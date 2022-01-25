Were Tyrone the best football team in the country last year? The record books will show that they were, but then that’s always the case with All-Ireland winners.

The championship’s status hoists the winners onto the highest pedestal, from where they go on to hoover up most of the individual awards on the All-Star and Player of the Year circuits.

Tyrone followed that pattern, taking eight All-Star awards, with Kieran McGeary as Footballer of the Year. Full credit to them for overcoming every obstacle placed in front of them, including those set by Donegal, Monaghan, Kerry and Mayo.

However, Tyrone did not face the Dublin test. That’s no concern to them, but the fact remains that they won the All-Ireland without beating the greatest (statistically at least) team of all time. We’ll never know how Tyrone would have fared against Dublin. Not that they are concerned.

Their success did, however, illustrate once again how a knockout championship can leave unanswered questions, certainly by comparison with a straight league format where the top team takes the honours.

Of course, that will never apply in the GAA championship. Deep-rooted in history, the drama of the knock-out system, especially in the latter stages, has a raw appeal that makes it indispensable.

Expand Close Dublin manager Jim Gavin and his players watch the trophy presentation during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final in 2017, which stopped the Dubs winning a five in-a-row. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin manager Jim Gavin and his players watch the trophy presentation during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final in 2017, which stopped the Dubs winning a five in-a-row.

That doesn’t mean the Allianz League is a mere warm-up act. In fact, it tells counties a whole lot about themselves – more than the championship in many cases – in terms of their general standing. When computed over a lengthy period, it certainly gives added credence to the adage that ‘league tables don’t lie.’

Average standings over the last ten seasons (see table) show that the All-Ireland winners and beaten finalists have come from the five counties with the highest league standings.

None of the others managed to gatecrash the exclusive party even once. Dublin, who won seven All-Irelands in that period, were by far the most consistent league team too.

That wasn’t always the case. There was a time when the league started in autumn that All-Ireland winners regarded it almost as a nuisance, preferring instead to enjoy the celebrations and not beginning real work until spring. Those days are gone and the league is now a genuine indicator of what’s to come later on.

The ten-season table shows a whole lot more than the link between doing well in the league and progressing to being a real championship force.

It makes depressing reading for Leinster, in particular. On average, they have had only four counties (Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Laois) in the top two divisions, leaving seven (Kilkenny aren’t involved) in what will become Tailteann Cup (bottom 16) territory under the new two-tier championship.

As it happens, Leinster have two counties in Division 1 this year but there were six seasons when Dublin were their only representatives. Kildare had three seasons in the top flight while Meath had one, which ended in relegation after failing to win any of seven games.

Contrast Leinster’s poor record with Ulster, who averaged three (Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan) in Division 1 and four others (Down, Armagh, Derry and Cavan) in Division 2. They have four in the top group this year.

With Fermanagh at No 18, it means that Ulster had eight of their nine counties in the top 20, whereas Leinster had seven in the bottom 16.

Ten-year league standings provide a solid guide to where a county stands. They are more reliable than the championship as numerical and/or standard disparities between provinces or the luck of the draw doesn’t apply.

The league is fair and equitable, unlike the championship, which has always been lopsided and which will continue to be if the proposal agreed by Central Council last Saturday is approved by Congress.

A final point. London and Waterford (both Division 4) are the only counties not to have experienced title wins/promotion/relegation in the last ten years.

Have Rebels more flaws than cause?

The arrival of a new manager in an underachieving county usually leads to a surge of optimism, but it will be in short supply in Cork if supporters accept the downbeat assessment of football boss Keith Ricken.

“We have no ambitions to say we want to go up to Division 1 this year. Our job is to consolidate, see what we have and try and develop young footballers,” he said.

So what about the last four years under Ronan McCarthy? Was there so little progress that Cork are starting all over again?

And there was more.

“This is going to be one of the toughest Division 2 leagues of all time,” said Ricken.

Really? Where are all the big lions, ready to pounce on naive prey on Leeside? We’re talking Cork here, not a much lower-ranked county which somehow managed to squeeze into Division 2.

Keeping public expectations low is one thing, taking the poor mouth too far won’t wash in Cork where the decline in fortunes is an embarrassment.

Gunners primed for ‘Bally battle’

Who would have thought that more than 50 years after the launch of the All-Ireland club championships Waterford would still be waiting for their first senior hurling title?

Prior to last Sunday, Mount Sion (beaten by James Stephens) in 1982 and De La Salle (beaten by Portumna) in 2009 were the only Déise clubs to reach the final, but now Ballygunner have put themselves in an excellent position to finally make the long-awaited breakthrough.

They would never admit, it but one suspects TJ Reid’s sensational winning goal for Ballyhale in the second semi-final was an unwelcome sight. A clash with Galway champions St Thomas’ might have been more appealing.

Instead, Ballygunner face the ultimate All-Ireland kingpins, who are pursuing a ninth title.

Ballygunner will have the support of most neutrals in the final on February 12 but that won’t matter to Ballyhale, who are experts at winning the biggest battles.

It promises to be quite a final.



