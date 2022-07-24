The All-Ireland final is so much more than a game of football

They’ve been putting up the flags and the signs this past week. All over Galway and Kerry colours are being flown and players are being wished well by name on billboards standing on the edge of their towns and villages.

There’s a lot of local pride behind those flags and signs. People want to let the players know how much their achievement means to the parish. And also to let visitors know that this is the kind of parish capable of producing All-Ireland finalists.

The outsider looks at those signs and thinks, “fair play to them.” And then, “This is the place to be this week. It must be a great feeling.”

Imagine how they feel in Fossa, once a small club on the shores of Lough Lein largely unknown outside East Kerry. Then along come David and Paudie Clifford, and suddenly everyone’s heard of the place.

Imagine too how the people who kept the flame alive in Fossa must have felt the evening they realised that young lad training with the underage teams might become an all-time great. It must have been like the moment Texas wildcatters struck oil and the black gold gushed skywards.

Think of what today means for St James on the east side of Galway city where Paul Conroy becomes the first player from the club to play in an All-Ireland senior final. The Kerry and Galway teams include stars from some of the game’s great clubs, from Dr Crokes and Corofin and Dunmore MacHales who have 49 county senior titles between them.

But it’s the lesser known clubs without a senior title at all, the likes of Dromid Pearses, Claregalway, Na Gaeil, Ballydonoghue and Kilkerrin-Clonberne, whose presence on the big stage today seems peculiarly wonderful. The flags will fly with particular fervour there.

Last week my mother asked my sister to get her a Galway flag. Now it flies outside her house. Given that she lives at the top of a boreen hardly anyone will see it, but the gesture was important to my mother. For reasons, I suspect, of pride, of support, of belonging and of nostalgia.

On the last occasion Galway faced Kerry in a final, 21 years ago, my mother and sister travelled to and watched the game together. But they won’t be there today.

Last August, a few hours after we’d chatted about Limerick’s win over Cork in the All-Ireland hurling final, my mother suffered a stroke. As is her wont, she battled hard and recovered well. But her Croke Park days are over, for the moment at least.

Croke Park and my mother go back a long way. Working in Dublin in the 1960s, herself and her best friend took in games there every chance they got. The crowning glory of those years was the Galway three in a row, in particular the 1964 and 1965 All-Ireland final wins over Kerry.

We were reared on tales of that team. Of Noel Tierney, Cyril Dunne, Mattie McDonagh, Martin Newell and, my mother’s particular favourite, Pat Donnellan. Or Pateen, to give him his official title, who 57 years ago crucially turned the tide for Galway at midfield against Mick O’Connell, the best footballer my mother ever saw.

I’ve been thinking a lot of those old stories this past week. And of the joy All-Ireland finals give. If last Sunday’s hurling decider was enormously exhilarating, the scenes of communal happiness it sparked among Limerick fans were scarcely less so. Nothing else in Irish life produces anything like this good-natured explosion of transfiguring delight.

All-Ireland finals are so much part of what we are it’s easy to take them for granted. But we shouldn’t. Saluting Limerick’s three in a row last Sunday, I almost forgot the strange circumstances of the first victory in that sequence, played to the accompaniment of ghostly silence in empty stadiums during a Covid winter.

That 2020 championship might not have taken place at all. The easy thing for the GAA would have been to cancel it, but they made the brave call instead. In doing so they provided a lifeline for many members of my mother’s generation. Cocooned for many disorientating and lonely months, they needed the championship to help them make it through the winter. It might have seemed like a shadow championship at the time, but it will come to be seen as one of the very greatest.

It wouldn’t have been possible without the immense selflessness of the players. So let’s not take them for granted either. Last Sunday’s final may have been the most extraordinary sustained display of technical ability in hurling history. Think of the amount of time required to achieve such mastery of a difficult game. Or of the combination of sublime skill and physical conditioning which enabled Seán O’Shea to kick the greatest free in the history of football in the final seconds of a hugely gruelling semi-final.

Yet these miracles are wrought by teachers, accountants, engineers, radiographers, soldiers, publicans et al. And it’s impossible to imagine the players in last Sunday’s hurling final, or in the football thrillers between Galway and Armagh and Kerry and Dublin, being significantly better if they were professionals. There’s just not that much room for improvement.

That’s some tribute to the amount of work these players put in and the level of expertise backing them up. They and their fans shouldn’t have any inferiority complex vis a vis professional players..

Perhaps we forget how unusual it is that the guy who stars in front of 82,000 spectators will be back before too long teaching the community’s kids, doing its accounts, checking its x-rays, serving its drink. But it’s a unique situation which creates a unique bond between players and supporters.

The Galway and Kerry players may be local heroes but they’re not seen as superstars, celebrities and gods like Premier League soccer players are. People admire rather than worship them. The players are not beyond our reach, they’re ordinary people who happen to possess extraordinary gifts. They spark hope in all of us that we too can make the best of our own particular talent.

It’s a healthier kind of relationship. It means more. And it lasts longer. The jubilant youngsters singing and dancing in the streets of Limerick and Dublin probably wouldn’t have believed anyone who told them it’ll some day be their turn to grow old.

Yet the day will come, in the 2070s or 2080s, when it’s their turn to tell tales of the glorious past. They’ll recall Limerick’s three in a row, perhaps the day David Clifford won his first All-Ireland final or perhaps the day Galway shocked everyone. And those games will still be as clear in their minds as though they’d happened that week.

Because an All-Ireland final day can be a day that stays with you forever.

Duggan the latest in a long line of Royals with that last-ditch touch

Emma Duggan is today’s great inheritor of the famous Meath last-ditch spirit. Last year Duggan scored a last-second goal to send the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork to extra-time after an incredible comeback. And it was a point from the Dunboyne star which edged them ahead in injury time of extra-time.

A fortnight ago Meath’s quarter-final against Galway also seemed bound for extra-time until, with 22 seconds left, the 20-year-old launched a towering shot from the right wing which bounced over off the crossbar for one of the scores of the season.

Last Sunday after the All-Ireland champions entered the last ten minutes on level terms with Donegal and with Vikki Wall in the sin bin, Duggan hit three great points from play.

Meath’s shock win last year has given this year’s competition a shot in the arm. For the first time in 20 years neither Dublin nor Cork are in the decider while the closeness of the quarters and semis promises a more democratic future.

Kerry, making their first final appearance in ten years, have a decent chance of an upset of their own next Sunday. But there’s one thing they should remember. It ain’t over till the Meath lady wearing number 11 shoots.

Age no barrier to excellence when the talent is there

It was a fine week for Ireland’s oldest and youngest up and coming stars. Jessica Harrington’s win in the Irish Oaks with Magical Lagoon continues her remarkable emergence as a top class Flat trainer. In the past three years, she’s won two Classics and 11 Group 1 races in total, scoring major victories in Ireland, England and France.

It’s a remarkable reinvention from Harrington, who at the age of 75 shows you’re never too old to discover new strings to your bow.

Rhasidat Adeleke is at the opposite stage of her career, but the 19-year-old’s performance at the World Athletics Championships suggested great things are also on the cards for the Tallaght star.

Only 0.16 of a second separated Adeleke from a place in the 400m final after a stirring run in Wednesday’s semi-final in Oregon. Ranking ninth with eight making it through must have been disappointing, yet it bodes well for the future. Adeleke was the third fastest European in the 400m.

She’ll have a great chance of winning Ireland’s first medal in eight years should she opt to compete at next month’s European Championships in Munich.