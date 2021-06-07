| 17.6°C Dublin

The 1991 Irish Twitter meltdown for Part IV of the Meath v Dublin saga

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

Conán Doherty

We always say we're the lucky ones to have grown up with no social media but it's only when you think of an iconic event that you think of everything we missed without good, old Twitter hysteria.

Some things are perfect as they are, they're better left alone. But some things are often missing just a hint of a social media meltdown to give us another loop in the ride. To give the lurkers- where about 97 percent of us sit on social media - one final thrill.

Meath v Dublin of 1991 doesn't need any added joyride but, God almighty, imagine how that would've unfolded online.

