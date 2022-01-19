‘That Corofin game really hurt’ – Kilcoo eye All-Ireland glory after statement win in Ulster

Kilcoo's Ryan McEvoy (right) in action against Ramor United during the AIB Ulster Club SFC quarter-final last December

Success has followed success for Kilcoo of late. Ever since winning their first Down title in 72 years back in 2009, the good times have rolled consistently for the Magpies.

Nine more titles have been added since that win for a run that has propelled them to the top of the roll of honour in Down.

They’ve also added two Ulster titles since, the second coming in Sunday’s comprehensive dismissal of Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly.

Provincial wins are usually cause for great celebration but Kilcoo collected the Seamus MacFerran trophy with the minimum of fuss.

They smacked of a team with bigger goals on their mind. Plenty think they’ll finish the job this time as they last four of the All-Ireland as odds-on favourites to win the thing outright.

And on the freezing turf of the Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening, Ryan McEvoy made no secret that their near miss against Corofin in the last All-Ireland senior club final to be played still gnaws.

They went down to the Galway giants after extra time in what had been a titanic tussle.

“Absolutely. The Corofin game really hurt. After playing so well for so long and then just not getting over the line, it hurt,” he said.

“But then coming back into the 2020 season we had a job to do, to win Down and we took it game by game. Unfortunately the Ulster Championship last year wasn’t on.

“This year was all about winning Down and winning Ulster, hopefully going on to win an All-Ireland.”

Corofin bested them that day and Kilcoo coach and former Derry footballer Conleith Gilligan admitted that he wondered whether father time would derail their chances of getting back to that stage.

After all, nine of Sunday’s squad won a national Feile in 2006 with that group managed by the likes Conor Laverty, Donal Kane and Aidan Branagan.

“It was massive because last year we were going really well,” Gilligan said. “We were probably playing better football than the year before.

“The team had changed a wee bit and I suppose some of our older players were a year younger. It was difficult because we had a bit of momentum from the year before. Covid meant that that was gone so we had to start again.”

After a cagey first half, the Mickey Moran managed side left no doubt about their potential in the second half, running in two breakaway goals as Derrygonnelly chased the game.

“We expected that they would set up defensively and try not to let us get in,” McEvoy said. “The last few games we have racked up big scores.”

“We just knew we had to be patient and break down the defensive system.

"Thankfully in the first half we got in for the goal which really set us off. The second half it opened up a bit more when they had to push out and we put in two more goals. There was really no way back once we had the goals.”

All eyes are on their clash with Cork and Munster champions St Finbarr’s.

“It’s a big opportunity. Your dream is to be playing All-Ireland semi-finals, All-Ireland finals year in, year out," continued McEvoy, who could up facing his distant cousin in the Barr's' Conor McCrickard who hails from Down but has moved to Cork.

“We just deal with it one game at a time and we will worry about St Finbarr’s now.”

“Experience is key. We have been there and we know what to expect but we don’t know much about St Finbarr’s, we have never played them.

“We will just sit down and focus on them and take it from there.”