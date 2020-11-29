The Bernard Brogan interview: Five in a row didn't really matter to me. I just genuinely wanted to play

Judging the right time to go is a timeless predicament for the ageing player. Bernard Brogan's recently released autobiography, ghosted by Kieran Shannon, has as its strongest component the exploration of that taxing question. Even still he finds himself grappling with it, over a year after handing in his inter-county gun.

Brogan was dropped for the first time since becoming an established player for the 2016 All-Ireland final replay against Mayo. By then into his 30s, the future would be one of diminishing returns. The next season he didn't start any of Dublin's matches as they won a third All-Ireland in a row. The one after that, framed by a cruciate injury in February, saw him slide further down the pecking order.

To the point where he was now on the fringes for the first time, feeling that sense of alienation and declining value that cuts right to the quick of any player's self-esteem, least of all one as celebrated and feted as he was. Not making A v B games in training, in one case being the only player not picked, starkly reveals the unsympathetic nature of the game at that level.

In the end, exasperated and resigned to retirement after barely kicking a ball for Dublin in 2019, he had a reprieve when the All-Ireland final went to a replay. Left out of the squad for the drawn match, which he watched from a corporate box, he was summoned the next day - he made the match-day panel. That justified his persistence, feeling more involved and being on the field when they celebrated winning the five in a row.

But while he is a self-confessed romantic, and wants to see the best side of everything, he is also no fool. When you are on the periphery, straining to get a look in, and continuously frustrated, the mind is open to all kinds of conspiracies and interpretations.

"Was it pressure to bring me in by the management because of not getting the job done and missing five or six shots at the end of the first game?" he wonders now. "And if Dublin had gone on and lost a replay and Bernard Brogan was sitting at home and they missed a shot at the end . . . "

Last year's deadlock with Kerry gave him a second chance - it was literally the luck of the draw. His career found a second breath. He returned to training and in an internal game on the Saturday before the replay made a strong impression. He'd like to think that this is what tilted the management's decision to restore him to the squad. "I remember Jim (Gavin) said, 'I wanted to see that from you six weeks ago'. 'Well, f**k, why didn't you tell me (I said)'. I just went out and played my own game. I was trying to be that link man (previously). My vision I felt was a lot better. I was bringing players into the game and always popping it off and then that Saturday, I said, 'F**k it,' I said, 'what would Con O'Callaghan do?'

"We were down in west Clare (at a training camp before the 2019 final) and I went through on goal and (Eoghan) O'Gara was at the back post and I went to pass to him, which was the right thing to do. And I was like, 'What would Con O'Callaghan have done there?' He'd have banged it into the back of the net, one on one with the 'keeper, he genuinely would have, that is why he is magic. That was my thought when I went out in that training session (before the replay) - every time I get the ball I am turning and going for goal. Don't care. I had nothing to care about. It was my last training session with Dublin, my last 15 v 15, it was the Saturday before the replay. I scored a few points, looked strong. I'd like to think that's why I got back in the team."

There are times during this interview when Brogan, amicable and relaxed and no doubt still plenty good enough to play in many county forward lines even at 36, waxes lyrical about brands, marketing and all that jazz, where work and sponsorship, which he now makes a career out of, weave into the narrative. He loves his lines of business, the companies he helped set up, Legacy and Pep Talk; he likes the energy, the idea of working with a young and vibrant group, having started out as an accountant. But it is when he is talking about those final days with Dublin that his warrior instinct comes to the fore and he displays a more visceral side, demonstrating what football meant to him and why.

That Saturday - a final window of opportunity - he abandoned the shackles and became himself again. Whether or not, or by how much, that influenced his recall to the squad we'll never know for sure. Many players nearing the end row back, become conservative and play safe. There was also an element of reinvention going on. The same old Bernard Brogan act wasn't working. In 2017 Dublin started their championship against Carlow with Brogan on the bench and Con O'Callaghan making his bow. The change was happening and he fully understood how good Gavin was at managing that transition so the team would not grow stale.

His days, he knew, were numbered. He felt he needed to offer something that the younger bucks could not. Experience. Being a link man. Whatever. But he wasn't in a mood to quit.

What book doesn't want a happy ending? Ultimately, Brogan's final days became a struggle for recognition. He had long abandoned hopes of a starting place after his injury in 2018. And by 2019, when the team was heading inexorably towards five in a row, he was finding it hard to stay above water, to make match day squads. He didn't want special treatment. He didn't expect to trade on his reputation. He wanted to be judged entirely on what he was doing in training, or whenever he got the chance to play.

"I knew I was older, I knew I was coming back from a cruciate at 34. My inner fear was that the group would feel I was hanging on. Like, five in a row didn't really matter to me. I had six All-Irelands. In time nobody will know who was part of what team. I didn't care about the five in a row. I genuinely wanted to play, to put that Dublin jersey back on my back. I was pissed off with '18 because I got a token nod (a brief blood substitute appearance). I was angry about that. All I wanted was to get back playing for Dublin."

