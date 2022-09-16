The Bronx tale of Cavan, Kerry and ‘Maor’ Rudy Giuliani

Last Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the Polo Grounds final – an event that seems almost too surreal, too phantasmagorical, to get your head around today.

When Cavan journalist Paul Fitzpatrick penned a book on this remarkable topic, he called it The Fairytale in New York.

Think of it: an All-Ireland football final played on a different continent, as a tribute to the Irish-American diaspora and centenary of the Great Famine, while playing the most important game of the year on a rock-hard baseball pitch. In 2022, this would constitute an enormous logistical challenge. What must it have been like in 1947?

Half a century later, the Gaels of New York wrestled with another wildly ambitious plan: how to honour the memory of ’47. What better way than to bring a National League game between the same two counties – Cavan and Kerry – back to the Big Apple?

And so it came to pass, on Randalls Island in October 1997.

“Probably the highlight of my whole career in terms of trips,” says Killian Burns, who had won an All-Ireland medal with Kerry just three weeks earlier. “It brought home for the likes of me, being younger, how significant the win was in ’97. And all the history that was attached then to 50 years earlier.”

Bernard Morris, Ronan Carolan (behind), Cavan captain Stephen King and Jimmy Galligan, one of the chief organisers of the '97 New York reunion match

Bernard Morris, Ronan Carolan (behind), Cavan captain Stephen King and Jimmy Galligan, one of the chief organisers of the '97 New York reunion match

“We were treated like royalty,” recalls Stephen King, who had skippered Cavan to their first Ulster SFC title in 28 years that July. “There was a league game and two points at stake - but also there was an opportunity to enjoy oneself after what was a great year for Cavan.

“The fact it was celebrating ’47, it was great to be part of it. And I have to say, a massive atmosphere.”

And guess who threw in the ball? Not the local bishop but the Mayor of New York: Rudy Giuliani.

*****

At a remove of 75 years, separating reality from myth is no easy thing. Here are some facts about the All-Ireland of ’47, and its cast of Cavan heroes …

The Polo Grounds final was played on a boiling day, on a concrete-like surface, as Cavan surged from eight points adrift during the first half to win by 2-11 to 2-7.

The legendary John Joe O’Reilly was captain – but he did not lift Sam Maguire on the day. The cup had stayed in Ireland.

Breffni folk including Paul Fitzpatrick, the oracle on such matters, are quick to correct suggestions that the Kerry team all sailed while Cavan flew, hence their greater fatigue when it mattered most. While subs and officials ventured by ship, all the starters bar one travelled by plane – Cavan’s Willie Doonan, whose fear of flying stemmed from his battlefield experiences with the British Army in World War II.

Here’s something that did happen: Michael O’Hehir’s famous “give me five minutes more!” plea as he broadcast into the kitchens of Ireland and feared the communications line would be cut as the final reached a climax.

And afterwards Arthur Daley, Pulitzer Prize winning columnist with the New York Times, paid homage to free-taker Peter Donohoe after his 0-8 haul, describing Cavan’s hero as “the Babe Ruth of Gaelic football”.

A year later, O’Reilly would get to lift Sam – in Croke Park – as Cavan made it back-to-back titles. And then tragically, in November 1952, ‘the Gallant John Joe’ died from a blood clot that followed kidney surgery to rectify an injury suffered in a Kildare club game playing for the Curragh against Ardclough earlier that year. He was just 34.

The John Joe O’Reilly Memorial Monument fundraising campaign is now in the advanced stages of bringing a statue in honour of their fallen hero to Market Square in the heart of Cavan town, the scene for all those famous homecomings of yesteryear.

Renowned sculptor Seamus Connolly has been commissioned, most (but not all) of the funding has been secured, and ideally they would love to have the monument unveiled around November, to mark the 70th anniversary of his death.

*****

O’Reilly’s injury travails ensured that he wasn’t playing when Cavan won their fifth All-Ireland title in 1952. They are still awaiting a sixth.

They measure famines differently in Kerry, where 11 years was viewed in catastrophic terms before the late Páidí Ó Sé got his team over the line in 1997. That was also a breakthrough year for Cavan, who conquered Ulster for the first time in 28 years. But having led Kerry by a point, midway through their subsequent semi-final, they fell away to lose by seven.

