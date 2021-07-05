The Cluxton cloud and Dublin’s dip: Five key questions facing Dessie Farrell

Never before has Gaelic football’s greatest team been assailed by so many questions at the one time. Injuries, retirements and form: could they all be coalescing into a perfect storm?

The biggest imponderable of all is the one Dessie Farrell wasn’t able to definitively answer in Wexford Park, even if it’s reasonable for the rest of us to surmise that Stephen Cluxton probably won’t be reappearing in a Dublin team photo any Sunday soon.

If this was the only concern, Farrell mightn’t even be too worried; but there are other obstacles blocking the route to a magnificent seven. So, is it a blip or a more permanent dip? Questions, so many questions ...

Q1: Can they cope without Cluxton?

In one respect, yes. Evan Comerford already ranks as one of the game’s top five ’keepers – we’d even guess that Peter Keane would gladly take him if only he had some Kerry DNA.

Comerford is like a Cluxton clone: similar in stature, agile and alert in everything he does, left-footed, accurate off the kicking tee … if not quite matching the veteran’s ability to unleash a 70-metre radar-guided missile just when Dublin need it most.

Even though his SFC game-time is relatively limited, he could not have asked for a better goalkeeping education, serving as understudy to the ultimate perfectionist for four years.

But he’s not Cluxton – not yet, and he might never be.

Q2: Could all the uncertainty over Cluxton hurt Dublin this summer?

We are delving into the ‘unknown unknowns’, as the recently departed Donald Rumsfeld might have said. It’s conceivable that the squad has been told privately that its decorated leader won’t be back this summer and probably not next year either.

In which case the team has already moved on from a debate currently consuming media and fans alike.

Stephen Cluxton has left the Dublin panel, but has not retired according to manager Dessie Farrell

Stephen Cluxton has left the Dublin panel, but has not retired according to manager Dessie Farrell





But Cluxton’s exit – if definitive – was only going to be low-key from his perspective. It would always be a huge story for everyone else. And for a player who made inscrutability an art form, the irony is his silence has made it an even bigger story.

We don’t know if that will be a distraction for Comerford, Michael Shiel and the rest of Dublin’s panel, going forward, but it wasn’t the ideal backdrop to Sunday’s SFC opener.

Q3: Where does Dublin’s performance against Wexford rank?

For now, it’s probably wisest to view Sunday’s display – replete with mistakes in possession that were most un-Dublin-like – as a rusty outlier. Andy McEntee might even have preferred if Dublin weren’t so ragged because, surely, they’ll be doubly determined to make a corrective statement against Meath.

Still, the relatively puny tally of 0-15 and the eight-point winning margin were both eye-catching because this is not how Dublin have gone about their business in Leinster especially.

Consider this: Dublin had never scored fewer than 15 points in any of their previous 35 SFC outings, dating back to their 0-12 against Kerry in the 2015 All-Ireland. Just once since had they tallied the same total: 2-9 against Mayo in the drawn 2016 decider.

Dublin's Paddy Small in action against Eoin Porter of Wexford during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dublin's Paddy Small in action against Eoin Porter of Wexford during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile





As for Leinster, Dublin had either scored more than 15 points – or the same, 1-12 against Kildare in 2011 – in their previous 30 provincial fixtures. Not since the Meath calamity in 2010 had Dublin posted a lower total – 0-13.

Was location a factor? Up to a point, but in their last five Leinster ties beyond Croke Park (2016-’20) they had averaged over 2-22 per mismatch. And remember, Wexford are a Division 4 outfit.

Q4: Are Dublin on the wane?

Right now they certainly appear less formidable, with dwindling strength in depth a particular issue.

Dublin were arguably at their best circa 2017, when they pipped their great Mayo rivals. From that year’s All-Ireland ‘15’ they’ve lost Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, Eoghan O’Gara – and probably Cluxton. Other mainstays, such as Philly McMahon and Jonny Cooper, are past their best.

Perhaps only Mick Fitzsimons, John Small, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Dean Rock are operating at the same stellar level. On the credit side, Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard have become important players since then while Con O’Callaghan (an All-Star elect in his breakthrough summer) and Niall Scully have got even better since 2017.

But look at their decorated bench that year: Bernard Brogan, Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Flynn, Michael Darragh Macauley, Darren Daly, Kevin McManamon. All retired or, in Kevin Mac’s case, yet to resurface in 2021.

Q5: What about the manager?

In fairness, Dessie Farrell masterfully managed the six-in-a-row against a very stop-start backdrop – albeit facilitated by Kerry’s November cock-up. This season has been even more disrupted, initially for his team and then for Farrell himself after his 12-week ban arising from the squad’s Covid training breach in Innisfails.

But if Jim Gavin got the best from this group, he was also blessed with options that Farrell can only crave. Robbie McDaid’s latest painful setback, on top of John Small’s ongoing absence, underlines that a group once touted as invincible look vulnerable. They’ll survive July, either way; August could be a different story.