The Dessie paradox – a tale of trials, tribulations and triumph

Farrell has overcome multiple player exits and a Covid ban — now can he coax Dublin to peak when it matters?

Dessie Farrell's former Dublin team-mate Johnny Magee says he doesn't think “too many other men who’d still have the resilience to deal with what’s been thrown at him in the last year-and-a-half". Photo: Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell's former Dublin team-mate Johnny Magee says he doesn't think “too many other men who’d still have the resilience to deal with what’s been thrown at him in the last year-and-a-half". Photo: Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

In his very first media appearance as Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell explained why this was the right moment for him to embrace the daunting challenge of succeeding Jim Gavin.

I’ve always taken the approach that there’s two ways to live your life maybe,” he explained. “One, as a timid soul. Sort of year by year, month by month, week by week, possibly even hour by hour as a timid soul. Or the other is to perhaps do the things that frighten you at times. This thing stimulates me. It challenges me . . . if I didn’t do it now, it would probably never come around again.”

Farrell was inheriting the keys to the kingdom, a team that had dominated Gaelic football like no other; but sceptics preferred the ‘poisoned chalice’ metaphor.

