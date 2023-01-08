| 6.1°C Dublin

The cult of David Clifford has reached ‘Field of Dreams’ territory. If he plays, they will come

Frank Roche

David Clifford of Fossa poses for pictures with supporters after the AIB Munster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final match between Fossa and Kilmurry at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork last December. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile Expand

David Clifford of Fossa poses for pictures with supporters after the AIB Munster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final match between Fossa and Kilmurry at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork last December. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

THE cult of Clifford has reached peak pandemonium. The final whistle in O’Moore Park doubled as the starting pistol for a 50-metre dash to the holy grail, which happened to be not a chequered flag or a finishing tape but the Kerry phenomenon that is David Clifford.

As often in such giddily anticipated moments, the irresistible urge manifested itself in a false start … our field of miniature Usain Bolts weren’t overly perturbed about the niceties of a pristine contest. Not when the Pied Piper of Fossa was there, just waiting to be submerged in a sea of adoring bodies.

