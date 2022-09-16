| 12.8°C Dublin

The Bronx tale of Cavan, Kerry and ‘Maor’ Rudy Giuliani

This week saw the 75th anniversary of the Polo Grounds All-Ireland . . . in 1997 the same counties pulled off a spectacular league reunion 

New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani throws in the ball in before the game, watched by Joe McDonagh, President of the GAA, and referee Brian White ahead of the 1997 National Football League match between Kerry and Cavan at Downing Stadium in Randalls Island, New York. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

Last Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the Polo Grounds final – an event that seems almost too surreal, too phantasmagorical, to get your head around today.

When Cavan journalist Paul Fitzpatrick penned a book on this remarkable topic, he called it The Fairytale in New York.

