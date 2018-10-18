Tomás Ó Sé is in favour of the GAA trying out five new rules in the National Football League next season - but thinks that one of the proposals might struggle to be adopted.

Tomás Ó Sé is in favour of the GAA trying out five new rules in the National Football League next season - but thinks that one of the proposals might struggle to be adopted.

'That's the one that mightn’t make it through' - Tomás Ó Sé thinks one new football rule change might run into problems

The GAA Rules Committee issued a list of experimental changes to be adopted during the 2019 league, including a limit to three consecutive handpasses from a team, that sideline kicks must go forward, an offensive mark inside the 21m line from kicks delivered outside the 45, a sin bin for black card offences or two yellow cards and that teams must only have two players between the 45m lines for kick-outs and the ball must cross the 45.

Reaction to the changes has been mixed, with many welcoming the move to liven up a sport that has become increasingly dull in recent years, although some have expressed misgivings about bringing in so many new rules at once.

After the proposals are trialled in the league, they will be voted on at congress to see if they will be adopted for the championship.

Despite initially being against the changes, Kerry legend Ó Sé told GAA.ie that he has since come around to the ideas.

"A lot of people are giving out that they might be tried in the National League, I think it’s a good thing they might be trialled in the National League," he said.

"We gave out that they are being trialled in these Mickey Mouse competitions before the National League starts. At least this way we’ll be able to say after the National League, after seven or eight games, if something has or hasn’t worked.

“We’ll have a better idea at the end if we need to make a change. My initial reaction was ‘No, too much.’ But I think they are after listening here – everybody had a voice, all clubs were asked to put in whatever motions they wanted, they took what they got, put it on a table and I think they have to be commended for trying it.

After having time to consider the new rules, Ó Sé is most excited about the offensive mark but doesn't know if restricting handpasess will work.

"I’m actually looking forward to it, I think a couple of them could work," he said.

"I’m interested to see how the kickout will work, with everybody inside the 45. The mark inside, I’m looking forward to that.

"The hand pass is a double-edged sword to me. Fellas are saying it will only give teams the chance to pack up the defence again. But sure if it does then lads will only start kicking around between them and they will be able to work out the hand passes.

"I think that’s one that mightn’t make it through. I’d be happy enough to give them a chance. I’m not saying they have to change the rules or bring them in, but give them a go anyway and see what happens."

Online Editors