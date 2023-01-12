‘That wasn’t us last year’ – Liam Rafferty hoping for Tyrone revival as his club Galbally seeks All-Ireland glory

Tyrone's Liam Rafferty can't explain why his county failed so badly last year but his club Galbally can earn Croker glory this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

For Liam Rafferty, Galbally and their run to Sunday’s All-Ireland club IFC final has provided solace of sorts.

Away from the county scene and Tyrone’s woeful defence of their All-Ireland title, Galbally’s return to senior football and adventure through Ulster and the All-Ireland series has brought them to Croke Park. It all feels a long way from the stuttering 2022 Tyrone endured.

Even now, Rafferty is still none the wiser on why Tyrone limped through their defence of Sam Maguire. A late return might have been a factor, but he’s not offering it as an excuse. From the start, Tyrone were behind the curve and never caught up.

“I’ll be honest, you couldn’t just say one thing,” he replied when asked why Tyrone never got going last year.

“It felt like training was just as intense and everything was the same as before. It’s a strange one. Maybe you could question hunger. I don’t know. You have to really admire Dublin doing it six times in a row, kept going and going. I couldn’t put my finger on one thing that was necessarily going wrong. I suppose we had a late start with the team holiday and the club season ran long. We effectively had no pre-season, but that’s nothing to blame. That’s maybe one thing that could be mentioned.”

Tyrone’s year is up and running, but they go into 2023 without Conor McKenna, who has returned to Australia and the AFL. A number of last year’s All-Ireland winning U-20 crop are involved, but, by and large, the squad that underperformed last year will be on duty again.

And Rafferty expects a reaction.

“Yeah, definitely. There’s real hurt ... Look, that wasn’t us last year. We want to get back on track. We weren’t playing to our highest standard and were very disappointed in that, and this year, we want to set that right because that is not what Tyrone people expect from us. We need to be performing a lot better, preparing a lot better, getting performances to get the wins and hopefully get back to the top table where we belong.”

First though, there’s the matter of taking on Rathmore in Croke Park. Rafferty sat out the final few weeks of Tyrone’s season after undergoing surgery on an ankle issue. That enforced break meant he was raring to go with Galbally.

And under Paddy Crozier and former Tyrone star Joe McMahon, they have hardly looked back since. And Sunday offers the chance to achieve something special.

“When you saw the likes of The Moy, they did it a couple of years ago. You do think if we get out of Tyrone, we do have a good chance of going further.

"And I suppose we had a comfortable enough run through Ulster – it was a lot tougher there at the weekend (against Galway’s Dunmore in the All-Ireland semi-final) – but getting out of Tyrone was probably the hardest thing and it does be in the back of your head slightly that we could potentially get to Croke Park and win an intermediate All-Ireland. Ulster teams have done well. Steelstown won it last year, and back in 2019, we got to an Ulster intermediate final. We were beaten by Magheracloone, who got to the All-Ireland final. We knew we were there or thereabouts like.”