The challenge for the 'big four' chasing pack is to hit the ground running quickly

The league won’t define Kerry, Galway or Donegal’s year but all three need to look at themselves and their attitudes before even thinking about taking on Dublin

I’ve had Johnny Cash’s voice rolling around inside my head all week, specifically that song of his recommending the sanctuary of rhythm whenever you have the blues.

This being a National League like no other, that – for me – is the challenge it presents for those big teams who bottomed out in 2020. Specifically, sides like Kerry, Donegal and Galway, all of whom, I suspect, paid the price for over-thinking things last year. The challenge for them is to hit the ground running – to find early rhythm.

No question, for some this League means a hell of a lot more than it does to others. It carries consequences. And those consequences could seem penal in this improvised structure where your fate can be determined by just three games. Bear in mind that two of the current provincial champions, Tipperary and Cavan, will probably have to win promotion from Division Three just to be included in next year’s Championship. Now that’s pressure. Read More

We must wait and see, of course, if anyone will even be crowned Division One champions in this League, because it’s quite possible that they won’t.

I’m not sure that matters because League silverware certainly won’t be the priority of teams operating at that altitude. Put it this way, winning the Allianz trophy didn’t do Kerry much good last season, did it?

That said, they’re now in that trio of teams for whom this League is important, if only for the potential damage it can do to them psychologically. For me, Peter Keane, Declan Bonner and Pádraic Joyce have it all to do now to convince anyone that they’re not in charge of mentally weak squads.

That’s not intended as an insult, incidentally.

We all know the potential of those teams, but they need to show an ability to win with consistency. In other words, to win the games they should. A habit of failing to do that leaves you open to the accusation of being ‘flaky’.

Bear in mind that they must bounce straight from this one-month competition into precisely the knock-out Championship structure that all three failed to cope with in 2020.

Hand on heart, I believe these teams have more talented squads than Mayo have today. But I’ve yet to see any evidence that they can summon the mental toughness of James Horan’s men.

It strikes me that relegation didn’t cost Mayo as much as an eye-blink in last year’s League for the simple reason that their long-lens focus was so clear. No doubt they’ll feel much the same about a Division Two campaign now, because there’s an inner confidence in Horan that communicates itself to his players.

As I see it, Mayo lose games only because they’re not good enough to win. They’re never beaten out of fear.

There’s a real clarity in their sense of identity. Put simply, they seem to know exactly what they’re about and aren’t easily knocked out of kilter.

Can Keane, Bonner and Joyce honestly say that about their players?

In the last year or two, Mayo brought through so many new faces – Tommy Conroy, Oisín Mullin, Matthew Ruane, Ryan O’Donoghue and Eoin McLoughlin – while it was the end of the road for others – Keith Higgins, Tom Parsons, Donie Vaughan and Seamie O’Shea.

Yet, they still had that consistency of performance. They made an All-Ireland final without any hint of airs or graces. They have a consistency other teams crave. They seem impervious to hype. Can that be said of Kerry, Donegal or Galway?

Funny thing is that, for all the big games Mayo have lost to Dublin, I sense they genuinely don’t fear them. I constantly hear them being referred to as an ‘athletic team’, but they’re not actually more athletic than any of the other top sides.

The difference is that they’re willing to run at teams. They never shy away from collisions. They attack with pace. They play direct.

If you were Dessie Farrell, I’d say Mayo stand about fifth in line of those counties he’d feel Dublin would need to be on their ‘A’ game to beat. Talent-wise, he probably considers Kerry, Donegal, Galway and Tyrone as superior threats.

Now we’ve yet to see how the post-Mickey Harte Tyrone measures up in the white heat of Championship, but what was witnessed from the other three in 2020 was broadly underwhelming.

Why? Because deep down I suspect all those teams are a bit selective in their approach to different opponents. While they communicate almost a God-given right to roll over some, their work ethic stiffens visibly for others. In my opinion, you cannot do that.

You cannot pick and choose the days you play with humility. This isn’t something that happens intentionally, I get that. But when you lose to teams you should be beating, a little introspection is required.

