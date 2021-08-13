In his very first media appearance as Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell explained why this was the right moment for him to embrace the daunting challenge of succeeding Jim Gavin.

“I’ve always taken the approach that there’s two ways to live your life maybe,” he explained. “One, as a timid soul. Sort of year by year, month by month, week by week, possibly even hour by hour as a timid soul. Or the other is to perhaps do the things that frighten you at times. This thing stimulates me. It challenges me . . . if I didn’t do it now, it would probably never come around again.”

Farrell was inheriting the keys to the kingdom, a team that had dominated Gaelic football like no other; but sceptics preferred the ‘poisoned chalice’ metaphor.

And yet, when he uttered the above words in January 2020, no one could have predicted just how fraught and uncertain the world was about to become for everyone. And perhaps more than any other factor, a new virus yet to even reach our shores has been the fickle orchestrator of Farrell’s roller coaster ride in the hotseat.

But herein lies the great paradox: Dessie’s trials and tribulations have coexisted with Dessie’s greatest managerial triumph.

He has steered Dublin through backroom upheaval and the myriad obstacles of a pandemic to remain at the summit. All the while, his reign has been beset by setbacks and right now, ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo, his six-in-a-row champions have never been perceived as more vulnerable.

For now, though, that’s all it is: perception. On his watch, Dublin have won all eight championship games by a cumulative 96 points; they have annexed every SFC cannister on offer; they even shared a league title in June when such baubles were well down the priority list.

Now consider the landmine-laden backdrop to all this . . . his late appointment in the first place, followed quickly by the first lockdown; the incalculable loss of Jack McCaffrey in June of last year; a slew of retirements robbing his bench of gilt-edged experience; the second premature exit of a player in his prime, this time Paul Mannion; an even longer lockdown from January onward; that ill-judged Dublin training session in breach of Covid restrictions; all the attendant negative publicity along with a 12-week suspension for the manager himself.

And we haven’t even reached the latest wave of in-season challenges: the rumbling story of Stephen Cluxton’s non-return, raising all manner of questions, especially when the team laboured through Leinster.

But then, as Johnny Magee points out, Farrell’s own career was a case study in overcoming adversity. Those early All-Ireland traumas. A history of knee trouble that left him “hanging on one leg” – yet he still produced.

“I don’t think there’s too many other men who’d still have the resilience to deal with what’s been thrown at him in the last year-and-a-half. With Covid and lads retiring and stepping away. If there’s one man that could handle all that, it’s Dessie,” says Magee.

“Dessie was our captain, he looked out for me as a young lad. He would give an arm around the shoulder but also a kick in the hole at the same time, as captain. I can’t speak highly enough of the man.

“It’s not just Dessie, there’s other managers in the same boat. But then there’s the added pressure of being over supposedly the best team ever.

“But Dessie has high standards, as high as any person I’ve been involved with . . . and he would carry those standards into that group. And the group already had those standards, so it was probably the perfect fit.”

By Farrell’s own admission, he fell shy of that benchmark when a group of Dublin players gathered for a dawn training session at Innisfails, on the last day of March, in breach of both GAA and government regulations.

The controversy even prompted Roscommon camogie manager Frank Browne (who had previously managed the Dublin camogie team) to say Farrell should step down as manager.

This was never likely to happen, but a 12-week ban left him in league limbo. When he resurfaced for their Leinster SFC opener in Wexford, he took “this opportunity again to apologise for it. It is not the standard I set myself on a personal level”.

But that same day he had more pressing questions to answer: to give some clarity on the status of his breaking-breaking captain. “When a man asks to step away and take time out, I think a player like Stephen Cluxton deserves that and we all need to respect that,” he surmised.

Others took a different view of such an opaque scenario involving a 39-year-old legend who had led Dublin for eight seasons, who hadn’t retired yet wasn’t available. What did it all say about the champions?

We were never going to get any definitive answer to that in Leinster, even if the accumulation of three consecutive single-digit victories prompted Kerry to usurp them as bookies’ favourites for Sam.

For all the headlines over Cluxton, Evan Comerford is a top-drawer alternative in goals. Perhaps even more worrying were those injuries in defence (albeit now healing) and the diminution of Dublin’s famed Plan B options off the bench.

“Listen, they’re always going to be under a microscope,” Magee demurs.

“But let’s be honest, they beat Kildare pulling up. Timing is everything and my own opinion is they probably did a huge body of work during the Leinster campaign . . . people might say form has dipped, but I reckon their eyes are on the bigger prize.”