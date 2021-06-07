Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

We always say we're the lucky ones to have grown up with no social media but it's only when you think of an iconic event that you think of everything we missed without good, old Twitter hysteria.

Some things are perfect as they are, they're better left alone. But some things are often missing just a hint of a social media meltdown to give us another loop in the ride. To give the lurkers- where about 97 percent of us sit on social media - one final thrill.

Meath v Dublin of 1991 doesn't need any added joyride but, God almighty, imagine how that would've unfolded online.

So let's take a fictional walk down fictional memory lane to dream up how Twitter would've reacted to the fourth game of that legendary installment. 1. Meath GAA kick things off with positive vibes Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 2. They'll soon learn matchday Twitter is not the place for that Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 3. Dublin GAA are giving out great content for free Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 4. But a last-gasp wide in the third game is too fresh for some Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 5. And we're off... Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 6. The best 'In The Know' of them all Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 7. Four classic matches in five unforgettable weeks Expand Close / Facebook

Whatsapp 8. Tommy Howard is refereeing... again Expand Close / Facebook

