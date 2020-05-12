| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'That Tyrone game made us' - How Dublin's 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final win lit the blue touch paper

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 2: 2011 All-Ireland QF - Dublin 0-22 Tyrone 0-15

Dublin's Alan Brogan in action against Tyrone's Dermot Carlin during the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park on August 6, 2011. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin's Alan Brogan in action against Tyrone's Dermot Carlin during the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park on August 6, 2011. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's Alan Brogan in action against Tyrone's Dermot Carlin during the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park on August 6, 2011. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Dublin's Alan Brogan in action against Tyrone's Dermot Carlin during the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park on August 6, 2011. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

It is, as Alan Brogan reflected last year, an odd quirk of Dublin's uprising in 2011 that supporters will "regale you endlessly about where they were when Clucko put the ball over the bar in the All-Ireland final or their opinion on that infamous semi-final victory over Donegal."

And yet despite not having nearly the same prominence in the Dublin football psyche, Brogan is adamant: "That Tyrone game was the one that made us."

Maybe it was the Monday morning consensus that Tyrone were on the way down anyway. That Dublin had simply pushed them off the ladder the previous dank, wet August Saturday night.