“The scoreline wouldn’t reflect the way we played,” Stephen King maintains. “Not to get over Kerry was definitely a missed opportunity. Regret maybe is the wrong word, but it is a regret for me. I was at the end of my career.”

Five weeks after that semi-final, Kerry vanquished Mayo in what immediately became known as the ‘Maurice Fitzgerald final’. And just three weeks later, the freshly minted champions and Cavan rocked up in New York.

Jimmy Galligan (father of a future All-Star, Thomas) was a pivotal figure on the Stateside GAA scene back then, helping to run the Cavan club and treasurer of the New York board. In 1996, one night after training, the idea of an anniversary reunion was floated.

“One thing led to another,” Galligan recalls. “We got a hold of the Cavan County Board, we got a hold of the Kerry County Board; and believe it or not, Kerry were probably more interested in coming out to play at the time. It took a little bit (of persuasion) to get Cavan.”

In a land where money talks, that was the biggest impediment. Galligan and a colleague set about tapping up business people who were GAA diehards to pay for banquet tables up front – some 18 months before the event.

Within a week they had raised $25,000. As soon as the next meeting opened, he silenced the naysayers by throwing this wad of dollars on the table: “It meant now that we were serious.”

From there everything snowballed. In total, almost $1 million was raised. A full-time secretary had to be employed. He reckons they had somewhere between 850 and 1,000 at the formal banquet – and maybe 8,000 at the match itself.

But preparing the venue wasn’t exactly straight-forward.

By ’97 the Polo Grounds had long been demolished and replaced by apartment tower blocks, so the ’97 league reunion was played in the publicly owned Downing Stadium on Randalls Island. Five years later it too would succumb to the wrecking ball, to be replaced by a more modern arena.

“Randalls Island was never part of the GAA out there. Gaelic Park was, but Gaelic Park wasn’t available,” says Galligan, now chairman of the Lacken club in Cavan.

“This is a public park, so you can imagine what it was like going to City Hall and explaining that we wanted to try and relive a game that happened where there’s a heap of houses built at the minute … it took a little bit of persuasion, shall we say.”

Galligan and his family were moving back home to Ireland in the summer of ‘97, but he arrived back a week before the match. There was no shortage of last-minute work to be done.

“When I landed at the airport, my first stop was Randalls Island, never even got near the house. The goalposts were the first thing. A couple of neighbours of my own were coming out for the occasion, lads for the first time ever in New York – and all of a sudden they’re standing up the posts to play a National League game!”

*****

Bernard Morris, Ronan Carolan (behind), Cavan captain Stephen King and Jimmy Galligan, one of the chief organisers of the '97 New York reunion match

Bernard Morris, Ronan Carolan (behind), Cavan captain Stephen King and Jimmy Galligan, one of the chief organisers of the '97 New York reunion match

And the game itself? Let’s just call in ‘Maurice Fitz – the sequel.’ The final scoreline was Kerry 1-12 Cavan 0-8. Or, if you prefer, Fitzgerald 1-10 Cavan 0-8.

“We had nobody to touch him that day,” Galligan admits. “He kicked one from 40-plus yards with the right foot, and then we had him cornered on the other side and he turned onto the bad foot and did the same thing.”

Another point, recalled by Killian Burns, involved an audacious backheel by Fitzgerald to stop the ball going wide, then a quick one-two with Mike Frank Russell and a ridiculously angled shot to crown it all.

“It was the Maurice show really, but Maurice would always take care of himself, even going abroad, so he was sharp as a button,” his corner-back comrade explains.

“Of course, we’d been celebrating all week and we were sick enough. I remember actually Páidí put me in midfield for that game. I don’t know what the hell of was doing – I’d say just having a bit of craic. And I remember Stephen King, I was trying to mark him, sure I was only eleven-and-a-half stone!”

On that same trip were many of the survivors from 1947, regaling the ’97 generation with tales of their epic odyssey.

“We were hearing the stories of how some of them travelled by boat, and some of them took a plane, and how they were doing training sessions on the ship over. You really felt you were part of history,” says Burns.

And in the midst of this Irish invasion, throwing in the ball, stood an Italian-American called Rudy Giuliani – future hero of 9/11 turned pantomime villain of the Donald Trump era.

“He was a nice enough guy to chat to,” Galligan remembers. “Probably in recent years, people get a different opinion of him … I suppose you have to be careful who you hang out with!”