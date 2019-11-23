The chairman, the Whatsapp messages and the fallout - the inside story behind the GAA's latest county board saga

The decision, which was confirmed on Saturday, is said to have been taken based on legal advice.

It is a dramatic conclusion to a shoddy affair which has shocked Meath GAA people and left the management committee of the board deeply divided. But despite the wishes of some, this may not yet be the end of the matter.

O’Halloran was forced to step down as chairman two months ago after WhatsApp messages he sent to a referee over two years ago were made public. The referee, Patrick Neilis, made a complaint to the county board in early September and O’Halloran resigned his position on September 20.

At 3.41pm on March 13, 2017 O’Halloran — who at the time was chairman of the county’s CCC — sent a message to Neilis, saying, "I [sic] be sending you to ride Slane in a month or so." A minute later, he followed up with, "Tramps". Three weeks later, on April 3, Neilis sent a message to O’Halloran at 4.54pm asking, "When do you need me to go slane". Almost two hours later O’Halloran replied, "May or June when things die down". He followed that quickly with, "See u later".

In July of this year, Neilis sent an email to the secretary of the Slane club with screen grabs of the WhatsApp messages. "I can’t hold on to this much longer," he wrote. He said he had subsequently refused to referee games involving Slane, and that he was "shocked at response that he wanted me to do that to a club because of his dispute with slane GFC". Neilis added that he was "honest".

O’Halloran’s first message to Neilis came just over two weeks after a controversial league match between his own club, Drumconrath, and Slane was abandoned in the closing minutes. O’Halloran was at the game, which was played in Slane on February 26. It was a spiky, tight affair, simmering with aggression on the field and on the line, but the real trouble happened when an altercation between at least one supporter from each side broke out on an embankment.

The referee abandoned the game, later reporting that he did so after a Slane player left the field, although the exact sequence of events in those crazy few minutes were subsequently hotly disputed. It later emerged that the young player who ran to the embankment did so because he believed his family was in danger.

Both clubs were summoned to appear before Meath’s CCC and, ultimately, fines and bans were issued, including a six-month ban for the Slane player identified by the referee. This was the backdrop to O’Halloran’s exchange with Neilis and although he correctly removed himself from the hearings, it can be seen from the subsequent messages that he appeared to harbour a grudge.

In a bizarre twist, the clubs were then scheduled to meet again on St Patrick’s Day in a cup competition, but Slane pulled out of the game after a request for it to be deferred pending an appeal was refused by the CCC. The suspended player had scored five out of Slane’s eight points in the first game, and Slane argued that Drumconrath had gained an advantage from the CCC’s decision not to hear the appeal before the game, and that given the ongoing tensions between the two clubs it would be better to allow more time to elapse before the sides met again. Slane were thrown out of the competition and fined €200.

Slane appealed to Leinster Council, and successfully argued they had been treated unfairly. The player’s six-month ban was overturned, and Meath’s CCC were slapped on the wrist and told to refix the cup game. The fine was also quashed. Meath County Board did not appeal Leinster Council’s findings.

In his resignation statement two months ago, O’Halloran admitted to sending the messages, describing it as "an error of judgement". He added: "It was a bad call on my behalf that was carried out in the heat of the moment, but was never acted upon, and is an incident that I deeply regret."

His contention, however, that it was done in the "heat of the moment" rings hollow given that there were three weeks between the first and second set of messages. That’s quite a 'moment'. The fact too that he has yet to apologise to Neilis or to the Slane club for his behaviour does not reflect well on him.

And if the former chairman’s actions have left a sour taste, so too have events since, up to and including this weekend’s news that there will be no sanction. As of Saturday evening, the county board had yet to formally contact Slane or Neilis with an update, or an apology for the actions of its former chairman, despite reports that a letter was being prepared.

Meanwhile, Slane and Neilis have looked on aghast that someone who admits to having done wrong can escape sanction — albeit on a technicality. It is a scary prospect, but the question remains: What if Neilis had agreed to referee a Slane game? What would have happened then?

Following O’Halloran’s resignation, the Meath executive sought advice as to how it could proceed to investigate the complaint. It was decided that Leinster Council would provide an investigation team which would then report back to the Meath executive. In plain terms, this was merely a fact-finding mission, and Meath would still have to decide what, if any, sanction would be imposed.

On more than one occasion, some members of the executive queried this process, as they had all worked alongside O’Halloran, some for many years, and there were friendships and loyalties within the group which could become a problem if hard decisions were required.

There was unquestionably a conflict — and this was voiced several times. Some members of the executive pushed for the matter to be dealt with entirely outside the county, but were told that this was not provided for in the rules. At a time when the goings-on of at least three other county boards — Mayo, Galway and Longford — are in the spotlight, events in Meath again raise serious questions about governance within the GAA.

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill, along with Leinster Council operations manager Shane Flanagan and Fintan Fanning of the Wicklow county executive, were nominated to investigate the complaint made by Neilis. Having taken legal advice, and discussed the matter at length internally, Slane decided not to make a formal complaint but instead wrote to the county board expressing its concerns over the messages and asking to be kept informed.

But through the whole process, right up until Saturday, there had been a lack of transparency. Neilis, the Slane club and clubs in the county were not kept in the loop. Slane were given to understand that it would get an opportunity to highlight its concerns but this never materialised.

