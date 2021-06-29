'The Championship needs something now' - Tipp All Star Conor Sweeney favours tiered system

Tipperary All Star footballer Conor Sweeney has come out strongly in favour of a tiered championship, insisting such a move is "long overdue."

Debate has raged as to the best structure for the All-Ireland SFC following a series of mismatches last weekend on the competition’s opening days.

Tipperary, having upset the odds to lift last year’s Munster title, and Cavan – who did likewise in Ulster on the same day – have been used as examples for those opposed to any splintering of the All-Ireland series.

However, Sweeney – who became the first Tipp man to lift the Munster Cup in 85 years last November – says only the provincial championships should be retained in their current guise.

Furthermore, he feels the championship must tiered along the lines of the Allianz League, one of the proposals at Special Congress later this year.

"I think the gap between the top teams and the bottom teams is too big and I think the Championship needs something now," he said, speaking at AIB’s media launch of their sponsorship of this year’s championship.

"You see Sligo getting a hammering from Mayo and their season is over. That’s not good for anyone, it’s no good for Mayo and it definitely no good for Sligo.

"I definitely think there is a need for two tiers at the very least. I’ve no problem playing a second tier. If you’re good enough to get out of it then go and win your Division 3 or Division 4 or win the Tailteann Cup and earn your right to play for the Sam Maguire.

"But yeah I definitely think it’s the way forward. It’s well overdue at this stage anyway.”

Tipp were relegated to Division 4 of next year’s League by Wicklow, meaning they begin their defence of Munster as massive underdogs against Kerry in Thurles in two weeks time.

"I’d love to keep the provincial system but just move it forward to spring and have it as a separate competition to the All-Ireland," Sweeney explained.

"I love Munster football and I’d love to keep the provincial if we could but my point was if they could separate the provincials and then have the divisions for the All-Ireland I think that’s the way forward.

"I think that was one of the proposals. I’m a big fan of Munster football, it’s why I play, I love the opportunity. I just love that you always have a chance and ourselves and Cavan proved that. I know teams in Leinster might say different but I think that’s a unique scenario.

"I wouldn’t be in favour of any teams outside Munster coming into a Munster championship - I wouldn’t be for that at all. But I would be for the Munster championship being played earlier in the spring and then have a separate competition for the All-Ireland."