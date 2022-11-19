The Downs claim place in Leinster Club SFC final after Croke Park thriller against Ratoath

Ian Martin of The Downs in action against Eamonn Wallace of Ratoath during the Leinster Club SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Not a night to leave a milk-bottle out on the Jones’s Road. It was pouring at the throw-in. A night to test the quality of the gloves.

The crowd huddled under the cover in the Lower Hogan Stand. And they were soon enjoying a cracker of a match. An absolute thriller of a semi-final.

The Downs edged it by a point. And the Westmeath club are back in the AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship final for the first time in fifty years.

There was so much to admire. The ball was sprinting end to end. Nobody was parking any buses. Just the kind of duel that would bring a smile to the new county managers, Dessie Dolan of Westmeath and Meath’s Colm O’Rourke.

The pre-match predictions said it was going to be tight. They were right. They were level at the break, 1-7 for The Downs and 0-10 for Ratoath. The sides had been level seven times before the tea. And once more immediately after it.

The first goal arrived on 26 minutes. Ciaran Nolan pounced on the edge of the square at the Hill 16 end.

Ratoath might have had a goal themselves. Jack Flynn sent in a rasper. It was on its way to the sack. Only for goalkeeper, Trevor Martin, to get his big toe to the shot and deflect it behind for a 45. Which Flynn converted.

Ratoath concluded the opening half with a flourish, with the excellent Dáithí McGowan hitting three points without reply. Two of them were quality strikes from play.

The most memorable score before the interval came from the sweet left boot of the impressive Luke Loughlin, who made a yard to the right of the posts before measuring his effort like a master tailor.

The Westmeath side played most of the second period on the front foot. And in the 41st minute, a sharp move saw Niall Mitchell produce their second goal.

They were steaming ahead. Six points to the good. The Royals needed inspiration. It came from their centre half-back, Eamonn Wallace. As he drove his colleagues forward.

Gradually, they clipped their way back. With a fine point from Wallace helping to lift the mood.

The Downs were reduced to 14 men when Andrew Kilmartin received his second yellow card on 56 minutes. He was outstanding.

Ratoath scored the next four points without reply. Just a point in it. The clock had revealed four minutes of additional time.

Ratoath won a free wide on the left. A tight angle in front of the Hogan Stand. Flynn stepped up. High pressure. His brave kick drifted away to the right of the posts. And The Downs were through.

Scorers – The Downs: L Loughlin 0-5 (2f); N Mitchell 1-1 (0-1f); C Nolan 1-0; A Kilmartin 0-2; E Burke, C Coughlan, I Martin, J Lynam 0-1 each. Ratoath: D McGowan 0-6 (3f); E Wallace, C Rogers, J Flynn, B McMahon 0-2 each; K McCabe, B O'Brien, C Rooney 0-1 each.

The Downs: T Martin; Darragh Egerton, P Murray, E Burke; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; C Drumm, C Nolan; A Kilmartin, N Mitchell, K O’Sullivan; I Martin, L Loughlin, J Lynam. Subs: T Tuite for I Martin (53); L Moran for O'Sullivan (59); D Clarke for Drumm (61 ); Dean Egerton for Kelly (64).

Ratoath: D McPartlin; C O’Ferraigh, C McGill, B Wyer; B Daly, E Wallace, G McGowan; D McGowan, B McGowan; C Rogers, J Flynn, K McCabe; B O’Brien, C O’Brien, B McMahon. Subs: C Rooney for McCabe (42); P Byrne for Rogers (53); A Gerrard for G McGowan (54); B O'Connor for C O'Brien (58).

Referee: B Tiernan (O'Dwyer's).