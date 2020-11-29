| 8.5°C Dublin

The Bernard Brogan interview: Five in a row didn't really matter to me. I just genuinely wanted to play

A year on from his inter-county retirement, the turmoil of his final years are as frustrating as ever

Bernard Brogan, pictured in Croke Park this week, is still adjusting to life away from the inter-county cauldron

Bernard Brogan, pictured in Croke Park this week, is still adjusting to life away from the inter-county cauldron

Dermot Crowe

Judging the right time to go is a timeless predicament for the ageing player. Bernard Brogan's recently released autobiography, ghosted by Kieran Shannon, has as its strongest component the exploration of that taxing question. Even still he finds himself grappling with it, over a year after handing in his inter-county gun.

Brogan was dropped for the first time since becoming an established player for the 2016 All-Ireland final replay against Mayo. By then into his 30s, the future would be one of diminishing returns. The next season he didn't start any of Dublin's matches as they won a third All-Ireland in a row. The one after that, framed by a cruciate injury in February, saw him slide further down the pecking order.

To the point where he was now on the fringes for the first time, feeling that sense of alienation and declining value that cuts right to the quick of any player's self-esteem, least of all one as celebrated and feted as he was. Not making A v B games in training, in one case being the only player not picked, starkly reveals the unsympathetic nature of the game at that level.

