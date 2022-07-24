| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The All-Ireland final is so much more than a game of football

&lsquo;All-Ireland finals are so much part of what we are it&rsquo;s easy to take them for granted.&rsquo; Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile Expand

Close

&lsquo;All-Ireland finals are so much part of what we are it&rsquo;s easy to take them for granted.&rsquo; Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

‘All-Ireland finals are so much part of what we are it’s easy to take them for granted.’ Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

‘All-Ireland finals are so much part of what we are it’s easy to take them for granted.’ Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

They’ve been putting up the flags and the signs this past week. All over Galway and Kerry colours are being flown and players are being wished well by name on billboards standing on the edge of their towns and villages.

There’s a lot of local pride behind those flags and signs. People want to let the players know how much their achievement means to the parish. And also to let visitors know that this is the kind of parish capable of producing All-Ireland finalists.

Most Watched

Privacy