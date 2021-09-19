| 14.6°C Dublin

Ten years ago this weekend, the sky-blue dream was kick-started

Roy Curtis

A decade of Dublin glory began with that magic moment when Stephen Cluxton struck

Stephen Cluxton kicks the winning point in injury time to stun Kerry In 2011. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Stephen Cluxton kicks the winning point in injury time to stun Kerry In 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

MIGHT Stephen Cluxton have perceived the footsteps of destiny keeping time with his own stomp to centre stage?

September 18, 2011, the closing gasps of an All-Ireland final that has belatedly screamed to ­thrilling life, and history, ­mammoth and asphyxiating, is bearing down on Dublin’s ­goalkeeper like a cannonball.

In this instant, it is possible to re-imagine Cluxton as a sniper poised to squeeze the trigger and set free the most far-reaching rifle shot in the city’s football story.

