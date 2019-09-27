Brian Fenton says his career should be judged by what he does over the next five years, not what he has achieved in a near blemish-free half-decade in which he remains unbeaten in championship football.

'That is a big motivator for me' - Brian Fenton sets new target after Dublin's five-in-a-row

Fenton has never lost a championship game with Dublin in 35 starts and, as outgoing PwC GAA/GPA 'Footballer of the Year', he is poised to win a fourth All-Star next month.

It has drawn comparisons with some of the greatest midfielders to have played the game but Fenton says any judgement on him should be reserved until he can match their longevity.

"Despite all that has happened so quickly, longevity and maintaining standards over a long period of time, I think that is the big motivator for me," he said.

Whatever goals Fenton sets in the future will have more of a personal touch to them, he acknowledges.

"I’m only playing for five years and if I want to create this legacy as a good footballer, you look at the likes of Jacko (jack O’Shea) and Whelo (Ciaran Whelan) and they played for 12 or 15 years at the top.’

"I want to have that longevity and the success over years."

The Raheny man acknowledged that breaking through the last frontier in the All-Ireland final replay will challenge them to be as driven in 2020.

Fenton admitted he thought the five-in-a-row was about to slip away in that pulsating last 12 minutes of the drawn All-Ireland final which he described as a war zone.

He also said accusations that Dublin had ‘bought’ All-Ireland titles was “disrespectful” to the efforts and personal sacrifices they have put in as players. “I don’t get bogged down on it but it is only in retrospect you’re saying, ‘is this what people really think? I’m getting my wages paid by AIG? It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