The League means nothing to Dublin these days, beyond exploring the depth of their squad. And they worked it well last season, bringing through the likes of Robbie McDaid, Seán Bugler and Paddy Small as eventual Championship starters.

For everybody bar the Dubs, a straight knock-out Championship clearly changes things. It gives mid-tier teams a puncher’s chance of taking out the big dogs. A chance the likes of Tipp and Cavan took full advantage of last November. How did they do it?

By adopting the right mindset, that’s how. By focusing on how to win as distinct from becoming preoccupied with how not to lose.

Did Kerry have that against Cork last year? Donegal against Cavan? Galway against Mayo?

Let me put it this way, Kerry, Donegal and Galway have a lot more to lose in this League than they have to gain.

I say that because one bad day can undermine everything you’re trying to build when coming off the back of a season in which, psychologically, you looked suspect. Character comes from how you cope in difficult places against difficult teams.

I remember towards the end of my time playing with Kerry, we were two points down late on away to Monaghan during an early round of the League, yet came away with a win.

It was a game worth far more to us than just two League points because it became a day that we referenced many times subsequently. A day we believed that proved us to be a hard, resilient group.

In other words, we banked something of real value that day. We knew full well what our scalp would have meant to Monaghan and simply refused to let them have it. They’d brought us to a small, club field, making the day as raw and basic as they could. I remember it feeling like war out there.

But we survived it. And that felt significant.

The best teams refuse to be beaten. They have an in-built contrariness, something you simply cannot establish when always chopping and changing. You need a settled team.

For Galway and Kerry, a statement of inner hardness could come from, say, beating Dublin in this League, from producing something that simply isn’t accessible to them on the training field.

It strikes me that Tyrone have the raw ingredients to become Dublin’s biggest problem, but I suspect this League structure is a bit of a disaster from their point of view. The North-South divide means they face into a glorified McKenna Cup. In other words, a bit of a charade.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher would surely far prefer to be playing the likes of Kerry or Mayo or even Dublin over the coming weeks as they try to put an early stamp on the style they want from Tyrone post-Harte.

I’m not sure this League structure gives them that opportunity. Ulster football is a world of its own in which rivalries can lead to a kind of closed mentality. A reluctance to be different.

And make no mistake, there’s pressure on Tyrone to be different this year because their shortcomings in recent seasons have almost always been laid at Mickey’s door. Too conservative. Too prescriptive. Too cautious. We all said it, didn’t we?

Well, let’s just see.

If Tyrone don’t go more direct in 2021, maybe some of us will end up owing Mickey an apology. If they get the blend right, on the other hand, then show me a deeper squad in Ireland outside of Dublin’s.

Last year’s Championship died a death once we got beyond the provincial stage. If certain teams have learned their lesson from that, we could have a much more interesting conclusion to 2021.

The League, of course, won’t tell us categorically if that’s going to be the case. But it might offer tell-tale hints if it isn’t.

Like, the window of opportunity will soon be closing for this Donegal team. It’s high-time Kerry took a big step forward now, too. The talent is there, but it needs to be moulded into a serious team structure. And Galway? They’ve got to come at this season as if they truly believe in what they’re doing and not suddenly turn defensive the moment there’s no safety-net.

Therefore, at the top end of the tree, results are maybe less important than performances. But that won’t be the case in Divisions Two and Three.

There’ll be a real edge to the Division 2 relegation play-offs, that’s for sure. The same applies to Division 3 semi-finals and final, given next year’s Championship structure and the desire of teams to avoid dropping into Tailteann Cup status.

Trust me, that’s real pressure condensed into a short space of time and it’s certainly where the main excitement of this League will be. Any movement between Divisions 1 and 2 will be secondary to what happens underneath.

And there’ll be plenty of interesting subplots this time, with Harte in Louth, Enda McGinley in Antrim and Tony McEntee in Sligo.

But I’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on four teams with big ideas who now need to prove that they can back those ideas up with action. Or, as Johnny Cash might put it, ‘Get rhythm when you get the blues!!’