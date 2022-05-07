The brothers Clifford: Siblings know there is only one thing on the minds of Kerry people this summer

“I see David Clifford is here,” says the woman driving the taxi, although David Clifford is nowhere to be seen.

It’s well after midday on a Sunday in Killarney and the town is dotted with groups of twenty-somethings.

A higher number than usual of stag and hen parties had rolled into Killarney for the weekend, the taxi driver says, and they’re easy to spot as they roam back to the station to get a train out of town.

Far from the crowd – well, five minutes away – two more twenty-somethings are facing into a different kind of rsvp this summer.

The taxi driver spots David Clifford’s sponsored car at Lissivigeen National School faster than you can ask, Páirc Uí Rinn or Fitzgerald Stadium?

On this April Sunday, David and Paudie Clifford are inside the school doing a favour for their friends with Spa GAA who’re hosting a seven-a-side event in June.

It’s the promoters we’re here for. It’s said that the best bit about sport is the part we don’t understand but that’s hardly useful when we land on the outskirts of Killarney in the hope of trying to understand a bit more about the best.

The magnetic field around David Clifford became even more charged after his performance in the National Football League final last month. But David doesn’t seem to carry everyone else’s expectations of him.

He shakes his head at the hyperbolising of his talent even if exaggeration is just a way of getting in front of his potential.

David has long crossed into a must-see attraction for neutrals and even opposition fans, as was seen when he was encircled by waves of youngsters on the pitch in Armagh after Kerry’s league game in March.

Even under the cover of a hood, his is a face in a hurling crowd that no longer escapes a TV camera. And even the setting of our interview in a primary school classroom does little to take away from David being likened to an overage player in comparison to others.

But no one brings you down to size about David Clifford more than David Clifford himself. He doesn’t deal in old style mythologising but in real-time currency.

In the days after the league final, he faced into a deadline for his thesis on digital technology in physical education as part of his masters in PE teaching in UL.

And there’s his eight-month-old son, Ógie, who’s not hung up – just yet – on the mechanics of his dad’s talent.

Family and study appear to sand-bag any overflow of hype and the rolling conversation about a 23-year-old’s standing among the greats.

“It’s only human nature that we think very short-term but I wouldn’t read too much into it, no,” David tells the Irish Independent.

“I had to submit my thesis a few days after the game. Like that, you always have something to bring you back down to earth. I suppose I’ve Ógie at home then as well. He doesn’t care if we’ve won the league final or not.”

The son of David and his partner, Shauna O’Connor, was born the Monday morning after Kerry were beaten by Tyrone in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final.

David smiles at how his parents, Ellen and Dermot, tell him they think they’re young grandparents and they’ve been a huge help with the baby.

So, has he had to grow up a bit quicker now he’s a dad?

“I would have said that maybe I wasn’t that immature before. But, yeah, it definitely makes you have to . . . you’re not just planning for yourself anymore. You’re planning for two people, let’s say. Ah, it’s very enjoyable, like.”

Sitting beside him is his older brother. Paudie, what’s he like as a dad? “Good, very good.”

David and Paudie both won All-Stars last year which was the first time a set of Kerry brothers were named on the same All-Star team since the three Ó Sés in 2007.

Paudie (25) is two years older but says makes little difference between the brothers. They share the same groups of friends around Killarney and Fossa and they derail the notion that they instinctively search for the other brother on the pitch because “it would be very predictable if we were only looking for each other”, David says.

There was a time though, in a different primary school across town in Fossa, when David needed Paudie to look out for him as his older brother.

“I suppose, it was more important when I was younger. They don’t stop telling me that I struggled with going to school when I was young,” David smiles. “Paudie used to have to leave his class and come down and help me out when I was just starting school in primary, so he would have looked out for me there. He’s not shy in letting me know about it since.”

“Like, he missed his parents so I took him into the classroom,” Paudie adds.

“Ah, this was when I was five or six,” David counters.

The family home in Fossa remains just that for David and Paudie. They have a younger sister, Shelly – who also plays club football and basketball – and who, according to David, “wouldn’t be filling our heads”.

A lawn out the side of their home fielded their dreaming as kids but it was never just football in the Clifford house. Both are big into golf. Paudie loves horse racing and is part-owner of two horses; one is in stables in Mallow, the other in Trim, neither have raced yet so he’s hanging onto hope that they’ll turn good on their potential.

Soccer (football is usually kept to describe Gaelic football in Kerry) also orbited their worlds growing up, still does. David is a Celtic fan, Paudie is an Aston Villa supporter and a big admirer of Real Madrid pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, because they’ve been “at the top of the game for years, and they’re still doing it”.

