The cult of David Clifford has reached ‘Field of Dreams’ territory. If he plays, they will come

THE cult of Clifford has reached peak pandemonium. The final whistle in O’Moore Park doubled as the starting pistol for a 50-metre dash to the holy grail, which happened to be not a chequered flag or a finishing tape but the Kerry phenomenon that is David Clifford.

As often in such giddily anticipated moments, the irresistible urge manifested itself in a false start … our field of miniature Usain Bolts weren’t overly perturbed about the niceties of a pristine contest. Not when the Pied Piper of Fossa was there, just waiting to be submerged in a sea of adoring bodies.

Scenes like last Saturday in Portlaoise don’t happen every day, or even every year, in the GAA … or at least they didn’t until Gaelic football’s premier talent morphed from multiple All Star into bona fide superstar.

Think of DJ Carey in his pomp, or Henry Shefflin. Maybe the Gooch or Bernard Brogan or Seán Cavanagh … now crank up the volume to ten.

Here is the unusual thing: this wasn’t after an All-Ireland triumph with Kerry or a Munster final masterclass or even a feisty league fixture in Edendork.

It was after a junior club football game.

Clifford’s fame has now transcended every level of Irish sport, to the point where he need only bother to show up and mass youthful hysteria is guaranteed.

Whoever in Field or Dreams or the Bible intoned “if you build it, they will come” may have to undertake a hasty rewrite. If he plays, they will come.

The difference, of course, is that Clifford rarely merely shows up: he usually turns on a show too.

On Saturday he scored 0-7, six from play, as Fossa crushed Castletown of Meath to reach the AIB All-Ireland club junior football final. Merely the latest prolific chapter in a 2022 season, now extended into 2023, that keeps on giving.

In nine championship games with Fossa he has tallied 5-76 (by our tally 3-32 from play). God knows where that total will finally rest after this previously unheralded Kerry outfit take on Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone in next Sunday’s Croke Park decider.

Now, on one level, you might look at those outrageous returns and shrug: “So what?” Here, after all, is a player who can make the art of scoring ridiculously easy against elite inter-county markers … so pity the poor unfortunate junior full-back.

Bad enough to be playing opponents who collectively - because of Kerry’s unique club championship structure - tend to be several rungs above your average junior outfit. Now try putting manners on the ultimate assassin.

Clifford has a wand of a left foot, and a handy right one too. His adhesive ball control, his sleight of hand and foot, render him incredibly difficult to dispossess once he wins his own ball – and he’s a master of that domain too.

In another era, you might try and deck him … all very well until you consider his imposing 6ft 3in frame, his broad shoulders and granite mentality.

All of the above qualities coalesced into a season just gone that bordered on perfection. Clifford won the lot – almost. Everything he entered, in fact, bar the Sigerson Cup where UL lost the final to NUIG and, for once, he was held scoreless from play.

Erase that minor caveat and you are left with winners’ medals for Kerry in the McGrath Cup, NFL Division 1, Munster and All-Ireland championships; for East Kerry in the Kerry SFC; for Fossa in the Kerry premier JFC and Munster club JFC. His overall 2022 haul was 20 goals and 169 points in 32 games for county, college, divisional side and club.

His latest 0-7 brought that to 20-176 from 33 appearances.

On Saturday, according to neutral reports, our reigning Footballer of the Year wasn’t the best player on the pitch. He wasn’t even the best Clifford – his elder sibling Paudie took that plaudit.

Yet there was only one post-match target of affection for the youthful masses, presumably many of them from Laois and consequently with no skin in the game.

It is, as Clifford himself admitted afterwards, all a bit bonkers – in a brilliant way.

“Ah, it’s mad,” he agreed during an interview with Off The Ball. “I was afraid some kid was going to get hurt out there … it’s probably worse when you come outside of Kerry! I think the Kerry people are probably used to seeing us now.

“Look, it’s great to be some sort of a role model to kids out there. If it keeps them playing Gaelic football for a bit longer, it’s great.”

His own greatness is already more a statement of fact that opinion – not bad when you consider he only turns 24 later this month and is the current owner of just one Celtic Cross.

Last year, Kerry conceded three goals in 16 competitive games; safe to say, the miserly defensive structure devised by Jack O’Connor and Paddy Tally was key to ending their eight-year All-Ireland famine.

Last Wednesday night, admittedly understrength and behind the early-season training curve, they conceded five in one single McGrath Cup outing – to Cork.

It is, of course, far too early for panic. The alarm bells will only start ringing if Clifford gets badly injured in one of these post-match scrums …