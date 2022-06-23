The difficulty in being able to break the mould of time

Highly ranked among the great modern GAA oddities, until very recently at least, was the grim record of Munster hurling champions in the All-Ireland series.

The advent of Limerick as hurling’s foremost modern force has tilted the scale back a bit. Their brand of dominance defies trends.

But consider the pre-Limerick stats.

In the 12 seasons between 2007 and 2018, the Munster hurling champions reached the All-Ireland final on just three occasions, despite requiring just one subsequent win to do so.

Each time it was Tipp who broke the chain; in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The other nine teams lost their very next game. Kings in June. Chumps by August.

Flattest, arguably, among the performances within that canon of woe was Limerick’s in 2013. They’d scorched the earth in the Gaelic Grounds, beat Cork by nine points. Yet their loss to Clare – by seven – five weeks later in Croke Park was delivered by a team barely identifiable from their Munster final selves.

“I wouldn’t use it (the five-week gap since the Munster final) as an excuse, but it certainly isn’t ideal,” their manager, John Allen noted at the time.

“How do you keep players in that form? Whatever confidence they had coming off the Munster final is way gone. It is not an excuse, but it’s not ideal. It’s too long.”

Allen wasn’t alone.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy made a similar point in 2014, when Cork came a cropper against Tipp in the All-Ireland semi-final, as did Eamon O’Shea in 2015.All were quick and eager to stress that the hiatus wasn’t an excuse for their team’s inability to turn a good season into a great one.

But, still ...

In football, the four-week break – while not quite so severe – has caused occasional impotence in provincial winners past. This year forms an interesting test case. In-built in this summer’s schedule is a scenario that hasn’t happened before and won’t happen again, or at least not in the life cycle of the incoming championship format: all four provincial finals were played over the same weekend with all All-Ireland quarter-finals fixed for this weekend four weeks later.

Hence, Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Derry have been subjected to the same disruption to what Jim Gavin used to call the “battle rhythm” of recovery from one game and preparation for another. “It’s there in front of us and it’s up to us as a group to manage it as best we can,” noted Jack O’Connor recently. “But I agree that it can be a huge disadvantage to travel the direct route and we will manage it as best we can if it comes to it.”

On Monday, speaking at a pre-match press briefing, O’Connor made the comparison between Mayo and his own Kerry team from 2009, when they staggered from one unconvincing win to another over Longford, Sligo and Antrim, sure to be put out of their misery by well-rested Leinster champions, Dublin. Kerry won 1-24 to 1-7.

Kerry’s case study in all of this makes for an interesting read. On only three occasions since the inception of the qualifiers in 2001 have they failed to make the All-Ireland semi-final – bar 2020, when there was no back door.

Two of those failures came after competitive intermissions that were four weeks in duration. In 2010, they lost to Down a month on from beating Limerick in the Munster final. In 2018, Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s side went four weeks without a game before Galway beat them in the opening round of the Super 8s, a defeat that began their unravelling.

“That two-week cycle, you get into a rhythm, you get comfortable, you get used to that dynamic and now there’s a pause,” reflected Dessie Farrell after Dublin’s Leinster final win over Kildare.

Given Dublin had just won a 12th Leinster title in a row, it’s unlikely that Farrell – or O’Connor for that matter – was caught by surprise by the schedule.

Indeed, both separately made the same point: that in a season where everything is being squashed into a tighter window, where the All-Ireland series is being run off in four weeks, such a gap seems unnecessary.

But there’s no proven method to preserve the energy from one performance through a month without a game. Consensus is that the ideal break between major championship games is three weeks — broadly: one to recover, one to prepare and one to focus.

Anything longer and, as John Allen pointed out in 2013, form dissipates, momentum is lost. Energy lulls and has to be regenerated. Which isn’t to discount the benefits of a month off.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher noted last week that the four weeks had given Niall Loughlin time to heal from the back muscle he twinged against Monaghan that flared up again in the Ulster final.

Chances are that O’Connor would sooner take a further month of idleness over having to field a sub-optimal David Clifford against Mayo. History tells us a month can drag. That players lose form and quite often, focus.

It’s going to be a factor this weekend, when momentum meets freshness, where even an initial lull could be fatal, when no-one will blame a four-week layoff for losing.

But, still …