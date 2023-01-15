Welcome to the Gaelic football factory, where every team looks the same, sounds the same and plays the same.

The All-Ireland senior club semi-finals last Sunday were the usual chore. The winners, Kilmacud Crokes and Watty Graham’s Glen, donned their factory overalls and laboured dully until clocking off time. In the crowd we spent most of our time chatting amongst ourselves, with any bit of excitement confined to the last five minutes.

During the first game between Crokes and Kerins O’Rahillys, I went up towards the back of the stand and had a pleasant chat with Pádraic Joyce and John Divilly, which was rudely interrupted by the half-time whistle.

Crokes had a lot of possession but as is the modern way, they are so programmed to hold onto the ball and not make a mistake, that they did nothing with it. Shane Walsh’s extravagant talents were not required and he did very well to get his single point from play. Crokes didn’t want to commit to attacks in case they lost possession.

Their fixation was with defending, with Tommy Walsh double marked just in case. It was maddening to watch them, particularly their systematic fouling, which looked to have been carefully rehearsed in training.

Kerins O’Rahillys could not get up the field because if they were within arm’s reach of a Kilmacud player, they were gripped by the elbow or shoulder or hand and held for a split second, just enough to stop them.

Once it was clear they were doing this, I focussed on it. They run to the opponent, grip him, then let go, grip, then let go, stopping him in his tracks. In this way, it was virtually impossible for O’Rahillys to get upfield. They must have felt they were running in quicksand.

This contributed to the abysmal spectacle, with Crokes often even avoiding a free, so expert have they become at doing this. If it was frustrating for the spectators, it must have been enraging for the Kerrymen.

The second game saw Glen playing with virtually an identical system to Kilmacud, save for Kilmacud’s systematic fouling. When I pointed this out to one of the Glen supporters afterwards, he said, “That’s our problem Joe, far too naive.” Which tells you a lot.

Glen employ two sweepers in front of the full-back, with a sweeper stationing himself behind the defender facing the opposing forward in possession. This way, if the forward gets past the first defender, there is another waiting to engage him. So Moycullen went sideways and backwards and probed as we sat there chatting.

Then Glen, who are so programmed by this stage that they have lost all freedom of expression, did the same. Sideways, backwards, back to the goalkeeper, on occasion strolling about soloing the ball. Yawn.

​The result of all of this nothingness was that both finalists could easily have lost against lesser opposition. In the 65th minute O’Rahillys floated a dangerous long ball into the square that was flicked on and could have ended up anywhere.

Expand Close Kilmacud Crokes' Shane Walsh. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilmacud Crokes' Shane Walsh. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Glen likewise survived a last-minute free kick drama. Both came through in the end courtesy of fortunate goals, scuffed in after the initial shot had been blocked. Instead of playing the game, using their abilities and enjoying the occasion, both teams robotically repeated training routines until the final whistle and became ever more defensive as the game went on. As a result, we had two very boring games with very similar scorelines — 1-11 to 0-12 and 1-14 to 0-14.

The GAA rules committee have done nothing to prevent this systems-based approach stifling the game. As the spectacle has been destroyed, they have introduced the mark (useless) and the no pass back to the ’keeper from the kick-out until another defender touches the ball rule (also useless). The game has been kidnapped and held hostage by coaches, with no prospect of an early release.

​The Argentinian World Cup winner and sporting philosopher Jorge Valdano wrote once that he loved football “because it’s the opposite of science: contradictory, primitive, emotional.”

​He attacked “the army of people getting close to the game with sophisticated ideas that appear to have the solution to every problem. When football club directors are in a bind, all they want is someone to lie to them offering a version of events that is optimistic and irrefutable, based on scientific evidence.” Those people, he points out, are “winning the battle for football.”

Science has limitations. It needs to be treated with suspicion. I have warned repeatedly that if the rules committee did not make rules to enforce the spectacle, enforce man-to-man contests and encourage adventure, the battle between humans and science would be lost and our players would become part of a dour machine that is the opposite of sport. This is precisely what has happened. Systematic, risk-free football is now the norm, and players have become just another cog in the machine.

Great sport, in the end, is about courage, imaginative attacking, intuition, self-expression, luck and footballing wisdom that has been passed down through the generations. As Valdano lamented before the World Cup, “Football once came from its place: Brazil had an identity, Germany had an identity. Now, it belongs to its time. And this is a time of uniformity. All national teams look alike. It all looks the same. Football, as ever, tells us about the world.”

The soul has been removed from our game. A modern Gaelic football team is a factory. The manager supervises the conveyor belt. Players are programmed not to express themselves, but to follow a script that has been endlessly rehearsed.

The Spanish author Javier Marias described football as “savage and sentimental, an emotion, a prolongation of life”. Last Sunday’s games didn’t prolong my life, but they certainly made it feel a lot longer.

As Tyrone’s treble All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley wrote a few years ago, “I now have a sense of frustration, even boredom watching games. To call a spade a spade, this is not the game I love, nor the game 95 per cent of people love.” He went on to say that “a revolution is required.” We all know that. But a revolution will not happen spontaneously. It must be planned.

The GAA playing rules committee is not fit for purpose. There is no shame in accepting this. Its members have done their best and failed. A new panel must urgently be appointed. One that will dismantle the football factory and restore the soul of the game.