‘The buck stops with the management’ – Billy Sheehan to decide on Laois future after county board meeting

Billy Sheehan will meet with county board officials before deciding whether he should stay on as Laois football manager after a depressing year for the O’Moores culminated in Tailteann Cup defeat to Westmeath yesterday.

Sheehan admitted that, as manager, he must shoulder most of the blame for a shortlived season that yielded relegation to Allianz League Division 4, a surprise Leinster SFC loss to Wicklow after leaking five goals in Aughrim, and now an early exit from the new second-tier championship.

Laois battled to the final whistle in Portlaoise yesterday and had reason to regret several unconverted goal chances as they succumbed to their midland rivals by 1-13 to 0-13. But Sheehan took little solace from the fact that they ran Westmeath far closer than in last year’s Leinster SFC.

The Kerry native, who made his name as a county footballer with his adopted Laois, only took over as manager this season and inherited a team that was already on a downward spiral.

He wasn’t immediately available for interview after yesterday’s game but subsequently spoke at length to the Laois Today website. “It is almost six months to the day from when we first met up and it has been a quick six months,” Sheehan said.

“I cannot fault the players’ attitude, commitment – everything that they have done both on and off the pitch has been honest and full of endeavour.

“They are a credit to themselves. The buck stops with the management, we are the ones that prepare the team – me especially.

“I have to shoulder the majority of the blame. We looked at it every game – we tried to improve things, change things around and improve the team throughout the year.

“In a short space of time, we just didn’t nail it and that is the disappointing factor.”

Reflecting on their latest defeat, he continued: “I’m not really interested in moral victories. Westmeath are a good team, don’t get me wrong.

“But I don’t think that because we played Westmeath last year and lost by a big margin and then lost by three today that that is grand – it is not grand.

“We were firmly coming there to win the game and when we don’t do that, then something is wrong.

“I have to go back and look at areas where I didn’t have the team prepared the right way.”

Sheehan also had words of gratitude for the dwindling cohort of Laois diehards who have continued to offer their support in lean times.

“We I started playing with Laois in 2005, the support was massive,” he recalled. “The support we have had this year, while they may be a small crew, they have been very supportive in very tough times.

“It hasn’t been a good year for the Laois senior footballers, and it was a year where it would have been easy for the supporters to turn on me or the team - but the people who are at the games backed the team 100 percent.”