The All-Ireland club semi-finals were an abysmal spectacle – Gaelic football needs to change now

Joe Brolly

Luke Ward of Kilmacud Crokes gets to grips with David Moran during the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final against Kerins O'Rahillys. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Luke Ward of Kilmacud Crokes gets to grips with David Moran during the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final against Kerins O’Rahillys. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Welcome to the Gaelic football factory, where every team looks the same, sounds the same and plays the same.

The All-Ireland senior club semi-finals last Sunday were the usual chore. The winners, Kilmacud Crokes and Watty Graham’s Glen, donned their factory overalls and laboured dully until clocking off time. In the crowd we spent most of our time chatting amongst ourselves, with any bit of excitement confined to the last five minutes.

