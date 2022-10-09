The Downs claim Westmeath senior football championship to break St Lomans’ domination

The Downs are Westmeath senior football champions after a gruelling victory over St Loman’s in Mullingar.

In their first senior county final since 2005, played in atrocious conditions, The Downs dug deep to outlast three-in-a-row chasing St Loman’s.

They scored just 1-1 in the first half of the game, despite playing with the wind but a trojan effort in the second saw them outscore St Loman’s by 0-7 to 0-3.

Niall Mitchell, the decorated Westmeath hurler, was crucial in the victory.

He scored 1-1 from centre-forward but had a hand in most of what was good about St Downs’ attacking play.

Luke Loughlin was equally important, scoring 0-5 (3f), displaying commendable accuracy in the conditions.

St Loman’s kicked seven wides and left three shots short in the first half, with even John Heslin off the mark, but they scored the last four points of the half to go in level.

The Downs weren’t to be denied though.

If anything Mitchell and Loughlin’s influence rose in the second half and amid deteriorating underfoot and weather conditions, they played with the greater accuracy to seal a 10th senior title and a first in 17 years.

Scorers – The Downs: L Loughlin 0-5 (3f), N Mitchell 1-1, D Egerton, I Martin 0-1 each. St Loman’s: J Heslin (2f), R O’Toole 0-2 each, R Jones, D McCartan, TJ Cox 0-1 each.

The Downs: T Martin, P Murray, M Kelly, E Burke; J Moran, C Coughlan, D Egerton; C Nolan. J Lynam; I Martin, N Mitchell, K O’Sullivan; A Kilmatin, T Tuite, L Loughlin. Subs: C Drumm for Tuite (h-t), D Egerton for Kilmartin (59).

St Loman’s J Daly; P Dowdall, J Geogheghan, D Whelan; P Foy, K Reilly, C O’Donoghue; F Ayorinde, R O’Toole, D McCartan, TJ Cox, J Heslin, S Dempsey. Subs: G Grehan for Dowdall (h-t), D O’Keeffe for O’Donoghue (54)

Referee: K O’Brien (Moate).