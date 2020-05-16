| 14.1°C Dublin

The 12 minutes and 46 seconds that saved Dublin's five-in-a-row charge

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 6: 2019 All-Ireland final, Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16

Diarmuid Connolly forced a key turnover in the closing stages of the drawn All-Ireland final in 2019. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

THE clock in Croke Park ticked 65:45 when Killian Spillane curled one over from the left to put Kerry 1-16 to 1-15 up in last year’s drawn All-Ireland final.

When David Gough blew his final whistle, it read 78:31.

At that moment, there was much to unpack. A thrilling final with many big incidents to scrutinise and new theories to explore.