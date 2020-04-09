'The cloak of invincibility has been removed' - the day Kerry ended the longest unbeaten run in football history

Kerry forward Donnchadh Walsh and Dublin defender James McCarthy go head to head during the 2017 National League final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. On April 9, 2017, Kerry brought Dublin's 36-match unbeaten run to an end following a thrilling National League final at Croke Park. Here is how events were recorded in the Irish Independent.

Door ajar for rivals as Dublin concede 20 scores in a game for the first time under Jim Gavin

By Colm Keys

Kerry 0-20 Dublin 1-16

Maybe it was inevitable, after all, that it had to be Kerry. That the onus on them, above any other county, was greater to bring this Dublin team to its knees, however temporarily.

It wasn't quite Stockholm Syndrome in the Kingdom but they were having to become too far too appreciative and complimentary of their captors over the last two years and six weeks for comfort.

So an unbeaten sequence for Dublin that started a week after their last defeat in Killarney back in early March 2015 ended 37 games later against the same opponents.

At last Kerry have a proper foothold, and a victory that should have materialised three weeks earlier in Tralee was delivered here.

Dublin won't regret the defeat - only the seventh in Jim Gavin's five-season tenure and second post-St Patrick's Day - as much as the manner of their performance.

For while only the width of the same post that had denied Ray Cosgrove in that All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh 15 years ago divided them at the end, courtesy of Dean Rock's decent effort to force extra-time from a 46-metre free, the ratio of success in so many individual battles pointed to bigger winning margin for Kerry.

To Dublin's credit they scrambled impressively in the last quarter, a five-point gap again the catalyst to give chase, just as it had been against Tyrone earlier in the campaign and Monaghan last week.

But finding themselves having to mount these daring rescue efforts so often in the League has suggested champions that have been vulnerable throughout. Relying on their well of resilience and street-fighting instincts was eventually going to tell somewhere.

Maybe the greatest concern for them will be the concession of 20 scores for the first time in Gavin's 69 League and Championship games.

Not even in those cavalier days, pre-Donegal in 2014, did the number of scores they have shipped - as opposed to the cumulative weight of them when the value of a goal is added in - reach that mark.

Mayo hit them for 19 (2-17) in that 2014 League shoot-out in Croke Park that ended level, a 23-point cumulative total that matched Donegal's 3-14 in 2014.

But since that landmark day, when the reset button was pressed and a more structured defensive blueprint was hatched, they haven't come close to such a concession, Fermanagh's 17 scores (2-15) in their 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final being their next biggest hit.

Kerry's 2-14 in last year's All-Ireland semi-final (16 scores) was their most productive attacking effort until this victory that delivered a first win over their great rivals in six games and only a second in Eamonn Fitzmaurice's tenure. There'll be quiet satisfaction, even relief, in that.

Dublin's defensive blueprint has very much hinged on the protective screen that Cian O'Sullivan has provided. There were signs of corrosion in that protection in the latter stages of last year's Championship and maybe a hint of it when O'Sullivan took down Paul Murphy to concede a free that Paul Geaney punished for a 0-13 to 0-10 lead.

He was hauled ashore not long after that, but his departure was magnified by the sight of Michael Geaney skipping through the middle for two points in quick succession to open a five-point lead.

Food for thought in any debrief, just as there will be in the analysis of how Dublin faded so badly after Diarmuid Connolly's latest black card.

They had lifted a gear just after the midway point in the opening half with three successive points , all off the weaker foot of the scorers in question - James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny and Connolly - once again underlining the skill-set of these Dublin players.

Connolly's dexterity is such that it's sometimes difficult to determine which limb provides greater precision. But for all his style, his indiscipline is resurfacing as an issue for Dublin.

He appeared to be revving nicely when, not long after his only point, he was hacked down when in a good position by Jonathan Lyne for Rock to convert a free for a 0-8 to 0-5 lead.

Lyne was black-carded, but within minutes of his arrival his replacement Gavin Crowley was body-checked by Connolly off the ball to pick up a third black card in his last seven Dublin matches. With the possible exception of last week in Monaghan, he can't have any complaints.

Factor in that in two of those games, his most recent against Roscommon and Monaghan, he came off the bench and it becomes a real concern when their most naturally talented player is struggling to see out time. It's that abrasive streak, that willingness to get down into the trenches, that has helped to make Connolly the players he is. But a better balance has to be struck to avoid such needless departures.

It will scarcely discommode Dublin to have lost here. Jonny Cooper has yet to return after missing the last six games, James McCarthy's movement looked encouraging after so much stop-start activity over the last 12 months, while Stephen Cluxton's shot-stopping qualities, called on much more in this campaign, have him at the top of his game again.

There's the dynamism of Jack McCaffrey to replenish the side and the possibility that Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion will leave Bernard Brogan and Paddy Andrews looking over their shoulders a little more anxiously as summer creeps closer.

The cards in Gavin's hand remain the strongest to play. But that cloak of invincibility, that we've all fallen for, has been removed.

9 April 2017; Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice shakes hands with Dublin manager Jim Gavin following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin.

9 April 2017; Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice shakes hands with Dublin manager Jim Gavin following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin.

Kingdom fliers lay down a big summer marker

By Vincent Hogan

Eamonn Fitzmaurice's studiously opaque expression is telling us to look away, nothing to see here folks. He sits, hands in pockets, intercepting questions with an answering-machine voice.

He wants us to know that the world hasn't exactly blown apart here. And he's right, it hasn't. But Dublin being taken down after an unbeaten run stretching beyond two calendar years still registers pretty high on the Richter Scale.

After all, Kerry's first National League crown since '09 comes at the expense of Dublin's attempted five in a row. So many ghosts in that line for the Kingdom.

