30, 2018

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees. Feargal McGill. Alan Milton. Nickey Brennan. Tom Ryan. Neddy Quinn. Neddy Quinn. You boys took one hell of a beating. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) June 30, 2018

Another point, hope this isn't end of great Mayo side. Break might help them. But this was about more than Kildare or them. About disgraceful week. Home advantage worth four in football statistically so venue a form of fixing. Needs to be start, not end of GAA being taken back. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) June 30, 2018

