Terry Hyland steps down to leave Leitrim on hunt for new manager

Leitrim are on the hunt for a new senior football manager with the news that Terry Hyland has stepped down from his role.

The Cavan native took charge for the 2019 season and steered the county to promotion from division four and a rare appearance in Croke Park in that year's final but Leitrim have struggled more recently, slipping back into the basement division along with losing to Mayo in consecutive Connacht championships, including in last weekend’s 24 point hammering which prompted more debate about the competition structures.

In a statement, the county board thanked Hyland for his efforts and acknowledged the challenges posed in the “most difficult 16 months in living memory.”

“Leitrim GAA has been informed by Senior Team Manager Terry Hyland that he has decided to step down from the role,” read a statement from the Leitrim county board.

“We wish to express our eternal gratitude to Terry and his entire backroom team, for the professional, wholehearted, and energetic manner in which they have carried out their respective duties to the team and all associated with it over the past three seasons.

“In his first (year) in charge, Terry oversaw the Allianz League promotion to Division 3 in 2019 and a rare appearance in a Croke Park Final which gave Leitrim GAA, its players, and supporters the biggest lift since the days of 1994.

“Over what has been the most difficult sixteen months in living memory since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Terry and his management team managed to navigate our players through difficult times for all concerned, while always respecting and abiding by the various levels of restrictions that we have experienced across these unprecedented times. Progress was inevitably affected by the huge disruptions that this caused to all involved.

“Leitrim GAA is hugely appreciative and proud of its association with Terry and his professional and practical manner of dealing with both the board and its players over his three seasons in charge. We appreciate his many sacrifices on our behalf. Indeed his contribution to the activities of Leitrim GAA went way beyond those expected from a Senior Team Manager, particularly during the course of the pandemic.

“We will be always grateful for his very positive efforts with us and the wealth of experience he brought to the role of Leitrim Senior Team Manager. We wish Terry the very best of luck in the future.

“We wish to also acknowledge the excellent contributions of Jason O Reilly, Gary Donohoe, Padraig McGourty, Kevin Downes, Padraig Dolan, Damien Eames, Colin McCabe, Shane Bohan, Fergal Wynne, Alan Loftus, and Ronan O’Rourke as the various members of Terry’s backroom team over the past three years, while not forgetting the unsung heroes Leo Duignan, Kevin Lee and Brian Blake.”

Hyland is the fourth senior manager to part ways with his team. Mike Quirke stepped down as Laois manager earlier this month while Padraic Davis left his role with Longford. Paddy Tally also ended his association with Down.