We always say we're the lucky ones to have grown up with no social media but it's only when you think of an iconic event that you think of everything we missed without good, old Twitter hysteria.
Some things are perfect as they are, they're better left alone. But some things are often missing just a hint of a social media meltdown to give us another loop in the ride. To give the lurkers- where about 97 percent of us sit on social media - one final thrill.
Meath v Dublin of 1991 doesn't need any added joyride but, God almighty, imagine how that would've unfolded online.
So let's take a fictional walk down fictional memory lane to dream up how Twitter would've reacted to the fourth game of that legendary installment.
1. Meath GAA kick things off with positive vibes
2. They'll soon learn matchday Twitter is not the place for that
3. Dublin GAA are giving out great content for free
4. But a last-gasp wide in the third game is too fresh for some
5. And we're off...
6. The best 'In The Know' of them all
7. Four classic matches in five unforgettable weeks
8. Tommy Howard is refereeing... again
9. A hospital pass left O'Rourke wide open. Heery took the invitation
10. There's a fine line to toe on this platform though
11. For everyone...
12. A young full back in Armagh appreciated the hit at least
13. Another flashpoint is small potatoes between these two
15. But it's a divisive world and a heated rivalry so not everyone sees it the same
16. Even a future All-Ireland winning corner back wasn't impressed
17. A fresh-faced Joe Brolly doesn't like what he sees
18. Neither does a Kerry man playing his last year of county football
19. And yet people still seem pretty happy
20. A nasty elbow. Right??
21. Case closed
22. Inspiration
23. Another journalist is getting deep
24. And Meath fans are giving up
25. Get the popcorn
26. PENALTY! Dublin
27. This is a new one
28. Appreciation post
29. Everyone stop! An American is watching
30. Opportunities everywhere
31. A little club in Galway taking stock
32. David Beggy kicks the winner and all the Meath natives are losing themselves in the drama
33. A young Wales fly half can't get over Jack Sheedy's miss
34. Dublin fans are concerned with Meath's dominance
35. Jim Gavin would be called up next year to help restore the capital to the top of Leinster
36. Rigged game?
37. A politician tweet. There's always a politician tweet
38. The Meath man who left early beat the traffic
39. But it's been a worse day for others...