‘The amount of untruths was phenomenal’ – James Horan dismisses stories of unrest in Mayo camp after All-Ireland final defeat

Mayo football manager James Horan has described as "phenomenal" the amount of "untruths" that have circulated around relations between elements of his management team during and after the All-Ireland final last month.

Horan, speaking on Mid West Radio this morning where he confirmed that plans were already in place for 2022, added that all members of his management team would again be involved, including Ciaran McDonald and James Burke, around whom most of the speculation was that they were going to depart over differences of opinion on the day.

Horan also used the interview to reflect on the impact some of the social media commentary around the team has had and could have and to accept "100 per cent" that he personally had improvements to make from the year and especially the final.

He addressed the issue of players engaged in commercial activity, making specific reference to Aidan O'Shea who committed to a round of interviews and a photoshoot to promote Pair Mobile in July but some of the content from that was still appearing in the build-up to the All-Ireland final more than five weeks later.

He acknowledged how "disappointing" the defeat to Tyrone on September 11 was for everyone.

"We had big plans on the day, it didn't work for us and there is no one more disappointed than the team, the players and their families,” he said.

"The amount of time and effort they put in. So it's very disappointing when you don't play like you can. We're absolutely determined to figure it out, take ownership of what worked and what didn't and come out in 2022 as a better and stronger team."

Horan said he wasn't aware of the rumours of discontent in his management team in the days after the All-Ireland final until a few friends pointed it out.

"The amount of untruths that were published on this was phenomenal. Ciaran Mac, James Burke, we've all been working over the last few weeks to plot and plan for the new season and that's where we need to be. The stories generated on this, it's actually incredible. Maybe when people take a breath and reflect on some of the stuff that has been written, they might wonder.

"Ciaran Mac has been in my house, and we talk about plotting and planning four or five times a day, even more so since the All-Ireland final," said Horan.

He also referenced a clip from the All-Ireland final where he and Burke were having an animated discussion on the sideline at one point.

"I know there was a clip of James Burke sent around where he was saying something to me. There were a couple of hundred people around so I asked him to repeat what he said and that was taken out of context,” he said.

"To me it's bonkers, that was published and people ran with it, based on absolutely nothing. It's a complete untruth. That's where it is, I can't control it.

"Five of us are involved in team selection and we go through everything and we agree on what has to happen. If the five of us are standing in one position we'd all have the same view but if you are sitting in different positions you'll have a different view and that makes logical sense."

He said McDonald doesn't sit or stand on the sideline because of restrictions on numbers that are part of the GAA's match protocols.

"There are no changes to the coaching team. I haven't come out and said anything because there was nothing to say when there was so much going on. I was always going to sit with the county board, we had a full review, a very good meeting,” he said.

"We went through it, Ciaran was with me and we sat down to see how we could be stronger in 2022. Our music styles we wouldn't agree on but that might be about it!"

Horan said he has a presence on Twitter to monitor games, especially local club games for updates but was aware of the abuse he and his players were taking, nonetheless, on the platform after the All-Ireland, something that the Mayo county board and GAA president Larry McCarthy released statement on condemning in the aftermath.

"Over the last number of months, the amount of professional athletes that have come out, we've had people pulling out of grand slams in tennis, the impact of social media can have unfortunately. It's not nice, it's not nice for the person who gets it, for the family, not nice for the partner of the person who gets it or their friends,” he said.

"Thankfully I can logically just have a think about it, why did people need to say that and you work through it. There are a certain amount of people who, no matter what happens in public life, will get a certain amount of it (abuse).

"It's unfortunate, disappointing and the personal nature of it and some of the players that I work with, it's not right but again it's someone, somewhere sitting down behind a computer saying something. So when you put it into context you try and shelve it that way and move on."

Horan said he had a concern over the impact that the growing pressure in the county could have on young players in particular.

"Is there pressure on us? Of course there is, especially in Mayo and with every defeat pressure grows on us for sure, the fall out since the final and a lot of young players coming through, excellent players and people. Are they aware of everything that went on? They are. Do they tighten up a small bit because they know the next game it could be all out about them?" he mused.

Horan was asked about commercial engagements and whether players can be prevented from taking them on while involved with the team.

"It's a tricky area. GAA is huge and there are lots of inter-county players with various sponsorship deals and car sponsorships,” he said.

"You go to multiple counties and that's there. We have a lot of players who have done stuff this year so we try and monitor it, make sure it is sensible for the players.

"Some players are amazing in what they do for the local community. No one has ever, I haven't seen it highlighted anywhere, the amazing amount of work Aidan O'Shea does when asked, free gratis for multiple schools, visiting hospitals, juvenile teams..

"To have a player right, everything in their life needs to be balanced. The timing of the article (on O'Shea) wasn't good. All that kind of stuff. And then when there is a defeat, everyone goes back and blames various things for it.

"We're working full time with players trying to make sure everything is in balance and overall we get very close, sometimes stuff gets through."

Horan said that despite the online abuse, the 'in person' support from Mayo people has been very genuine, as he recounted his letter box filling with kind notes and meeting people on a recent trip to Castlebar.

He also revealed that they will run a November combine where clubs who aren't involved in club action can send players in for skills development sessions to assess potential talent.

"We're excited about the season ahead. we're all in it. Will we have disagreements, probably will. That's to be all constructive,” he said.

"Is there learning for me as a manager, is there ownership for me to take as a manager, 100 per cent there is. It's important that we identify those things and I think we will, work on those and come out in 2022 a stronger and better team and hopefully give the fans something positive to shout about."