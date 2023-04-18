‘That’s the great thing about youth, you’ve no fear’ – Monaghan’s Ryan Wylie talks up hero Ryan O’Toole

Monaghan man Ryan Wylie watched his young defensive colleague Ryan O’Toole ghost into position behind enemy lines at the death in Omagh on Sunday and wasn’t sure what he wanted him to do at that exact moment.

Extra time wasn’t appealing, but a goal from that distance looked like a long shot. But youth being what it is, Wylie admired the approach as his team was catapulted into the next round of the Ulster Championship in dramatic circumstances, a goal from the 23-year-old debutant sinking Tyrone in their own home ground.

“I don’t know what I wanted,” Wylie admitted.

“I was on the ball a couple of plays before that and all I was thinking was just keeping my legs going,” he recalled.

“It had been that type of draining, frantic game.

“When they got that point, it was a bit, ‘Ah no, this all over again, Tyrone pipping us by a point’. But Ryan has come into the scene this year, he’s backed himself every game, no different there now,” he reflected.

“That’s the great thing about youth, you’ve no fear and he’s right. There’s no point being left wondering. Everyone’s told to bury them low, you’ll always have a chance and that’s what he did.”

For Wylie and his colleagues, the Ulster Championship has slipped by them all too easily in recent seasons.

The 2021 final was as close as they came, but even as close as they were that evening in Croke Park, it always felt like Tyrone had them at arm’s length.

“We haven’t really done anything in the province the last couple of years,” he acknowledged.

“And at the end of the day, there’s some silverware there to be got. Throughout the country, everyone’s talking about the Ulster Championship always having that competitive edge. I don’t think that’s ever really going to change with the calibre of teams you have.”

He laughed that so many analysts and observers have been trying to “bury” them in recent seasons, and once again, they have shown an admirable level of defiance.

“There’s no point going out and not giving it your all. That’s what you train hard for.

That’s the mentality of a lot of players. You can even see in training. You don’t want to be losing. You have to give it your all,” he said.