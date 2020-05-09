The 15 greatest footballers never to win an All-Ireland

It’s the team no footballer wants to be on – and the most dangerous team in the world to pick.

You are reminding great, truly great, Gaelic footballers that an All-Ireland medal eluded them. However, this is our choice of the best players never to win an All-Ireland title.

Every one of this chosen 15 was, or is, a wonderful footballer – some of the team may yet get their Celtic Cross whenever football resumes.

Yet our lads could not be human without looking enviously at players who were decent enough, but just happened to be playing for their county when a special team came along and they won an All-Ireland.

Many lads on this team didn’t get a medal because they ran into a truly great team. One, Dermot Earley Snr, had the misfortune to be at his zenith when two of the best teams ever were around.

Others played for counties who were just never going to win an All-Ireland, but they still lit up Croke Park and other venues across Ireland with their skill and class. I’ll pick my men and then give you those who came closest to challenging them for places in the line-up.

The midfield, for me anyway, picked itself and in the forwards I was utterly spoiled for choice, I could have picked two more top-notch attacking line-ups to match the one I did go with in the end.

Defence proved a little more problematical. Maybe we don’t look at the backs closely enough, but I’d bet on our defence to hold out against any team.

Yes, Mayo folk, your heroes feature all across the page here. So too, at first surprisingly, do Dublin players. But then the Dubs went more than a quarter of a century – 1983 to 2011 – winning just one All-Ireland. They had a lot of good players in that time.

Of course, there is no Kerryman on our selection. All their great players of the last 50 years got medals.

In theory, the likes of David Clifford and Sean O’Shea are eligible, but unlike the current players we have chosen, they are only starting out on their careers.

That pair will get their hands on the Sam someday soon enough.

Eleven counties in all are represented on the team, showing that football talent is, and always has been, spread across the country. We have set 1970 to the present as the span from which we will pick our squad.

That’s means the likes of Gerry O’Malley (Roscommon), Packy McGarty (Leitrim), John Morley (Mayo) and ‘the George Best of Gaelic football’, Charlie Gallagher (Cavan), aren’t included as their best years were in the 1950s and 1960s.

Those lucky enough to see them play insist they were as good as anyone who ever laced up a boot. But we have limited this to players seen in the flesh.

GOALKEEPER:

Gay Mitchell (Galway)

He was an outstanding shot-stopper on the Galway team in 1973 and 1974 that had the misfortune to lose back-to-back All-Ireland finals to Cork and Dublin.

HONOURABLE MENTION:

Gay Sheerin of the Roscommon team of the late 1970s was the netminder who pushed him closest.

RIGHT CORNER-BACK: Brian Lacey (Kildare)

The Tipperary native (inset) was a tough man-marker on the Kildare team that came up under Mick O’Dwyer between 1997 and 2000.

The speedy Lacey was usually put on the opposition’s most dangerous inside forward – and regularly closed them down.

FULL-BACK: Kevin Kehily (Cork)

Another player not favoured by fortune. The superb Kehily was at his best in the late 1970s, when Cork just could not get past the great Kerry team in Munster.

Famously, Mick O’Dwyer used to say they were the second best team in Ireland at the time.

If there had been qualifiers at the time, Kehily and his team-mates might have proven that true.

LEFT CORNER-BACK:

Keith Higgins (Mayo)

A wonderful defender who has no problem about scooting forward to help the attack.

Higgins is tough, clings to his man and has just been unfortunate that Dublin, in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and again last year, have proved an immoveable object for Mayo football. Like the next man on the team, Keith still has time to get off it.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Those who were close to selection on the full-back line were Jack Cosgrave, full-back on that great Galway team of the early 1970s, Paddy Christie (inset) and Coman Goggins of Dublin and Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes of Monaghan, one of the handful of footballers to win an All-Star as a back and as a forward.

RIGHT HALF-BACK: Lee Keegan (Mayo)

There was not much doubt about his inclusion. The Westport man has been a true leader for Mayo.

Not just a good defender, and an all-action linkman, but a scorer of vital goals for his county too. Maybe Mayo regret asking him to do a man-marking job on Con O’Callaghan in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

CENTRE HALF-BACK:

Glenn Ryan (Kildare)

The heartbeat of that fine Kildare team of 1998 that beat the All-Ireland champions of 1995, 1996 and 1997 on the way to the decider, but still didn’t win it all.

Ryan was a real leader, who was strong, intelligent, and could spot danger coming. The Lilies’ supporters still wonder about the ankle injury he picked up a few days before the final against Galway. Ryan just wasn’t at his best that day.

LEFT HALF-BACK:

Eamonn Heary (Dublin)

The St Vincent’s man won an All-Ireland minor medal in 1982, alongside Joe McNally and Mick Deegan, and he was part of a Dublin senior team that had such magnificent battles with Meath for a decade between 1986 and 1996.