David and Paudie both played with Killarney Celtic.

“It would have been maybe on a par, or slightly behind football for years from under-10 to under-16 or 17,” David says about their soccer days. “It would have been very, very serious at the time. We were probably footballers who were decent at soccer as opposed to soccer players, me anyway.”

Paudie has taken one skill, in particular, from soccer. “Movement, I suppose, is the big one. You have to have very clever movement in soccer. It’s a very technical game so that’s probably the biggest one.”

David showed his short game sorcery when he scored his third goal in a move that involved a drag-back, a dummy and a sidefoot into the net in Kerry’s league win over Galway last year. It’s not Messi or any other flair player that David says he currently admires the most in soccer but the Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, because of how he’s reforming the club.

“I just think the job he’s done when maybe he was laughed at when he came in. He was picking up the pieces from a sinking ship and the way he’s turned it around has been . . . and even the way he’s carried himself.

“He’s a legend, in fairness to him.”

One of David’s favourite ways to wind down is watching a sport where a player must sit and watch their rival play. Sports psychologist Bill Beswick once described snooker as a “battle of you versus you, strong side versus weak side. And if you don’t have the mental strength to endure this constant battle, then slowly your mind will give you excuses to lose”.

David watches a lot of snooker. They have a pool table at home. Weeks before Ronnie O’Sullivan would win a record-equalling seventh world championship title, David talked about a player who makes playing look so easy. In old money, they might call this a muse.

“I’ve a massive grá for Ronnie O’Sullivan. I suppose he’s a bit of a genius. Maybe, you could say, he’s a troubled genius at times. But, nah, not in the latter years. I just think when he gets into a kind of state of flow there wouldn’t be too many players that you’d like to watch as much as him.”

Maybe game recognises game.

Last month’s league final was one of those days when the ball seemed an extension of David. The climax came in the 67th minute when he rounded Pádraig O’Hora, soloed twice with his left and shot with his right into the net.

“I don’t think you ever maybe realise yourself if you’re in a state of flow. You’re always thinking, you’re always thinking of the next move, your mind is always going. I don’t know if you ever get into the relaxed state. It would be nice to try if you could get into it. But I don’t ever really feel like that.”

David feels the goals, though, he doesn’t play the game of censoring celebrations. Why would he?

When he scored a goal in Armagh in March, he spread-eagled his arms and let go in a way you’d imagine yourself doing in his position. And even after all those endless hours playing on the lawn at home, when you think he must have seen it all, there are times when David’s talent still catches Paudie by surprise.

“Yeah, I suppose he does. I suppose we see it in training and things. You kind of get it from training and hope that he can bring it to the match then.”

“You analyse the game so much as a group and individually, I suppose beforehand, that sometimes the moves do come off that maybe you had planned for or that you had expected,” David says. “I suppose the preparation really for a game is just trying to be as relaxed as you can.

“One of the things I love is the challenge and the preparation that goes into each game. And having a cause. It consumes you a lot of the time. To have such a cause to aim for and to be involved with a group that strives for success is class.

“You put a lot of thought into it and you make a lot of decisions that are maybe focused on football which, maybe, some people might say it’s the wrong thing to do but I suppose it’s what we love doing.”

This year the cause is the same as it ever was. What Tyrone did last summer stretched Kerry's wait into an eighth year. Paudie was playing himself into footballer of the year territory when his game was shackled by Tyrone while David ran up 0-8 (2f) but his absence in extra-time with cramp stunted Kerry. Paudie says they won't take the league as sole evidence they're moving in the right direction.

“We would have thought that last year as well after we hammered Tyrone (in the league), so.”

They’ll arrive at the gates of Páirc Uí Rinn today for Kerry’s Munster semi-final against Cork. It was in extra-time of their defeat to Cork two years ago that Paudie made his senior debut.

Kerry responded with a record 22-point win over Cork in Killarney last year but the curious caveat was that David only scored a single point from a free.

And this year? They say their pursuit of the All-Ireland is the same as every other team. But the hype is circling Kerry and it’s a case of not swallowing it. So, no falling in love with yourselves?

“Yeah, exactly,” David replies. “It’s just important to keep the feet on the ground and keep the focus.”

And with that, time has run out. David has a 2pm tee time at a local golf course. So they move on to travelling the roads with the rest of the weekend tourists who dip in and out of their home town.

The Cliffords are used to the moving parts around them. They know they’ll be tracked closer in the crucible of the championship.

There’ll be moments too when the battle is against themselves, strong side versus weak side. They also leave you believing that they wouldn’t want it any other way.