Jim Gavin and Bernard Brogan. Photo: Sportsfile

After his injury, he met with Gavin to assess his prospects. He was told that he could aim for an August return, the tail-end of the Super 8. He went for the operation and then into a punishing programme of rehab and managed to get himself back into the frame. But by then he was struggling to get a look in. The token appearance he refers to happened in the game against Roscommon in Croke Park in early August. He only got on as a blood sub when Mark Schutte picked up a head injury. Dublin had emptied the bench at that stage.

He was called into a meeting ahead of the 2018 All-Ireland final against Tyrone and told he wouldn't be on the match-day 26. He made his frustration known to Gavin and was then told he would be travelling with the panel as a 27th player. Those conversations with Gavin became more frequent and carried into 2019. In the early rounds of the league Dublin suffered a few poor results and that impacted on selection, in Brogan's view. "We actually didn't play great, we lost a few early games. He ended up playing all the main guys right through the whole league. I am going, 'Like, what are you playing them for? I know they are our main men, but sure they lost last week. So just put in new guys'. "I said, 'Jim, Dublin have been powerful because their bench has been so strong. How do you expect Kevin Mac to come in and have that energy he's always had if you are not giving him the minutes in a game? Or anyone else?'"

In that league, Brogan's input was limited to being the last sub used against Cavan in the final game, at a stage when Dublin were no longer in the hunt for a final place and Cavan were on the way down to Division 2.

He feels that the prospect of winning five in a row began to weigh on management minds.

"I think there was a little bit of a 'oh, we need to keep this team out here.' The national league is really important, we need a league final. People say it's not but it's massive for your confidence and your competitive nature in the team. He wanted to get into that. So there was definitely a bit of that."

Brogan's frustration was understandable, but he realised that there was no future unless he adapted to the changing winds.

"I potentially could have thrown the hat at it during the break (after the 2019 league) and not gone on for the summer. Tony McCoy left after his 20th year as champion jockey, really linear, perfect, (like he thought) I'll get to 20 and I'll go. Why? He was he best and probably had three or four more years of maybe not being the best but being really good. I kinda said, 'you know what, if you love it enough just go with it and when you are not good enough or when there's someone better than you, then you go.' And that's a decision I made a few years ago. I'm not going to stop when I am no longer first on the team sheet."

While talking about his decision to do a book, he mentions his brother Alan declining a similar offer. As far as Dublin managers were concerned - he served under three, Pillar Caffrey, Pat Gilroy and Jim Gavin - the rule of thumb around media and publicity was that everything was fine as long as it didn't distract from the football.

The time with Dublin has had a hugely positive influence on his life.

"I learned as much in the last two years around real team work and the value of a team than I did in the previous years. And I would have said I was humble and a real team player but it is easy to be a team player when you are one of the first on the team sheet.

"I wasn't going to get my energy from scoring points any more, or goals, or getting on to Croke Park. I had to find my purpose in other places."

Life moves on. Brogan was a terrific player in his prime, refreshingly free of cynicism. He deplores the feigning of injury, and says managers should he held responsible where their teams repeatedly offend.

He will devote what's left in those legs to his club, St Oliver Plunkett's. He doesn't see any difficulty for Dublin in making the transition from Gavin to Dessie Farrell. They made the switch from Gilroy to Gavin seamlessly. The structures and culture are too deeply embedded.

He watched them gobble up another Leinster final last weekend.

"They look very composed, like they have their ducks in a row. Jack (McCaffrey) obviously was a massive loss. Robbie McDaid looks like he's comfortable in there, he's a great footballer, he's been around with the group for a long time, he's not fazed by it. Having another scoring forward going in there in Bugsy (Seán Bugler), my clubman, he is a born runner off the shoulder. A scoring wing forward is invaluable.

"Paddy Small is a very cool customer on the ball as well. So there's three players that have come into the team. I know a few players left but Jack was the only real impactful player that left."

Not revealing what goes on inside the dressing room is such an established rule that Brogan's book offers a rare peep within. The expectation was that Dublin would be finished playing football by the time it was released.

"There is no silver bullet. There's values that I wanted to come out in the book, but hard work and graft is the underlying thing. Why I was comfortable about it is, Mayo can't go out and replicate Dublin's culture tomorrow. Because they don't have a Kevin McManamon, a Michael Darragh Macauley, a Stephen Cluxton, a Dean Rock.

"Like you look . . . all the talk about money and all of this type of stuff, and Dublin having all these resources, and they do. Obviously the budget isn't lying in saying Dublin have more than most. But Con O'Callaghan is a guy who just loves playing football and worked his ass off to be the best at what he wants to do. Dean Rock practices his frees probably more than anyone else in the country. I know there is a positive environment and maybe a bigger carrot for him than maybe a guy down in Leitrim or another county.

"Stephen Cluxton is an hour early for training and last to leave every time for the last 18 years. Stephen Cluxton hasn't done a commercial gig. He could have gone down my route, blown me out of the water. He is probably the most influential GAA player ever. They've changed the rules four times to try and stop him basically.

"Money has nothing to do with creating a Stephen Cluxton or creating a Dean Rock or creating a Con O'Callaghan. That's my argument back."