Furthermore, just hours before the first county board meeting in the wake of O’Halloran’s departure, acting chairman John Kavanagh spoke to Slane’s chairman and county board delegate Peter Mooney and said that he would not be allowed to raise the matter at that time as the investigation was live. He said Slane would get an opportunity to air its concerns.

Before the next meeting, in November, the Slane secretary received an email from Mairead Delaney, the county secretary, to say that the investigation was still ongoing. "I will be in touch with you as soon as I have further updates," she wrote. That was on November 1 and the club has heard nothing since, even though a decision has now been taken, and the board has been in possession of the final report for over a week.

On Wednesday last, Neilis wrote to the county board seeking a copy of the report into his complaint under data protection legislation. He has yet to receive a reply.

On Saturday evening, the Slane club decided to break its silence for the first time since the controversy broke and released a statement.

"Our club has not been afforded an opportunity to express its complete abhorrence at the content of this exchange between the then chairman of the CCC and a referee," said a club spokesperson. "We have not been given the opportunity to voice this at county board level and we feel we may have been misdirected by the county board, or else just ignored by the investigation team.

"We have not received any apology from Peter O’Halloran or the Meath County Board for what has happened, or any assurances that this was indeed a once-off event that was only avoided by the good conscience of the referee on this particular occasion.

"We have perhaps unwisely placed our trust in the disciplinary institutions of the GAA and do feel aggrieved and let down. We, like so many other clubs around County Meath and around the country, are hard working GAA people, not 'tramps'. We are trying to improve our facilities and provide Gaelic games for our community."

Shortly before 5.0pm on Friday week last, Shane Flanagan hand-delivered the investigation committee’s findings to Mairead Delaney. The report found that O’Halloran had fallen short in "leadership, transparency, accountability and integrity" as set out in the GAA’s governance guide and that he had been right to resign in the circumstances.

A management committee meeting was called for last Monday night, and this was the first opportunity for most members of the committee to see the report. Each report was numbered before being handed out, and had to be returned after the meeting.

At the meeting in Meath GAA’s headquarters in Dunganny, O’Halloran’s former colleagues on the Meath executive were deeply divided on what action — if any — should be taken against him. Having afforded members time to review the report, the acting chairman John Kavanagh threw it open to the floor and, despite some objections, said it was now in their hands to come up with a decision.

It soon became apparent that the committee was split, however. Some members felt a sanction had to be imposed, arguing that Meath GAA had to be seen to do the right thing, and that the best solution was to invoke a seldom used rule in which a person's privileges in the Association can be revoked. Amid speculation that O’Halloran has been nominated by his club to run again for chairman at the county convention on December 16, it was proposed that this rule be used to debar him from serving on the county committee for at least one year.

Others on the executive, however, felt that O’Halloran had suffered enough and had served his punishment in having to resign. He and his family, it was stated, had been through enough.

Having heard both sides, John Kavanagh then informed the meeting that he had received legal advice from the board’s solicitor Liam Keane, a former secretary of the GAA’s Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), just before the meeting.

He said that it was Keane’s view that under rule 7.3(5) they had no powers to suspend O’Halloran. The rule states that "evidence or information shall not be accepted or considered unless applicable to a period not longer than 96 weeks prior". In other words, there is a statute of limitations on wrongdoing in the GAA, even though the wrongdoing only came to light a few months ago.

None of the members of the Meath executive present at the meeting knew of this rule until last week.

But those arguing for debarment felt that O’Halloran’s admission of wrongdoing just two months ago gave them legitimate grounds to act as it constituted fresh evidence. The view was that they were not bound by any statute of limitations because of O’Halloran’s admission.

A secret ballot was called. This revealed the extent of the split, as seven members voted in favour of debarment from holding office for a year and six in favour of no further action. However, subsequent to that vote on Monday night, the board's solicitor is understood to have reaffirmed his opinion that they could not take action. The decision not to impose any sanction was confirmed by the board in a statement released to the Sunday Independent Saturday afternoon. The statement was then circulated to clubs on Saturday night. It is bound to provoke a mixed reaction. There are those on the executive — and in the wider community of Meath GAA — who argue that legal advice is just that, advice, and that some form of action should have been taken, especially as O’Halloran would be well within his rights to appeal and test the validity of that decision.

It appears as if some within Meath’s executive committee have failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation. For instance, when the investigation was still ongoing, someone in the upper echelons of Meath GAA thought it was a good idea to have their former chairman as one of its guests at the county senior final between Ratoath and Summerhill, a move that raised plenty of eyebrows and certainly sent out the wrong signal at the county’s annual showpiece.

And for some who intend to run for important positions at the upcoming convention to put forward an argument that a person who has committed a serious wrongdoing should not be banned because they have suffered enough is alarming. Does this, then, mean that this will be an accepted defence for any breaches of discipline which come before Meath’s CCC next year? Of course it doesn’t, the idea is laughable. But it is worrying all the same that this mindset existed in this particular instance. Most people who break the rules regret their actions almost immediately, but this alone is not reason enough to escape sanction. The whole affair raises questions about principles of governance in Meath GAA.

"Meath is a proud GAA county," said the Slane spokesperson, "with proud GAA people who expect so much better and it is our fear that unless we set and meet good standards, it may unfortunately be some time before we see our glory days back again. Standards are set at the top."

A spokesperson for the board said Saturday that "we acknowledge that Slane GAA club is an innocent party".

