Kerry legend Colm Cooper has condemned what he described as 'scurrilous' criticism of Eamonn Fitzmaurice, and said the negativity directed towards the former Kerry boss has no place in the GAA.

'That's not part of the GAA' - Cooper condemns 'scurrilous remarks' made to departing manager Fitzmaurice

Fitzmaurice left his post as Kerry football manager after six years in charge following the Kingdom's All-Ireland exit last night.

After his resignation, the 41-year-old made reference to a 'negative atmosphere' that had developed in the county, and Cooper said he was disappointed to see a legend of Kerry football departing in those cirumstances.

"I think it's been a tough year for Eamonn Fitzmaurice," Cooper told RTE's The Sunday Game.

"He was on the back foot form the outset. Maybe he wasn't universally approved by everyone, but there were some scurrilous remarks that nobody deserves. That's not part of the GAA.

"Certainly Eamonn Fitzmaurice has said he was receiving 'hate mail', that's not in the GAA scheme of things. That's not right.

"You can agree or disagree with his training methods or his team selections but that's going too far. He's given six years to Kerry, he was an outstanding servant as a player, he does not deserve that and that's the disappointing thing for me.

"It's not the fact that Kerry went out on Saturday night, because they just weren't good enough to qualify. It's that twist and how he left, it didn't go down well."

