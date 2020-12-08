| 3.1°C Dublin

The day Dublin is split in two will be the day the GAA sacrifices its soul

Alan Brogan

Dublin's Robert McDaid shoots to score his side's first goal past Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

The GAA is largely about identity. Without that sense of place, it’s just another sporting organisation.


Identity is the cultural driver behind the whole thing. We rejoice when we beat certain counties because of what we think that says about us and because of how we feel about them.

