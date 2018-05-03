Dublin manager Jim Gavin is holding out hope that star forward Diarmuid Connolly will return in 2018, despite his continued absence from club and country duty.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin is holding out hope that star forward Diarmuid Connolly will return in 2018, despite his continued absence from club and country duty.

'The door will always be open for Diarmuid' - Jim Gavin hoping unavailable Connolly will play in 2018

The two-time All Star's only involvement in the recent National League campaign was a brief cameo off the bench against Mayo in Castlebar, and Connolly was subsequently missing from St Vincent's' Dublin championship games in April.

There is increasing speculation that the five-time All-Ireland champion won't play any part in Dublin's four in-a-row bid, and while Gavin offered some hope of a return at today's Leinster championship launch, he also confirmed that Connolly is currently not making himself available for selection. "Diarmuid, over the last number of weeks, just hasn't been available for club or county activity," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We respect that decision and I hope everybody else does as well. We play an amateur sport. "The door will always be open for Diarmuid and hopefully we see him back playing Gaelic games in the not too distant future."

Connolly had a frustrating 2017 campaign, missing three games after a suspension following an altercation with a linesman in the Leinster quarter-final against Carlow. Although available for the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone, Connolly was only brought off the bench in injury time. He was again left off the starting team for the final against Mayo, but his half time introduction turned the game in Dublin's favour, with Connolly winning the decisive free in injury time.

He will turn 31 this summer.

Online Editors