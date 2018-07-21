Roscommon manager Kevin McStay could be in hot water over a heated confrontation with a linesman during tonight's defeat to Donegal in the Super 8s.

'That is not appropriate' - Roscommon manager Kevin McStay could be in trouble over linesman confrontation

Roscommon were defeated 0-20 to 0-13 at Dr Hyde Park in the second round of the All-Ireland quarter-final series, with the loss ending McStay's side's chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

However, there could be further punishment for McStay after he was seen to confront a linesman before half time after a decision went against his side.

The Roscommon boss was asked to leave the sideline for the second half and had to take a seat on the bench.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Mayo manager James Horan condemned McStay over the incident, with host Brian Carney comparing it to the confrontation that saw Diarmuid Connolly banned for three months last summer.

"I think Kevin could be in trouble here," Horan said.

"You can see him. We've had discussions over the last couple of years about players man-handling umpires or lineman."

"We called it out in that game [Diarmuid Connolly vs Carlow] and we need to do the same here," Horan added.

"That is not appropriate what Kevin McStay as manager did in that situation. There may be follow up action as a result of that."

Online Editors