JIM GAVIN admits he has plenty to ponder between now and the start of championship after Dublin crashed out of contention for a seventh consecutive Allianz League final place.

'That just isn't good enough' - Jim Gavin not interested in excuses following dismal Dublin defeat

The Dublin boss made no attempt to dress up the poverty of a performance that yielded a 1-14 to 1-11 defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park last night, admitting that it "just isn't good enough."

It meant his team has lost three times in a league campaign for the first time in Gavin's tenure, but the manager sounded even more disappointed by the display itself.

"Our passing was certainly off in many phases of play," he reflected afterwards. "Our shot selection was very poor.

"Against a quality side like Tyrone, they are going to punish you at the far end and they got some great scores and, as I said, fully deserved winners."

Gavin was adamant that there was no element of 'shadow-boxing' from his team in a season where the chief – and, in truth, only priority – is securing that tantalising All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

"If you are kind of referring to the experimental rules and to the marks, I wouldn't use that as an excuse," he added.

"We have nine weeks now to run to championship, you take every game on its merits, you want to do well in every game you play in the league because they are quality games.

"But certainly a performance like that will certainly give the management team a lot to reflect on and certainly give the Dublin players a lot to reflect on, because that just isn't good enough," he concluded.

Online Editors