Unfortunately for this tough and tigerish wing-back, he dropped off the Dublin panel in early 1995 and so did not get an All-Ireland medal that year.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS: Those who missed out include a pair of great half-backs for Roscommon – Mickey Freyne and Danny Murray. There’s also TJ Gilmore, a great centre-back for Galway in the 1970s, and team-mate Johnny Hughes. Ciaran

Murray of the Monaghan side of the 1980s was another to merit consideration; as did Noel Roche of Clare and James Nallen of Mayo. It is far too early in their careers to think about Paddy Durcan (Mayo) and Ryan McHugh (Donegal), but they are fabulous players of the current era.

MIDFIELD: Dermot Earley Snr

(Roscommon)

His was the first name down on this teamsheet. Dermot Earley was a magnificent fielder, a great stylist and could take points from anywhere.

His Rossies team ran Dublin to a point in the All-Ireland semi-final of 1979 and a year later they had Kerry on the rack for so long in the final as the Kingdom went for a three-in-a-row. A truly great footballer.

MIDFIELD: Ciaran Whelan (Dublin)

Is he the unluckiest Dublin footballer ever? ‘Whelo’ joined the Dubs’ panel the year after they won the 1995 All-Ireland and left it, 14 seasons later, two years before the county would embark on a winning spree.

It was only in his seventh season with the county panel (2002) that Whelan finally won a Leinster medal. Kerry great Darragh Ó Sé called him his toughest opponent of all.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Others who must be mentioned for midfield over the years are Joe Kernan (Armagh), Willie Joe Padden of Mayo, Monaghan’s Eamonn McEneaney, John Galvin (Limerick), Paddy Keenan (Louth) and the Kildare duo of Martin Lynch and Niall ‘Nuckser’ Buckley.

RIGHT HALF-FORWARD:

Declan Browne (Tipperary)

He didn’t play in this position too often, but Browne simply has to get a place in our team.

He was a wonderful forward who scored goals and points despite the opposition knowing that he was Tipperary’s danger man and the one to be marked closely. Never mind an All-Ireland honour, Declan didn’t even get the Munster medal his talent deserved.

CENTRE HALF-FORWARD:

Ciaran McDonald (Mayo)

An artist with a football, McDonald pulled the strings for the Mayo attack in the noughties. He had class and the football courage to take on any shot – witness the point that won the famous All-Ireland semi-final of 2006 against Dublin. How Mayo supporters must wish McDonald had been born 10 years later than he was!

LEFT HALF-FORWARD: Mickey Kearins (Sligo)

An all-time great of a forward, Kearins was deadly accurate from frees and from open play.

For many years he led the National League scoring statistics each season, regularly knocking over eight or nine points per match for Sligo. At least, unlike Declan Browne, Mickey did get his merited provincial medal in 1975.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

As for half-forwards who just didn’t make the cut, well there were two great Galway footballers, Val Daly and Michael Meehan, Eamonn O’Hara of Sligo was another option and there were Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley Jnr of Kildare, plus Alan Dillon of Mayo.

Going a bit further back, there were great players such as Jimmy Smyth of Armagh in the 1970s and also Eugene McKenna of Tyrone in the 1980s.

RIGHT CORNER-FORWARD: Matty Forde (Wexford)

Just a most wonderful footballer, who could find the posts almost at will.

Born a Dublin man or a Kerryman, Matty would have been one of the sport’s true superstars – he was a natural.

Dublin’s dominance of his time meant Forde never got the Leinster gong he deserved, but he did win an All-Star and play in the All-Ireland semi-final of 2008, but Wexford, coming through the back door, lost to Tyrone.

FULL-FORWARD:

Frank McGuigan (Tyrone)

For some people, this may be a controversial call, given that the Ardboe man spent too many summers of what should have been the prime of his career living and working in New York.

But Frank was just a very special player, with his tour de force in the 1984 Ulster final, scoring 11 of Tyrone’s 14 points, standing as the McGuigan monument.

There are many Tyrone people who believe that, but for the terrible car crash that kept Frank on the sideline for the 1986 All-Ireland final, the Red Hands would not have had to wait another 17 years for Sam’s arrival in the county.

LEFT CORNER-FORWARD:

Conor McManus (Monaghan)

Yes, Conor can get out of this line-up, the Monaghan team he has lit up for the last decade is not finished yet.

McManus is a beautiful footballer and just a wonderful scorer of goals and points.

He can conjure points out of almost anywhere and has, over the years, tormented some of the best defenders of his time.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

As for great full-forwards without an All-Ireland medal, where do I stop? Just a selection of them are Galway’s John Tobin, Colin Corkery of Cork, Niall McNamee (Offaly), Kevin O’Brien (Wicklow), Down’s Benny Coulter, Dessie Dolan of Westmeath and the Mayo trio of Joe Corcoran, Andy Moran and Cillian O’Connor, with the latter still entitled to dream of glory.