| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The brothers Clifford: Siblings know there is only one thing on the minds of Kerry people this summer

David and Paudie explain how it feels to still be searching for their first All-Ireland senior medal with Kerry, how life’s changed since last year’s semi-final defeat to Tyrone, and how they stay grounded in the football-mad Kingdom

Kerry senior footballers David Clifford and Paudie Clifford were speaking at the launch of the inaugural Rockshore Killarney Club Sevens in association with Spa GAA, a new Gaelic football seven-a-side tournament which will see men's and women&rsquo;s teams from all over Ireland compete against each other over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Killarney, Co. Kerry Expand

Close

Kerry senior footballers David Clifford and Paudie Clifford were speaking at the launch of the inaugural Rockshore Killarney Club Sevens in association with Spa GAA, a new Gaelic football seven-a-side tournament which will see men's and women&rsquo;s teams from all over Ireland compete against each other over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Killarney, Co. Kerry

Kerry senior footballers David Clifford and Paudie Clifford were speaking at the launch of the inaugural Rockshore Killarney Club Sevens in association with Spa GAA, a new Gaelic football seven-a-side tournament which will see men's and women’s teams from all over Ireland compete against each other over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Killarney, Co. Kerry

Kerry senior footballers David Clifford and Paudie Clifford were speaking at the launch of the inaugural Rockshore Killarney Club Sevens in association with Spa GAA, a new Gaelic football seven-a-side tournament which will see men's and women’s teams from all over Ireland compete against each other over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Killarney, Co. Kerry

Sinead Kissane Twitter

“I see David Clifford is here,” says the woman driving the taxi, although David Clifford is nowhere to be seen.

It’s well after midday on a Sunday in Killarney and the town is dotted with groups of twenty-somethings.

Related topics

More On Kerry GAA

Most Watched

Privacy