No matter, Fitzmaurice wants to decommission any brewing giddiness. He reckons we've been over-thinking this idea of the Dubs keeping opponents wide awake in the dead of night.

"You're kind of portraying as if there's this psychological damage there," he sighs. "That every time we go out, we're going down the road kind of banging our heads off the window of the bus or something.

"I mean we come up, we give it everything we have. They're a brilliant team and we've come up short, but we've come up short going at them and bringing the best out of them.

"I think the Kerry-Dublin games over the last couple of years, some of them have been among the best games played in the last ten years."

League finals tend, conventionally, to be pre-occupied affairs. Popcorn viewing. Games that can be distilled down into some kind of dilatory process. A suspension of truth almost.

But this one deviated from that course.

It had edge. It had tetchiness. It decanted little pools of blackness as, all through, you had a sense that it meant more to the protagonists than any mere pursuit of silverware.

One incident: approaching half-time, Paddy Andrews made a billowing run towards the Canal End goal only to be halted for over-carrying.

As he dropped the ball, Andrews ran into a sequence of bullocking Kerry shoulders in much the same way you might remember Ruud van Nistelrooy once falling foul of a belligerent Arsenal defence many moons ago.

"It would be the third competition on our list of priorities," says Fitzmaurice now. Any other day against any other opposition? Perhaps. Not yesterday.

Dublin-Kerry had become personal, maybe above anything, because it had become one-sided.

Deference isn't a natural setting in the big houses and, for Kerry, playing second fiddle to perhaps the most ruthless team of the modern age hasn't sat easily. Especially so when they'd see what they considered a bear being paraded through town as Goldilocks.

That was the gist of Fitzmaurice's tossed grenade last week. A declaration that maybe there was more to Dublin than some kind of collective commitment to the arts.

He wanted the world to know they had two faces.

And he was right, of course. Great teams don't put any purchase on the public's affection. They'd happily beat you over the head with an iron bar if that's what it takes to bend a script in their favour. So maybe it wasn't quite breaking news that Jim Gavin's Dublin haven't been plucked from the pages of an Enid Blyton escapade.

But a Kerry manager tub-thumping?

That was different. The equivalent of a curate swinging windmills at parishioners on the church steps.

"I don't think it was too bad today was it?" he says now, responding to a suggestion that neither team had been 'whiter than white'. "I didn't think it was as incident-packed as the game in Tralee.

"Look, I said what I said during the week because I wanted to provoke debate. And I succeeded, whereas I think if I hadn't said something, which I would have preferred to be honest with you… because I'd prefer to just focus on the football… there wouldn't have been a debate at all.

"So there was a debate and, from my point of view, it was mission accomplished. But we were just coming up focusing on the football today and I'm sure Dublin were the same.

"I don't think there was an undercurrent there today, there were probably incidents and there was physicality, but I don't think there was any negative undercurrent to the game. My reading of it was that it was a very good game of football.

"I just felt if I didn't say something the narrative of the week was going to be that Kerry were overly physical in Tralee and that that's the only way that they can compete with Dublin. And then you possibly won't get any break anywhere from anyone.

"So I just wanted to point out that they are an unbelievable football team, but that they know what they have to do as well.

"I'd prefer not to be going back into it to be honest. It's water under the bridge at this stage."

That it is and, to be fair, no county parks the past quicker than Kerry. They were the last ones to beat this Dublin team (in February 2015) and despite suffering an unprecedented four consecutive Championship defeats to the city boys, there was always somehow a faint suspicion they'd be the most likely to catch them again.

That, in doing so, they snared silverware seemed almost academic. Eight days ago, Kerry awoke to the final round of League games lying sixth in Division 1A and seemingly just looking to see out business. Today, they have their 20th League crown.

True, it went right to the wire, Dean Rock's injury-time free rebounding off a Hill End post. Yet, for the younger breed in Fitzmaurice's group (and a third of his starters were new to this level) the psychological benefits of victory cannot be under-estimated.

One of them, centre-back Tadhg Morley, does not sound like a man in shock.

"We hadn't got much luck against the Dubs lately, so it was nice to see that ball come back off the post," he says. "But it doesn't really change much for the summer. They'll be there again, they're a great team, obviously the best in the country.

"It's a big confidence-booster to come up here and beat them. Still, it's only the League. The Championship is the main one. But it's going to be an interesting summer!"

If there was any disbelief doing the rounds, it possibly centred on Kerry's complete dominance through a third quarter in which they turned a one-point half-time deficit into 0-15 to 0-10 lead. During that period, Dublin looked to be playing in quicksand. An image that may embolden others.

"We were on top, we were winning breaks, we were getting scores, we had got them on the back foot, which is hard to do," says Fitzmaurice without shining any forensic light on the secret.

"Look, this Dublin team…" he reflects with a mild hint of irritation, "it's not as if we're the only ones that has trouble with them. They're one of the best teams that has ever played the game. I think there's a consensus on that. And we've been very, very close to them the last couple of years, particularly in Championship. Not so much in League.

"So we knew we weren't a million miles away. To get the job done, absolutely, was great. And I think for the belief of the players themselves it will be a big boost to them.

"But if Dublin had beaten us today, it wouldn't have been the end of the world. We still have players to come back. It's still the month of April. There's still a lot of work to be done before Championship. But the fact we've won it… it's a positive, of course."

A positive? Like philanthropy, I suppose. And sunshine. And Halle Berry's smile.

Fitzmaurice does allude to the possibility, mind, that Dublin might just run on lighter legs now that the record has been ended. That maybe there'd been a danger of it becoming sacrosanct in their minds.

"If anything, it's probably a relief to them that it's gone," he says. "There'll almost be a freshness about their Championship preparations now."

No more, we imagine, than that radiant in the young stags bounding into Killarney these coming weeks.

