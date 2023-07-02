'The boys expected to be in the All-Ireland quarter-final and then win it' - Monaghan boss Vinny Corey

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, centre, celebrates with teammates after his side's victory in the penalty shoot-out of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Armagh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Vinny Corey says Monaghan fully expected to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final this season – and then expected to win it too.

The Monaghan manager is now hoping they can finally cross the Rubicon by beating a “top three” contender after Saturday night’s absorbing penalty shoot-out drama against Armagh.

The Ulster underdogs eventually prevailed, 9-8 in sudden death, after extra-time finished with the sides deadlocked (for the 14th time) at 0-14 apiece.

They are now just one victory away from reaching only their second All-Ireland SFC final, and first in 93 years.

But they’ve been knocking on the door, several times over, this millennium. They’ve become regulars at the last-eight stage, losing to Kerry (2007), Tyrone (’13 and ’15) and Dublin (’14 and ’17).

They also reached a semi-final in the first year of the Super 8s group format, in 2018. Now Corey has laid down the gauntlet for his players to try and take out a heavyweight and reach their first final since 1930.

He had outlined at the start of his maiden season that his ambition was to reach a semi-final.

“I told the players at the start of the year that those were the goals. The boys expected to be in the All-Ireland quarter-final and then we expected to win it,” Corey revealed.

“We knew that if we didn't play well, because it's a 50-50 game, that we could have lost it. But we had belief and, listen, we're back in the last four. As I say, we'll be up against a top-three team the next day and we've never been able to crack that.”

The Monaghan boss expanded: “There’s a lot of belief there. We targeted this stage of the year from the very start; we raced the boys very lightly at the start of the league.

“We knew with this new format we’d be in a group stage and we’d get out of the group stage, and the target was to make an All-Ireland semi-final with a chance of beating a top three team to get us into an All-Ireland for the first time since 1930-something.

“That has been our aim from the start of the year, so we knew the boys fitness-wise should be peaking towards now.

"There’s been a lot of work done all year, we’ve a top strength and conditioning coach in David Drake, a top nutritionist in Ronan Doherty, a top physio team, we’re picking off a fully fit squad.

“Coming down the stretch there we’d a few 35, 36-year-olds. Darren Hughes, Karl O’Connell who played full time for the third week in a row, and then extra-time.

"We actually took Karl O’Connell off in the second half of extra-time and he gave out to us, he wanted back in. We thought he’d got a bang on the head, but he wanted more.

“That’s the calibre of players you’re dealing with. These boys go to the end, it’s built in them. You saw that again today, and it’s been there all year.”

Corey had sympathy for Armagh and especially Callum Cumiskey, whose two penalties in the shootout were both saved by Rory Beggan.

“It’s tough for him. Armagh didn’t lose the match, we didn’t win the match, we won a penalty shootout and it was enough to get us through,” he stressed.

But whereas his opposite number, Kieran McGeeney, complained about the amount of injury-time allowed by Conor Lane at the end of extra-time, Monaghan had quibbles of their own.

This included a Michael Bannigan shot at the posts, in the second period of extra-time, that was referred to Hawk-Eye – only for the score detection system to malfunction.

Even though Bannigan’s shot initially appeared to have trailed wide of the Hill 16 posts, it wasn’t clearcut and Monaghan argued that it was a point. Instead, there were boos when the big screen revealed “Hawk-Eye data unavailable.”

“Hawk-Eye didn't come through for us, we knew it was going to be something like that, with the way the game was panning out … somebody would falter somewhere that would cost you the game,” Corey reflected.

“Now lucky enough it didn't come down to that Hawk-Eye decision for us. The boys reckon that it was a score, that Hawk-Eye failed on us. Listen, it's fine margins. We know that.

“We've been down here three times and it's always been a top-three team we've played in the All-Ireland quarter-finals; we played Kerry, we played Dublin, we played Tyrone, all All-Ireland winners, so we haven't been able to break that mould.

"Listen, we won today, it was a 50-50 game. The boys love playing in Croke Park … but we've never beaten a top-three team here and that's going to be waiting for us the next day.”